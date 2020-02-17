For Somali runner Zamzam Farah, participating in sports meant overcoming social, cultural and traditionalist barriers in her country. Yet throughout her life, she has felt so strongly about her right to equality that she summoned up the courage to fight for it – even though her actions resulted in threats made to her life and eventually forced her to leave the only place she has ever called home.

Life has not been easy for Zamzam, but because of the perseverance she has demonstrated in pursuing her passion for running – and her right to equality – she has pushed the boundaries of what is considered appropriate for Somali women, gaining recognition for her courage and achievements.

Running makes me happy; it means a lot to me. It is the best thing that has happened to my life

Early days

Since before Zamzam was born, Somalia has been at war with itself. Apart from the obvious danger civil conflict presents, socio-political factors in her home region dictate that women are largely excluded from formal decision-making, and given limited access to economic resources or assets.

Between 2009 and 2011, women were banned from participating in sports.

Still, Zamzam fought for equality. She says her mother played a vital role in allowing her to be who she wanted to be – even before sports and athletics came into the equation. One incident stands out for Zamzam when she was little.

It’s difficult – people didn’t believe that women can do sport. I had a lot of [abuse], but what always kept me strong was [thinking], this is what I want to do Zamzam Farah

“I remember as a young kid, I wanted to dress like a boy,” she recalls. “When my mum used to buy me a girl’s dress I was like, ‘I don’t want to wear it, I want to wear trousers!’ My mum said, ‘You’re not a boy!’ and I replied, ‘I know, but I want to wear that.’ Luckily, she didn’t say no to me. I remember she took me shopping and said, ‘OK, pick whatever you want to wear’, and I picked out trousers and T-shirts for boys. The lady that was serving us was shocked and said, ‘Why would you let her wear this?’ and my mum said, ‘because that’s what makes her feel happy’.”

Growing up with a mother and female role model strong enough to allow her to defy tradition from a young age had a lasting impact on Zamzam: “I’m so happy that I had a good mum.”

We’d have to run past [roadblocks manned by armed militia] and they sometimes mistook us for suicide bombers. They would threaten to shoot us Zamzam Farah

Unsurprisingly, sport featured heavily in Zamzam’s life from an early age, too. “I got into sport when I was five years old. I just loved to play.”

Her initial passion was for basketball until a coach spotted her and persuaded her to focus on running – something that her mum also supported her in. She said: "My mum always supported me and would never say anything wrong about my sport."

But with women banned from participating in sports, training wasn't easy, and Zamzam would regularly experience harassment while out training.

“It’s difficult – people didn’t believe that women can do sport,” explains Zamzam. “I had a lot of [abuse], but what always kept me strong was [thinking], this is what I want to do. This is where I feel happy. So whatever they say, say it – it’s not going to go inside me; it’s not something that can push me back. So I just kept focusing on what I wanted to do.”

Training in a country ravaged by civil war, physical danger was a harsh and very real threat, too. She nicknamed her training route in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, the “road of death”, due to the fighting and gunshots she witnessed on a regular basis (as well as the harassment she experienced).

With the Somali Civil War taking place, training in Mogadishu was dangerous © John Moore / Staff / Getty

“There would be roadblocks manned by armed militia,” she remembers. “We’d have to run past them and they sometimes mistook us for suicide bombers. They would threaten to shoot us.”

She also used to train in the bullet-ridden Konis stadium, which was formerly used as a base by Al-Shabaab, until it was recaptured by the Somali National Army in 2012.

Sporting dream

In 2012, Zamzam’s focus and determination saw her qualify for the London 2012 Olympics, alongside fellow teammate Mohamed Hassan Mohamed. But the Somali team was rocked just months before the event when the President of the Somali Olympic Committee, Aden Yabarow Wiish, was killed in a suicide attack in April 2012. The attack demonstrated the very real dangers of competing, yet Zamzam refused to have her dream crushed. She arrived in London with the support of her country’s Prime Minister to compete in the Women’s 400m – an altogether overwhelming experience.

Zamzam singing the national anthem before boarding the plane to London © Stringer / AFP / Getty

“The first day I woke up [in London], I couldn’t believe it: waking up not hearing gunfire – nothing at all. And not scared about anything. I was so excited – I was going to be running with professional people from countries that don’t have war 24/7; where you don’t see your neighbours dying or being taken to hospital; people leaving the country to survive as refugees. I was racing with people who never had that experience. They had coaches – and gyms! [In Somalia], we didn’t have facilities. We ran in the sand – we didn’t have a track or field, so it was crazy. But it was a great experience. It was a dream come true. I was over the moon."

The first day I woke up [in London], I couldn’t believe it: waking up not hearing gunfire – nothing at all. And not scared about anything Zamzam Farah

Zamzam’s new, high-profile status had unimaginable implications © Bill Frakes / Sports Illustrated / Getty

Zamzam ran in her 400m heat with her arms and legs covered, and wearing a headscarf. She was also fasting for Ramadan. But her involvement resulted in Zamzam receiving death threats because she had “exposed herself” by taking part.

