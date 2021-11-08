Inside the pain cave: how Vegan Knights rode 681.99 miles in 25 hours

Last year, Red Bull Timelaps was transformed from its iconic Windsor Great Park weekender to a virtual, Strava-based competition where riders were allowed to compete online as well as outdoors for the first time. Although the 2021 edition returned in a physical form at Goodwood Motor Racing Circuit, the virtual iteration remained, making Red Bull Timelaps 2021 the most accessible edition yet.

This year, 10 different titles were up for grabs – competitors were split by virtual or outdoor for the first time, and each discipline had its own male, female, mixed, under 25 and solo categories.

The format remained the same though. Teams of four and solo riders were pitted against each other and the clock as they raced to accumulate as much distance as possible between 12pm on Saturday, October 30 and 12pm on Sunday, October 31. In the event’s trademark twist, at 02:00 BST a ‘Power Hour’ was activated when the clocks went back to 01:00 UTC, and riders’ efforts were doubled for 60 minutes, offering competitors the chance to boost their team’s place on the leaderboard.

Tim Welsh (furthest left) and the Cambridge University Cycling Club team © Tim Welsh

More than 400 riders took part – including 22 teams at the legendary racing circuit – clocking a collective 47,261 miles between them. The overall winners, Vegan Knights, put in a record-breaking performance to log the furthest distance – 681.99 miles – in the event’s five-year history, while in the Indoor Female category, No Time To Die 3R managed 655.1 miles, beating their nearest competitors by almost 70 miles and placing 4th overall. In the outdoor category, Cambridge University Cycling Club (CUCC) beat 2020’s winners Team Innovation , recording 649.6 miles despite having to deal with the UK’s finest autumn conditions. Here, team captains Stuart Gardiner (Vegan Knights), Louise Bates (No Time To Die 3R) and Tim Welsh (CUCC) reveal how they did it...

How long have you ridden together as a team?

Stuart Gardiner: We've been racing in a Thursday night team time trial on Zwift for a couple of years. We had four teams going [in this year’s Red Bull Timelaps] from the Team Vegan Zwift community.

Louise Bates: I joined the team about a year and a half ago when I first started doing indoor riding on Zwift. We've all just met by riding on Zwift – three of us are from all over the UK and one is in Germany at the moment.

Goodwood Racing Circuit hosted this year's in-person Red Bull Timelaps © Patrik Lundin / Red Bull Content Pool

Tim Welsh: We're part of the Cambridge University Cycling Club. This is my fourth year now, but I didn't really start racing until the last academic year – 2020-21. One of the team is a recent alumni who’s still in Cambridge – he's a ridiculously strong time triallist so he's a great asset to the team.

Is this the first time you’ve done this sort of event?

SG: We've all had a go at e-everesting on Zwift but it tends to be more like an hour flat out and then you're off the bike again, rather than 25 hours.

We all knew that we had a good mentality for the challenge Louise Bates, No Time To Die 3R

LB: It was certainly my first time doing anything like this in a team, but all of us have an endurance background. Three of us have done long-distance triathlons, while one of our team was part of the security team for the London Olympic torch relay, which means she did a tonne of marathons in many days. We all knew that we had a good mentality for the challenge.

Tim Welsh aboard his time trials bike © Tim Welsh

TW: For the other three, it was their first time, but I have done quite a lot of ultra-endurance. This year I was competing at a race up north called All Points North and I was in the national 24-hour time trial in July. I didn't like the prospect of doing [Red Bull Timelaps] solo in October so I figured I should find a team and luckily I was able to convince some guys who were really strong.

Did you have a strategy going into the race?

SG: We prepared by having a look at all the events on Zwift – we knew what was going to be good in terms of pace and getting the most kilometers per output per power – but we were quite flexible and I think other teams were slightly more rigid, which I think held them back a little bit. We got lucky as well; we didn't get any internet drop-outs and a rival rider's crank fell off.

We got lucky. We didn't get any internet drop outs and a rival rider’s crank fell off Simon Gardiner, Vegan Knights

LB: We were all quite familiar with Zwift, so we tried to make the most of the group rides that were going on – I think any assistance helps in terms of having wheels around us and also from a mental perspective; having company when you're riding is so much nicer than riding on your own. There were some points, especially during the night, when there weren’t many group rides running and it's a little bit quieter – those were potentially our lower points.

TW: We set up a spreadsheet of time breakdowns and had a few various routes that we would change based on wind. We were running it out of my house, which is just a little outside Cambridge and there's quick access to very flat, fairly smooth roads. We rode two hours each at the beginning and then an hour and half in the night, which we held through to the end.

Did everything go to plan?

LB: I had a power cut at about 10pm. I was about an hour through a 90-minute stint. All the screens just went completely black. I thought that I'd lost the whole hour of riding but luckily Zwift does back up some of the ride. That was a real low point for me but luckily I had my teammate on Discord so she could jump on immediately. I know it wasn't my fault but I felt like I'd let the team down with my technical. On my next turn, which was the Power Hour, I was on a mission.

The weather held out until the morning for those taking on the outdoor race © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool

TW: We knew we were signing up for a race outside at the end of October in the UK – it was going to be rainy and windy. Overall, the weather was better than we thought it would be for Saturday. We didn't get any rain until Sunday around 6am. It was actually quite good because the night section was dry, which meant we could still ride fast and not have to worry about conditions. Having done the ultra-distance before, it’s really hard when it’s wet at night. The morning was some of the heaviest winds I've seen in a long time and the crosswind especially was a bit of a challenge and involved leaning at 45-degree angles.

What was the hardest part?

SG: The time where you're off the bike is the difficult bit. Once you're on the bike, it's tiring but you kind of know what you're doing. It's the apprehension and the nerves and trying to get some rest in between that’s the hardest.

The rest between stints is often the hardest part of Red Bull Timelaps © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool

TW: The second stint – between 10:30pm and midnight – was really difficult for me. I hadn't quite fuelled properly and wasn’t in the right mindset yet. I was pushing it quite hard and found myself a bit out of it towards the end of that hour and a half. Also, during my final stint, the last 30 minutes was really driving rain on quite a busy road and there were cross winds – you just had to laugh at that point because of how ridiculous the conditions were.

How did you stay motivated?

SG: There's an ongoing rivalry on a Thursday night between us and Vegan Vipers [who came second in Red Bull Timelaps 2021] – one team wins one week and then the other will win the next. We brought that into the race, but the further it got into the event, there was more camaraderie and we would try and help each other out as much as possible and urge each other on.

From early Sunday morning, it became pretty clear we were probably going to win it, which motivated us to keep pushing on Tim Welsh, Cambridge University Cycling Club

LB: Once we got to 5am-6am on Sunday morning, we knew that there were a lot of people from the 3R Zwift club that were going to be coming on to the group rides and the Discord channel to help us. It was almost like rallying the troops! It was something to look forward to.

TW: We have all raced time trials and we're pretty competitive. Having a leaderboard definitely helped so that we could see how we were doing. From early Sunday morning, it became pretty clear we were probably going to win it, which motivated us to keep pushing on. There’s also an aspect of not wanting to let the team down.

Will you be attempting to defend your title next year?

SG: All the talk has been about going back and doing it all again. Hopefully we'll have some teams and we'll do the real event.