Red Bull Worlds Simplified is the League of Legends stream for newcomers
The League of Legends World Championship Final goes down this week, and our Twitch and YouTube stream is the perfect way for casual fans and newcomers to get involved.
The League of Legends World Championship concludes in Shanghai, China, next Saturday in front of a crowd of thousands of viewers at the Pudong Football Stadium. China's Suning Gaming take on South Korea's DAMWON Gaming in what’s sure to be an electrifying showdown with much more than regional bragging rights on the line.
There’s a reason the World Championship is known so fondly as ‘Worlds’: with millions of viewers tuning in online, Worlds is by most metrics the biggest esports event in the world – and with an epic decade-long history of spectacular clashes in the world’s most popular MOBA, it’s not hard to see why.
With well over 150 different playable champions to choose from, League of Legends is a game of deep strategy, which takes time and practice to master. Don’t let that put you off however; we’re launching our very own Red Bull Worlds Simplified stream on Twitch and YouTube to help new viewers get in on the buzz of the World Final on Saturday 31 October.
Even if you’re a total noob, the Red Bull Worlds Simplified stream will provide a casting breakdown of every play for the new viewer and explain what’s at stake, as well as insightful pre- and post-match coverage that any LoL newcomers can understand – with appearances from a few very special guests from around the world of gaming to boot.
Hosting the Red Bull Worlds Simplified stream will be Frankie Ward, a familiar face for League of Legends European Championship (LEC) fans and one adept at helping to make the game more accessible to new viewers, alongside broadcaster and comedian Tom Deacon.
She’ll be joined by casters Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont, jungler for British League of Legends team Excel Esports, and Lol experts and presenters Ceirnan ‘Excoundrel’ Lowe and Joseph ‘Munchables’ Fenny, to provide expert analysis that will help new viewers understand the thrill of every baron and dragon play, and the tactical mind games behind the champion draft.
Joining them will be more huge stars from around the world of gaming, including G2 Esports analyst Luciana 'AngelArcher' Nadrag with more big names still being lined up, promising a complementary stream to the main event on Riot Games’ own channels that will help new viewers understand the excitement of one of the biggest esports in the world.
New viewers can join us for the Finals of the League of Legends World Championship 2020 on the Red Bull Worlds Simplified Twitch stream and YouTube from 10am CET on Saturday 31 October.