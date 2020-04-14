Resident Evil 3: Remake – How to survive encounters with Nemesis

So you’ve hopped into Resident Evil 3: Remake, and you’ve met ol’ tentacle arm, Nemesis. Essentially replacing Resident Evil 2’s Mr X, Nemesis is a big, hulking mountain of terrifying tenacity and has a penchant for using weapons – separating him from his hat-wearing counterpart.

He also works a little differently. Whereas Mr X’s telltale footsteps would signify that he was about to say hello, Nemesis’ appearances are split between set-pieces and chase sequences as well as more traditional boss fights.

Here’s a quick rundown of how to get the better of him. Oh, and SPOILER WARNING!

1. If It Explodes, Save It

"Mmph." © Capcom

Nemesis might be a rocket-launcher toting bioweapon, but even he has a weakness – and it turns out that that weakness is, in fact, anything that explodes.

That means if you are in a fight with Umbrella Corp’s big baby boy, make sure you are holding a grenade or two. Even better, a grenade launcher is ideal.

When throwing grenades, try not to aim for Nemesis himself – lest it bounce back and blow up nearer to Jill. Instead, try to get it to land around his feet, dealing massive damage.

With regards to the grenade launcher, all types of ammo are great against Nemesis. Whether you’re using mine rounds, flame rounds, or just basic explosive ones, you’ll knock him down in no time.

This is particularly useful in later scenarios (like the Clock Tower) where you’re given no choice but to fight Nemesis.

2. Keep Your Eyes Peeled

Up you get Jill, come on © Capcom

When Nemesis is bearing down on you and you haven’t got the luxury of explosives or high-powered ammunition, you’ll find that your standard handgun does little more than tickle him.

That doesn’t mean it’s useless though, as you can fire at junction boxes on walls or that video game trope as old as time, explosive barrels, to slow him down long enough for Jill to escape.

As with the prior entry, try not to be stood too close when shooting these hazards, though.

3. Dodge, Dip, Duck, Dive and Dodge

Jill, seriously - you're spending a lot of time laying around © Capcom

As we noted in our guide to surviving Resident Evil 3: Remake, Jill is much more nimble than Leon or Claire were in Resident Evil 2 thanks to her new dodge ability.

While we don’t under any circumstances recommend getting close to Nemesis, the beast is capable of closing the gap with ease thanks to his huge jump and always-dragging tentacle arm.

If he does get in close, be sure to dodge. That sounds like the most obvious tip of all, but even when he isn’t using weapons he can almost instantly kill Jill with one of his standard punches – particularly on harder difficulties.

We’d even suggest it’s worth being grabbed by a standard zombie if it means getting out of Nemesis’ way.

4. Pick Your Battles

Ol' big teeth here can really mess up your day © Capcom

Some of Resident Evil 3: Remake’s battles with Nemesis are actually not battles at all – more cleverly designed set pieces.

When leading him away from the subway car, for example, Jill can only slow Nemesis but can’t actually take him down. In situations like this, save your ammo (or use hazards as we described earlier).

When he comes after Jill with the flamethrower, the chase to the rooftops requires Jill to keep moving but it isn’t until Nemesis reaches the roof that the boss battle actually begins. Considering how much ammo he can take to bring down, it’s definitely worth trying not to use it unless you know it’ll actually damage him.

5. Big Risk = Big Reward

Crate expectations © Capcom

When you do get a chance to deal damage to Nemesis, it can be a big ask if you aren’t well equipped – if you’re not near any explosive barrels and you aren’t carrying grenades, you’re better off running.

If you’re feeling brave, though, there is a reward for those willing to take the risk. In sections such as when Nemesis bursts through the wall fairly early on (i.e. those areas where you can damage him), he’ll drop a weapons case if you can bring him down.