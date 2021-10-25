6 essential pieces of advice from a Red Bull Timelaps veteran

After organising and riding with a team of three others to take the Lands End to John O’Groats four-person team world record, Louise Vardeman , race captain of the InternationElles , knows a thing or two about digging deep during ultra-endurance efforts.

If that wasn't enough, she has also competed in three Red Bull Timelaps over the years – including 2020's virtual edition.

"It’s an incredible, amazing, exhausting 25-hour stint in the hurt locker and it’s very hard to resist," she says. "Get ready to suffer, get ready to suck it up. It’s only a day (plus an extra hour), after all.

"Team work really does make the dream work with this one, and I might as well roll out all the clichés because planning really is everything too – fail to plan and plan to fail."

Here, Vardeman shares her top pieces of advice for those hitting the road (or turbo trainer) for this year's event.

1. Spreadsheets are your friend

The Power Hour is best reserved for your strongest rider © Darren Wheeler / Red Bull Content Pool

Each year I’ve done Red Bull Timelaps, I’ve had a Spreadsheet Queen on my team. I don’t love spreadsheets but I can see the value in them. We planned out our stints, one by one.

Every time I’ve done it, we’ve gone with one hour each and rotated through the four of us. The bravest warrior has always been picked to go first, while the fastest watt bomb does the “Power Hour” at 2am.

It’s important to work the stints so that whoever is the Power Hour demon is freshest for 2am – those miles are worth double. It’s also key to plan some flex in there, as flats, sickness, power cuts, misunderstandings can happen and something will go wrong.

2. Communication is key

Checking in with each rider will help you adjust your plan as you go © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool

Keeping in contact is so important. If you can all get together for the virtual Red Bull Timelaps, I would highly recommend it. It enables constant communication, which is great for seeing how you’re all doing and for morale. At the very least, create a group chat and make sure you’re all aware of the plan, who’s up next and how you’re all doing. You don’t want to waste any time at all on changeovers or faffing – every second counts, even if there are 90,000 of them in this seemingly never-ending race.

3. Stock up on sleep

Sleep is key for recovery, and it's in short supply come race day © Olaf Pignataro / Red Bull Content Pool

You’ll never feel ready for it but my best advice is to try and bank some sleep in the week leading up to Red Bull Timelaps. You’ll get minimal sleep while it’s happening, but resting and elevating your legs is important. I tortured myself with ice baths in between my stints last year.

4. Refill the tank at every opportunity

Take any opportunity to refuel – even if you don't feel like it © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool

You may fancy different things or may not want much at all, but you must keep fuelling – staying on top of your hydration and carbs is critical. Red Bull is your friend!

The beauty about doing Red Bull Timelaps virtually is that you can have everything – all the food, drinks and comforts – on hand. The other game changer about doing it remotely is showering and changing in between stints; I had fresh kit on for each stint and it was lush.

5. Double up on training to simulate event day

Practising riding with tired legs is ideal for ultra-endurance cycling © Leo Francis / Red Bull Content Pool

I did a few double training days in the run up to the race and that was helpful. I did the same earlier this year when we took on the Lands End to John O’Groats team relay record. We smashed the record and rode almost 900 miles in 46 hours and 3 minutes, which was all down to planning and teamwork.

6. Remember to enjoy it

All of these events are seriously fun and you’ll look back and think ‘wow, that was amazing’. Every time we’ve done it, we’ve made lots of new friends and had a really great adventure as a team.