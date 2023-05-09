Here's what went down at Regard’s epic 24-hour DJ set

Could you go the distance at a 24-hour party? That's exactly the gauntlet laid down by DJ Regard earlier this month.

On April 13, the BRIT-nominee teamed up with Ministry of Sound to host a noon-till-noon session at G-Shock’s store in London’s iconic Carnaby Street.

In celebration of his new single ‘No Sleep’ (featuring chart-topping, multi-platinum-selling artist Ella Henderson), Regard assembled an 18-strong line-up featuring some of the UK's most prominent DJs. He also came armed with a brand-new, never-heard-before remix of 'No Sleep', ready to go.

Here’s what went down at Regard’s 24-hour party, as told by the DJs and partygoers, in their own words:

Regard, 29, DJ from Kosovo

Regard © Kam King

“I have a little surprise. I've remixed my single ‘No Sleep’ and it’ll be my first time performing it live. It’s the perfect place for the mellow and upbeat vibe I’m going for. This track works for people who may be streaming at home, or for those who may be somewhere fast-paced like the gym.”

Higgo, 25, DJ from Brixton

Higgo © Kam King

“I just finished my set and it felt good! It’s strange playing during the day as I’m used to being a night-time DJ. I've never been to a 24-hour party before, so the logistics are interesting, especially because it's in a shop. I love the novelty of this event. There are a lot of different artists coming together over 24 hours so it's great to network. I can't wait to see Regard! Imagine if it was just one person DJing for the entirety of the event. It’s wild to think about but maybe I'll give it a try someday.”

Siân Owen, 25, DJ from Kent

Siân Owen © Kam King

“I'm on after Majestic! I’ve been looking forward to seeing him. He's getting me in the mood for my set in 15 minutes. I've got a lot to live up to now but I'm buzzing and more excited to go on. Even though I'm 25, sleep is essential for me, so I've never been to a 24-hour party before. I'm loving seeing all the DJs come together as I like hearing everyone's different sounds. It's fun to connect and meet other DJs."

Majestic, 36, DJ from London

Majestic © Kam King

“I’ve just wrapped up my set and performing in a shop is very different from performing in a club. But, if I got a sound system and deck, I don't care where I am – I'll play all day! It was a lot of fun. I finished my set by playing 2Pac’s 'Hit 'Em Up'. After doing over 10 years on national radio, I know we’re not allowed to swear so I blurred the curse words out. That's the broadcaster, or maybe even the father in me! As much as I love 'Hit 'Em Up', I had to do the clean version for the kids. I've been up for over 24 hours before, but I've never been at a party for 24 hours. Staying up for 24 hours takes a lot of energy but if it means I get to DJ, I may stay up for 48. Maybe I'll even do my own set and call it Maj non-stop!"

Angel, 27, from London

Angel © Kam King

“I’m so excited! I’ve been listening to Regard’s new single on the way here and I love it! For me, it’s up there with his other track, ‘Hallucination’ with the band Years & Years. I’ve been listening to him ever since he released that. I think I’ll last about four hours, max; I’ve never been to a 24-hour party before, so I’m pumped for this one. The vibe is amazing, and I love the watches surrounding us; it’s good to see how far into the night we are.”

Jan, 25, G-Shock shop staff from Hackney

Jan © Kam King

"I've never worked a shift like this, but it's fun! The music makes it feel less like work so I really can't complain. I also think customers are enjoying it because everyone seems happy when they come in.”

Bodalia, 28, from Birmingham

Bodalia © Kam King

“The best thing about an event like this is the people, music and great drinks provided by Red Bull. I'm very excited to see Regard in an hour and even more excited about the song titled 'No Sleep'. As a doctor, that’s something I'm used to. However, my favourite tune must be the classic, 'Ride it'. That's the song that introduced me to Regard and I love seeing all his massive collaborations since then. I'm a big fan!"

Zoey, 25, from east London

Zoey © Kam King

“The event is wicked. It’s fun to vibe out in such an intimate space. I’ve never been to a 24-hour party before, but I’ll try and last the whole night. I DJ also and play house music so I thought I’d come and check it out. I'm super excited to see Regard and I love Sugarloaf who is on at 11pm. The sun has been shining, and everyone is in a good mood. It feels like summer is here. I’m happy!”

Milo, 27, from Kingston, London

Milo © Kam King

“I’m here for the whole 24 hours. I’ve done this before and it’s my birthday on Monday so I’m gearing up and happily staying here. The vibe of the night so far is brilliant, everyone's been enjoying themselves and having a good time. Regard is bringing the vibes so I can't complain at all!”

Harris, 28 and Pepe, 26, from Kosovo

DJ Drop G, Harris and Pepe © Kam King

Harris (Regard's manager): “This event was to bring DJs together. Regard is a very nice guy that likes to involve people with his success. He's not a selfish human being! I can't wait to see all the other DJs perform throughout the night."

Pepe: “The event is amazing, and I love the setup here. Red Bull and G-shock are two solid brands so it's a great combination. I think they complement each other well and the DJs are a good touch as both brands are fun and energetic.”