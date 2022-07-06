Ever dreamed of taking part in Red Bull Soapbox Race ? Two teams, Trojan Custom Club and Come What Mae , have done just that at the London 2022 event. Both unleashed their creativity and held their nerve to conquer the hill at Alexandra Palace, and finish in the top 10.

Below, team members reveal how they met, what motivated them to take part, and what it feels like to make it to the bottom of the hill in one piece.

01 Driving ambition: why the teams are taking part

Trojan Custom Club are a group of petrol-heads who run a custom cars, bikes and trikes club in Kent. Steve Smith, Paul Morgan, and John Davis first met at motorcycle meetings and bonded over a shared passion for three-wheeled bikes. But this isn’t the only thing they have in common – Steve and John have both had motorcycle accidents that have resulted in one of their legs being amputated at the knee. Consequently, the crew have based their soapbox on the concept of losing a leg.

Team Trojan Custom Club's soapbox is called My Left Foot © Amy Heycock / Red Bull Content Pool It’s quite a robust car. We don't think it will go down the ramp and fall to pieces! Steve Smith, Trojan Custom Club

Before the race, team leader Steve was upbeat about their chances. “It’s quite a robust car,” he says. "We don't think it will go down the ramp and fall to pieces!”

“We’re going to get a good way down the course and think we will be alright on most of the jumps. Maybe the Bone Rattler could find us out. We don't think we'll be the fastest, but we won't be the slowest either."

Come What Mae are a group of five firefighters from Whitehaven Fire Station, Cumbria. Kyle Rotherham, 33, decided to bring the team together to raise money for the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle where his ten-year-old daughter, Tilly Mae, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour. Before race day, their efforts had already raised over £7,000.

Come What Mae’s soapbox is inspired by Tilly’s favourite game, Fortnite.

Come What Mae have built a spectacular Fortnite Battle Bus © Amy Heycock / Red Bull Content Pool The soapbox has cost us just £90 to build because of the generosity of all the local companies. Kyle Rotherham, Come What Mae

“I genuinely didn’t think we will get chosen because thousands of people put in applications,” says Kyle. “When we found out we got selected we were over the moon.”

The group set about building their soapbox under Tilly’s instructions and with the help of the local community.

"We couldn't weld it at the fire station because we haven't got the equipment and none of us has got a garage,” explains Kyle. “After finding out we got in, the following day, I went to a local engineer and asked if they had any advice or if there was anything they could help us with.”

The company gave Kyle and his colleagues all the materials they needed – along with their engineers – to help build the soapbox, free of charge.

“The soapbox has cost us just £90 to build because of the generosity of all the local companies.

“One company is providing a minibus and paying for the fuel because there are 18 of us coming down. Then another company has paid for the soapbox to be transported.

"It has been great to see how many people have come forward to help us. Seeing what we have accomplished building has blown us away, really.”

02 Three days to go: nerves begin to build

With three days to go until the race, the teams are starting to feel the tension and excitement build.

Team Trojan Custom Club

I have a few nerves and I'm not the one driving! Steve Smith

“There’s a bit of trepidation,” says Steve. “It's all great when you're talking about it. But we've built the car and it's suddenly become a reality. I have a few nerves and I'm not the one driving!

“John’s son, Connor, is going to drive our soapbox. We haven’t got many able-bodied people – he will bounce a lot better than we will if he falls out.”

“We’ll be racing in front of 20,000 people; it adds a bit of excitement and pressure!”

Come What Mae

After watching it for years on TV, it’s becoming real now. We’re raring to go. Kyle Rotherham

“We can’t wait, we just want to get there now,” says Kyle. “We’re practising our dances, we’ve got our costumes, we’re ready!

"After watching it for years on TV, it’s becoming real now. We’re raring to go.

"We’ve had Red Bull Soapbox Race playing on TV at the fire station while eating our dinner. It’s such a fun thing to watch. Everything is homemade so it adds a certain charm to it.”

A couple of teams who have participated at Red Bull Soapbox Race before have been in touch with Kyle and offered their team T-shirts as a token to Tilly.

“It means the world that people care. Tilly will get all these T-shirts from different teams and she will remember their kindness.”

03 Race day: At the bottom of the hill

Trojan Custom Club

Trojan Custom Club at Red Bull Soapbox London 2022 © Trojan Custom Club I want to come back again! Connor Davis, Trojan Custom Club soapbox driver

At the bottom of the hill, soapbox pilot Connor Davis is buzzing. "There’s so much adrenaline. It was an amazing experience – I want to come back again!

"I was a bit wary of the third jump, which is The Kicker, but as soon as I got over that, I was more than happy. I was scared in the beginning not knowing what was coming but as soon as I came over the first jump – it wasn’t scary."

Results: Trojan Custom Club Final position 4th 🦶 Creativity: Judges' score 37 🎨

Come What Mae

Come What Mae are all smiles after making it to the bottom of the hill © Baba Osikoya I heard bits falling off and the steering got a bit wobbly Kyle Rotherham, Come What Mae

"I’m on cloud nine at the minute," says Kyle. "Honestly, coming down the track everything was a blur. The first jump was the one that worried me the most with the water and the kick at the end. I don’t know how long we were in the air, but it felt like we were off the ground forever.

"I heard bits falling off and the steering got a bit wobbly, but you can’t top this, it was absolutely brilliant. When we started dancing the crowd started cheering. That’s when the adrenaline kicked in and we were ready for it."

Results: Come What Mae Final position 8th 🍌🌭 Creativity: Judges' score 35 🎨

See the full and final standings for Red Bull Soapbox Race London 2022, here .