New Season, New Wiiings: Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach
This year’s Red Bull Summer Edition offers a taste of white peach with a touch of citrus peel and floral notes – perfect for a summer’s day.
As the sun shines brighter, the days become longer and outdoor adventures call, Red Bull unveils this year’s Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach. This limited-time offering is available for the first time both with and without sugar beginning April 28, 2025.
This limited-edition offering contains the same key ingredients as Red Bull Energy Drink but with a new and different flavor. Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach is available at retailers nationwide while supplies last.
With fun-filled days and nights, summer is a time to savor and enjoy. As you make the most of this long-awaited season, discovering a brand-new Red Bull Summer Edition can be part of the sunny vibes. This year’s Red Bull Summer Edition offers a taste of white peach with a touch of citrus peel and floral notes – perfect for a summer’s day.
Toast to summer and enjoy the delicious Red Bull Summer Edition 'Slice of Summer' mocktail!
Ingredients
- 1/2 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
- 4 slices of fresh ginger
- 1.5 oz white cran peach juice
- Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach
- 2 white peach slices
- Mint Spring
Instructions
- Add ginger to a shaker tin and muddle a few times.
- Add lime juice and white can peach juice, shake for 8 seconds.
- Strain into a mule cup over fresh ice and top with Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach.
- Stir to combine and garnish with fresh mint sprig and peach slices.
1 min