Nowhere to turn

Despite the danger, Zamzam was initially determined to return to Somalia – it was her home, and she had nowhere else to go.

“Before the closing ceremony, I had a lot of news of death threats from back home. It was painful. But I was like, 'OK, this is the decision you made, don’t ever regret it',” she says. “My decision was to go back to my country because I didn’t know anyone in the UK, where to go or stay. But my coach said: 'We’re not going to risk it – you’re not going to die for this situation'.”

Zamzam was granted asylum in the UK, but with no-one to turn to, she ended up homeless, living in a room at a hostel for vulnerable young people. And then, after eight months, the death threats started again.

“I was so shocked and scared: I locked the door, I pulled the curtains, I didn’t feel safe. I felt like they were coming right now Zamzam Farah

“I got a phone call saying, ‘We’re going to come, we know where you live, we have friends living in London, they’ll do our job, they will come to your house, tonight is going to be your last night’,” Zamzam remembers. “I was so shocked and scared: I locked the door, I pulled the curtains, I didn’t feel safe. I felt like they were coming right now.”

Zamzam eventually told her key worker at the hostel what was happening, who informed the police. They reassured her that she was safe in the UK, but by then, the damage was done. Zamzam became withdrawn, anxious, isolated and alone.

“I didn’t want to go out. I was too scared. I wasn't even going to my community of people, especially people who came from my country. I didn't trust anyone. I ended up rarely leaving the hostel. I remember just going to college, coming back and staying in my room. I didn’t talk to anybody – only my key worker.”

Running ambition revived

However, when Zamzam got the opportunity to start training with The Running Charity – a grassroots organisation helping young homeless people find their feet through running – everything changed. The charity turning up at her hostel was a complete coincidence – but it was a chance encounter that helped Zamzam turn her life around.

The charity helped Zamzam to start running again and rebuild her confidence © Ben Knight

“One of the hostel staff, a young lady called Angela, was there, and she spoke to Alex and Mark [from The Running Charity] and told them my story. They said they could help me get back to training. That’s how they helped me. After that I was so happy. They introduced me to Jamie, my mentor. He was not only my training partner, but he was like my big brother. He’d contact me every day to see how I was doing, and we trained together.”

Zamzam ran the London Marathon supported by her mentor Jamie in 2017 © The Running Charity

With The Running Charity’s help and support, Zamzam’s confidence grew. She reintegrated into society, regaining her passion for running along the way. And when The Running Charity was offered a small number of places in the Virgin Money London Marathon in 2017, Zamzam was the obvious choice to participate. With support from Jamie, she crossed the finish line after months of training, a race-day experience that she describes as “just crazy". She said: "Crossing the finish line was a big relief!”

Life in London

Zamzam has a strong work ethic and is currently working alongside studying. She still finds the time to train with The Running Charity – an organisation she describes as “my family” – and has taken part in multiple running events with the charity over the last few years.

In 2018, she completed the Vitality Big Half and the British 10K, and also took part in the ‘I Move London’ relay – a world-record attempt to run a 4,000-mile continuous relay over 30 days and nights. The attempt saw 2,000 runners from all over the UK take part in 5km and 10km legs across the city, and Zamzam led the final group over the finish line to break the record.

Zamzam was the first baton holder to cross the finish line © David Altabev (www.davidaltabev.com)

Zamzam was also honoured in the Spirit of the London Marathon Awards in 2018, alongside 25 others, including Paula Radcliffe, David Weir and the Grenfell Firemen. Recognised due to her achievements in the face of such hostility and adversity, Zamzam was a truly deserving winner.

Zamzam was honoured alongside marathon icons Paula Radcliffe and David Weir © Virgin Money London Marathon

“Its been a pleasure for me to receive the award and really I am so delighted,” she said on stage at the awards ceremony. “It means a lot to me – I am so happy and appreciate it. Without running and The Running Charity, I would not be the person I am now. Thanks to God for giving me the chance to meet great people, thanks to all of you, I had a time to do the things I want to do, especially running.”

Empowering message

Zamzam now volunteers at The Running Charity as a coach, helping vulnerable young people find a passion for running. In March 2019, she supported two young people on The Running Charity Programme in completing the Vitality Big Half, and in July 2019, she helped 17 young people on The Running Charity Programme get over the finish line at the London Relay.

An inspirational woman and runner, Zamzam is passionate about helping other young people in sport – and showing them that nothing is impossible, no matter what others might tell you.

“Running makes me happy; it means a lot to me,” she says. “It is the best thing that has happened to my life.” And her message to other women – especially those who feel oppressed?

"Don’t let anyone say you’re a woman, you can’t do it: you can do it" © Ben Knight