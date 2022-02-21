5 reasons why Red Bull Manchester Unlocked is absolutely unmissable

Based in Manchester and yet to sort your plans for this weekend? Easy. This Saturday (February 26), you can sample in the very best of the city’s food, bars, fun and homegrown DJ talent in one place: Red Bull Unlocked . Taking place at the iconic Victoria Baths, the event has plucked the most memorable parts of different nights out before dropping them all into one place. Partygoers can expect elevated versions of spots like Yes, Junior Jackson’s, and Twenty Twenty Two, all within a 1,000-capacity rave complex spread across eight rooms.

Don’t worry if big nights feel like a distant memory, or a totally new proposition after the last couple of years. Red Bull Unlocked is here to celebrate what we’ve all been through, and the local businesses that weathered the storm alongside us. On the sixth day, God created Manchester. On this sixth night, you’ll get to see all of its charms. Here are five reasons to get excited about unlocking your city, before grabbing tickets here.

1. The breathtaking location

You’ll be able to experience the Grade II-listed Victoria Baths like never before. For one night only, Red Bull Unlocked is going to transform the massive space – all soaring ceilings, and historic features – into a site of delights around every corner (more on that in a moment). You can’t swim in these Edwardian-era baths and pools anymore. But you’ll be able to explore them, with old and new friends, seeing this local monument in an entirely new light.

Victoria Baths © Victoria Baths Trust

2. All the best hospitality under one roof

There’s simply no other way to witness the likes of Escape to Freight Island, the Northern Quarter’s Dusk Til Pawn, El Capo, and more in one place like this. Expect one-off collaborations from the cream of Manchester’s food and drink crop.

Junior Jackson's © Junior Jackson's

3. Interactive, unique experiences in every room

Weaving from one room to the next, you’ll never know quite what’s in store. Local heavyweight DJs like A Guy Called Gerald, Mr Scruff and AFRODEUTSCHE are just some of the musicians and artists who’ll soundtrack your night. But there’s more. The venues and bars bringing their A-game to Victoria Baths all have one-of-a-kind experiences and treats in store. Think drag artists, games, hidden bars... This is one experience you’ll want to see for yourself.

XLR © Press

4. An unparalleled night in 2022

This is the debut UK-based event in Red Bull’s huge, global Unlocked series. You’ll be among the first in the UK to immerse yourself in a colourful and unforgettable night on this scale. It’s that feeling of putting your arm over your mate’s shoulder, heading into the warm pulse of the party. It’s reviving what we almost lost. It’s unlocking Manchester.

AFRODEUTSCHE © Kasia Zacharko

5 A one-off chance to reconnect with the city

It’s been a tough couple of years for you, your friends, and the people who work so hard to make your local bars, restaurants and clubs special. That’s exactly why Red Bull Unlocked is here to help you remember, or discover for the first time, the places and people that have made Manchester’s nightlife the blueprint.

To grab your tickets for Red Bull Unlocked, head to redbull.co.uk/unlocked