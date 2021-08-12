What goes on at an esports bootcamp? Go behind the scenes with Rix.GG…

Just as the biggest global sporting event wraps up after a stellar 16 days of action, rising esports hopefuls Rix.GG return from their own life-changing competition.

Formed in 2020, team Rix.GG battled it out in Riot Games’s Valorant Championship Tour’s (VCT) 512 team bracket this July, earning a hard-won spot in the much-coveted VCT. It’s a phenomenal achievement for any Valorant team – let alone one that only met in person for the first time a few weeks ago.

“We have some players in the UK, one in Poland, one in Sweden... so we usually do all our coaching online,” explains Rix’s coach, ex-Counter-Strike pro Brandon Weber. “Obviously with Covid being Covid, we've had to do most things online, so we jumped at the chance to do a bootcamp.”

After 12 months spent squinting at strategy docs over Discord, Rix arrived in London for their first-ever in-person training sessions. Hunkering down at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere , the rising Valorant team coalesced in Shoreditch before playing the biggest games of their career.

“We were playing VCT, which is Riot’s current professional route to its main event,” explains Joseph “Luzuh” Loose. “You have three a year, and we were playing the final one. It was quite a big deal for us – and when we got to the Red Bull Gaming Sphere, we immediately played the open and closed qualifiers.”

Joseph "Luzuh" Loose is one of the team's UK-based players © Ottr Works

The plan was to arrive, train and then sit side-by-side for the biggest game of Rix’s career. There was only one problem – quarantine. With several players stuck isolating, their 11 day bootcamp stint suddenly became five. As their hotel quarantine lifted just hours before their crucial matches, this newly offline team found themselves swiftly shaking hands for the first time. No pressure, then.

Despite what was riding on the success of these career-defining games, Rix were just thrilled to finally be playing together in the same room. “The best thing about bootcamp for me was being next to everyone in a line,” reflects Joseph. “It felt great playing these really super important games that we would normally play online together. Just seeing everybody physically in person getting hyped... fist bumping and screaming, and just hyping each other up to another level that you wouldn't be able to do over voice chat.”

Rix.GG assemble © Ottr Works

Despite the rushed pre-game practise, it turned out that finally being able to train together gave Rix the edge they needed: “We qualified to the top eight teams in Europe!” adds Joseph. “We had to go through a 512 team bracket – 512 teams -–and we managed to get to the top eight!”

“I found the whole thing really nice – the victories, but also because it's the first time I've met any of them,” says team manager, Jay Batzofin. “It was quite weird, but also really good! “

For coach Brandon, it was clear that the added attention he could give them from the in-person training elevated Rix’s play to the next level.

Brandon Weber enjoyed being able to coach the team IRL © Ottr Works

“Everyone was just in their element,” he says. “We got a lot more done in a short period of time compared to training online because there's so many distractions when you're at home! You can be on your phone, you can read Twitter on your second monitor... In-person, I know when I'm looking at someone that they are taking in everything that I'm saying to them.”

“I don’t want to oversell it, but I think it exponentially improved almost every part of our game,” added Joseph. “The typical thing to do before we have big games is to go on to Discord, screenshare and just point out things about our opponents with the mouse and be like, ‘okay, when they do this, we should do this’.

Rix.GG worked through tactics on the Red Bull Gaming Sphere's big screen © Ottr Works

“But before our big games at the bootcamp, me and Brandon were stood in front of a massive screen. I think that was the best prep we’ve had! It's really easy for me to physically be in front of a big screen and to just know that everyone’s understood the strategy. When you're online and showing things with your mouse, you can never be sure that everyone fully understands.”

So are Rix now on a path to victory? “No, we went home and lost!” says Joseph with a laugh. “We had the main bracket last week and lost in the top four and we lost in the round of six. We just have to wait for upcoming events and the next lots of VCT to resume!”

The bootcamp helped Rix.GG reach the last eight of the 512 bracket © Ottr Works

With an increasing number of esport teams made up of players from around the world, it seems easy to underestimate the power of training in person. Rix has been guilty of that, but now that they’ve seen the results they can achieve when they’re all physically sharing a space, it’s encouraged their head of esports, Zack Chandler, to get the team playing together more often.

“It's definitely something we're looking into because obviously we've got a Rocket League team as well that would definitely benefit from the bootcamp,” he says. “We've seen that playing in person together is so beneficial for the players. It's evident that this is the way forward for any organisation if they want to give their team the best chance to succeed.”

While Rix’s Valorant career is still in its infancy, most of the team came from years of professional Counter-Strike. Despite being new to Valorant, however, they feel more confident about Riot’s new shooter than the game they’ve been playing for a decade. “[With] CS… it was stale,” adds Joseph. “The updates were very minor. Valve didn't change much – they would change a plant on the floor on a map every six months. But with Valorant, Riot is constantly updating it, changing the meta, making the game fresh every two or three months. It's constantly just a breath of fresh air – that's why I enjoy Valorant.”

Rix.GG hope to play more together in person © Ottr Works

More importantly, coming together and experiencing the thrill of a win with their teammates cheering around them has given the pandemic-formed Rix a taste of what their careers could hold.

“I haven't got to experience much LAN Valorant yet because of the pandemic and everything,” reflects Joseph. “But I'm presuming that the next events we play will be at a LAN stage. I am really looking forward to being able to play in the tier one events and experience what it's like to be a tier one player. I was not a tier one player in CS at all, whereas in Valorant, Rix is around the tier one/tier two level. Just being able to experience the proper esports professional life is what I'm looking forward to!”