Meet the man transforming his mental health by running 7,000 miles

There are many reasons why people take up running, and to improve mental health is undoubtedly one of the main ones. Studies have shown that running can help to prevent depression , makes people happier and, if stopped, can induce symptoms of depression .

For Polish-born, England-based adventurer Tomasz Drybala , he discovered that sport, namely, running seriously long distances, was key to helping him recover from mental health problems.

Having found long-distance running in 2017 when trying to deal with depression and discovered its positive benefits, in 2019 he decided to undertake the ultimate challenge. Whereas most people might consider a marathon or an ultramarathon a big enough aim, Tomasz upped the stakes and decided to run 7,000 miles, through eight countries, from Vietnam south to Bali.

This was, in part, after coming to the realisation that he no longer wanted to live his life regretting not chasing his dreams of adventure. Instead, he wanted to do something that would push his limits, provide new experiences every day and realise his dreams of completing challenges he never thought possible, all while helping to ease his own mental health problems through exercise.

He began the run on August 28, 2019, and is expecting the challenge to take him until June 2020 to complete, running an average of at least a marathon distance per day, sometimes up to 60 or 70 miles.

He’s tackling it totally self-supported and self-funded, with no help from sponsors, in order to raise money for a charity he's in the process of setting up, which will support young people who have suffered childhood trauma. The reason for this is that Tomasz suffered a life-changing trauma when he was seven years old that led to his mental health problems later in life.

But a change of life circumstances in 2016, coupled with tackling his long-standing mental health problems, has seen him transform into an ultrarunner.

On his journey so far he has experienced extreme hunger, venomous snakes and loss of battery power. But he is nowhere near tired of running – which is lucky, as he has more than 5,000 miles to go...

It all started in 2016

“A few years ago I got divorced and it was the most difficult time in my life,” says Tomasz. “To deal with it, I spent five weeks in Thailand just lying on the beach and reading. While I was there, I decided I didn’t want to live how I was living any more. I wanted to find some life purpose, and do something bigger with my life. I took a notebook and made notes about everything I did, and things I wanted to do in my life.”

So when Tomasz came home to London he immediately started training and began setting challenges to push him into undertaking big adventures. He had been a runner for half of his life, but never raced or run for more than an hour. “I started to push my limits. I did a few small running and kayaking adventures in England and Europe, then two years later I did my first nine-week adventure in Thailand and Cambodia. This involved cycling, running, kayaking and climbing across eight islands, and he says, helped him “get away from his bad past”.

Finding clarity

Tomasz's ultrarunning journey began in 2016 after a trip to Thailand © Tomasz Drybala

During his trip to Thailand, Tomasz began digging into this “bad past” and realised that his issues stemmed from one traumatic childhood event. “My father used to drink too much, and there was a big issue between him and my mother. I witnessed a very bad situation when I was about seven years old. From that moment I started closing myself off, constantly saying to myself that I didn’t want to be like my father. But when you close yourself from your feelings, you harm yourself.

“I was ashamed to feel anything, and I was pushing people away but I didn’t realise this until I was in Thailand. It was the first time I’d looked at my life from a completely different perspective. I could not understand why I wasn’t relaxed, and instead always stressed with work and everything. So I decided I had to change my life.”

This realisation changed everything. He became determined to change his life’s path – he was in control, and only he could overcome his life’s regrets by taking on new challenges.

Inspired partly by Ross Edgley’s Great British Swim, and the fact that he has always used running to “clear his mind”, he began thinking about an epic adventure that he would never forget.

He originally planned to do another multi-sport adventure, but found that selling the idea of multi-disciplines to sponsors was hard. So he decided to keep it simple and just run 7,000 miles through eight countries in 280 days.

“Ross Edgley’s Great British Swim was the biggest motivation for me. I’ve followed him since he did it, and I started seriously training when he finished. Other people who have inspired me are Anna McNuff , who just finished her barefoot run, and Nick Butter , who ran a marathon in every country, as we do things in a very similar way.”

18 months of preparation

Tomasz began to live by the phrase: “You can blame the world for your situation or commit yourself to start changing your life", and used running to do exactly that. He started training for his 7,000-mile challenge at the beginning of 2018. “From March, I ran intensively in London parks and forests near the city. I ran between two and six hours, five or six times a week until April 2019.

