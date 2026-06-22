Red Bull Soapbox Race returned to London’s Alexandra Palace for a sold out spectacle of homemade carts, creative performances and dramatic downhill racing.

A crowd of 15,000 fans lined the famous Ally Pally hill to watch teams from across the UK put their engineering skills, imagination and nerve to the test. After a packed day of racing, Balloonatics were crowned Red Bull Soapbox Race 2026 champions, with The Flying Bulls taking second place and King of the Hill finishing third.

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Balloonatics rise to the top at Alexandra Palace

The winning team, from Billericay, impressed the judges and the crowd with a hot air balloon themed soapbox that combined standout design, strong performance and a smooth run to the finish line.

Balloonatics are experienced soapbox builders, having competed in local derbies with a string of memorable creations, including a bath kart, a Wild West stagecoach, Noah’s Ark, a Toy Story inspired rocket and a giant dog.

Even so, the team did not expect to win.

“We were completely flabbergasted,” said Balloonatics after collecting the trophy. “When we arrived and saw the amazing contraptions, we thought a top ten finish would be an incredible result. To win was just fabulous. We are completely exhilarated.”

Ballonatics soar at Red Bull Soap Box Alexandra Palace London 2026 © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool

The most memorable soapbox carts of 2026

This year’s race brought together some of the boldest designs ever seen on the Alexandra Palace course.

Team Virgin Radio UK recreated Chris Evans’ iconic TFI Friday desk, while King of the Hill arrived with a giant King Charles riding a mobility scooter. Their royal themed performance featured guards dancing with zimmer frames before the cart launched so quickly that the King’s crown fell off at the start line.

Brook Sixth Form also made history with a vintage Ferrari style racer. Built by sixth form STEM students, the entry set a new record for the youngest team to compete at Red Bull Soapbox Race.

Runner up The Flying Bulls turned heads with a pub on wheels, while several other teams delivered big laughs, big crashes and plenty of crowd noise throughout the afternoon.

Egg and Crash © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool The Bath Kraken © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool Tattoine health Service © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool The Flying Bulls © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool Belly of the Whale © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool Leeds United FC © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool Team Crackers © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool Pasty Pioneers © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool Crystal Palace FC © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool The Gymnasts © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

Flight Club sets a London course record

One of the fastest runs of the day came from Flight Club, who paid tribute to their Scottish roots with bagpipes before sending their dart shaped soapbox down the hill.

The team completed the course in 34.54 seconds, setting a new Red Bull Soapbox Race London record.

Premier League clubs take on the hill

Football clubs also joined the action, with teams representing Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Aston Villa, Fulham, Newcastle United and Everton competing on the Ally Pally course.

Crystal Palace recorded the fastest time among the football teams, completing their run in 40.22 seconds with an eagle themed soapbox. Leeds United, Aston Villa, Fulham, Newcastle United and Everton followed, while Newcastle’s race ended early after a crash into the hay bales.

Familiar sporting faces also appeared across the teams, including world champion boxer Josh Warrington and footballers James Chester and Stuart Dallas.

Leeds United FC soar at Red Bull Soapbox in Alexandra Palace © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool

Teams racing for good causes

Several teams used their Red Bull Soapbox Race entries to raise awareness and funds for charities.

The Flying Bulls raced in support of the ME Association in memory of a friend and colleague. Tartan Trauma raised funds for Glencoe Mountain Rescue, following a climbing accident earlier this year. Statistically Significant competed with a pipette shaped soapbox in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society Forget Me Not Appeal.

A sold out celebration of creativity and chaos

Red Bull Soapbox Race 2026 delivered everything fans have come to expect from the event: inventive builds, fearless drivers, theatrical performances and spectacular wipeouts.

With sunshine over Alexandra Palace and thousands of fans cheering from the hillside, the event once again proved why Red Bull Soapbox Race remains one of the world’s most entertaining amateur racing competitions.