New Season, New Wiiings: Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach

This year’s Red Bull Summer Edition offers a taste of white peach with a touch of citrus peel and floral notes – perfect for a summer’s day.
Written by Alayah Ryder
2 min readPublished on
As the sun shines brighter, the days become longer and outdoor adventures call, Red Bull unveils this year’s Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach. This limited-time offering is available for the first time both with and without sugar beginning April 28, 2025.
This limited-edition offering contains the same key ingredients as Red Bull Energy Drink but with a new and different flavor. Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach is available at retailers nationwide while supplies last.
With fun-filled days and nights, summer is a time to savor and enjoy. As you make the most of this long-awaited season, discovering a brand-new Red Bull Summer Edition can be part of the sunny vibes. This year’s Red Bull Summer Edition offers a taste of white peach with a touch of citrus peel and floral notes – perfect for a summer’s day.

Toast to summer and enjoy the delicious Red Bull Summer Edition 'Slice of Summer' mocktail!

Ingredients

  • 1/2 oz fresh squeezed lime juice
  • 4 slices of fresh ginger
  • 1.5 oz white cran peach juice
  • Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach
  • 2 white peach slices
  • Mint Spring

Instructions

  1. Add ginger to a shaker tin and muddle a few times.
  2. Add lime juice and white can peach juice, shake for 8 seconds.
  3. Strain into a mule cup over fresh ice and top with Red Bull Summer Edition White Peach.
  4. Stir to combine and garnish with fresh mint sprig and peach slices.

Red Bull Summer Edition 'Slice of Summer' mocktail