“I was planning to start this challenge in June but, when I started training, I realised that I needed to work on every joint and muscle, so that took extra time. I trained for 18 months to prepare, which is what was required to go from zero to 7,000 miles.

“I decided to complete five million steps in southeast Asia before starting my 7,000-mile run. So I was pushing my limits, as I had to do more than 50,000 steps a day, which was going to take 12 hours daily, for 101 days. When I completed it, I knew I was ready to start running 7,000 miles [11,000km]. I took a two-week break in north Vietnam, then on August 28, I started the run.”

Two punishing weeks

During the first two weeks of Tomasz' challenge, nothing went to plan © Tomasz Drybala

Tomasz encountered problems almost as soon as he began the run. “It was terrible. I imagined it as a beautiful run through the most beautiful place. But when I started, the weather was awful – it was raining all the time, the streets were flooded and I was walking in water up to my knees. My legs were tired from all of my training and, mentally, it was hard as nothing was going to plan.

“I also caught a virus, which made me extremely dehydrated. It was so bad I almost ended up in hospital and had to rest for 11 days. From that point, I’ve been watching what I drink and how much salt I’m taking in.”

£27 trainers

During Tomasz's training, one pair of trainers survived 4.5 million steps © Tomasz Drybala

“At the beginning, I was saving all my money for the trip, so I didn’t have much budget for shoes. I bought a pair of trainers for £27, and they ended up with holes all through them. Some shoes I had only for a week, as they wore out so quickly. I’m supposed to change them every 350 miles, but I don’t have enough money to do that – I have to use each pair for as long as I can. I’ve also had a lot of blisters on both feet – but it’s OK at the moment.”

A marathon a day

Tomasz has lunch with locals in Vietnam © Tomasz Drybala

Tomasz plots his route from day to day, depending on how far the next hotel is, which can mean some days are short and others are super-long. “Occasionally I have had to run more than 100km to get from one hotel to the next. My longest run was 138km/87 miles in a day. I run between 26 to 60 miles a day. It works out at roughly 200 miles per week, but some weeks it’s been as much as 350 miles.”

Cramming in the calories

Living out of a rucksack brings its own problems, and not knowing where the next food stop is means Tomasz has had to go long distances with no fuel. “I’m burning 12,000 calories a day, so to eat enough food to give me the right nutrition is hard. I’m eating a lot of noodles, rice, chicken and yoghurt. The hardest point is when I can’t find a shop on my way. A month ago, I ordered some Huel (nutritionally complete food), so I have been drinking that, mostly because there was a big issue with finding food on the way. I began to feel like I was missing vitamins. I’m not sure I’ll order it again though as I have to carry 6kg of it in my backpack, which causes trouble with my knees!”

Phone batteries and snakes

Alongside the complexities of finding enough food to fuel his daily marathons, Tomasz has more obstacles to contend with – the perhaps most threatening of which being snakes. “They are everywhere," says Tomasz. "I’ve learned to recognise the dangerous ones by the shape of their head. Most aren’t dangerous, but once I saw a venomous one – I didn’t get close!"

And then there's the issue of phone batteries draining as he racks up the miles. “I did have a problem when I ran 138km in a day, which took around 16 hours. I had two phones with me and the battery died in both of them. I ended up running in the dark – I had a torch, but I didn’t know how far I needed to run. It was a bit stressful. There were no cars passing by, and I was very tired. Also, I was worried about stepping on a snake.”

Breaking it down

To help Tomasz mentally manage the astronomical mileage he must complete each day, he adopted a strategy. “I worked out a system when I did the five million steps challenge," he explains. "It was difficult to get out of bed knowing what was ahead and the amount of steps I had to run. So I when I woke up I focused only on the first 10,000 steps, no more. That was very helpful. I also created a reward system, so after 5,000 steps I told myself I could stop, have a snack and some energy drink. That’s how I got through the day."

Anyone can do this

Keep smiling, Tomasz! © Tomasz Drybala

Does Tomasz believe he is superhuman in being able to take on such an arduous challenge?

“With the proper mindset, anyone can do what I am doing," he says. I’ve never been into sport, and I had never done anything like this before. Before I started training for this, I had never run more than about 10km, and I never raced. So anyone can do this, with the proper mindset and plan, and the time to train.”