Top 6 running tips if you’re competing in Wings for Life World Run

Sunday May 9 sees the much-anticipated return of Wings for Life World Run . The annual, global event that sees 195 countries pummelling the pavements in tandem while being followed by a persistent catcher car, all in the name of fundraising.

Wings for Life World Run raises much-needed money to go into spinal cord research with 100% of every entry fee goes into the fund-raising pot.

So, best foot forward – here's how to make sure you're race-ready and that you outrun the catcher car with no sweat…

1. Track your pre-race runs

Remember that catcher car we mentioned? Well, while participants can choose their distance, the catcher car will begin pursuit just 30 minutes after the race starts.

With that in mind, tracking your training runs will be invaluable if you want to dodge the virtual car. While tracking your runs is a useful way to monitor your progress beyond pace and speed, you’ll be able to track and compare your heart rate over runs once you collect data, and you can even track and compare your cadence, too.

Apps such as Map My Run are free to download and offer real-time tracking as well as audio cues to help guide you on your runs.

Not sure of the optimum pace for you on race day? Check out Wings for Life World' Run's goal calculator .

2. Build up your time and distance gradually

Wings for Life World Run participants hit the streets of Cambridge in 2016 © Olaf Pignataro

If you're new to running but have an event like Wings for Life World Run in your sights, don’t worry too much about distance when you’re starting out. Focus on just spending more time on your feet.

Try starting with just 10 minutes. This could be a mixture of 1 minute of running followed by 1 minute walking, for 10 minutes. As you get more comfortable, increase your running time and decrease your walking time. This could look like 4 minutes running followed by 1 minute walking for a total of 15 minutes. You get the idea.

Try and run at a consistent speed that doesn’t see you accelerate at the start and get slower overtime. Once you feel comfortable with running without stopping, you can build up your distance and increase your speed overtime.

And remember, Wings for Life World Run participants can choose their distance. So whether you're ready to smash out a 5k or a 50k, it's up to you.

3. Allow essential time for recovery

Good recovery is as key as running during your training © Leo Francis

If you're a newbie runner, then going from running 0 times a week to 5 times a week is not only unrealistic but it's likely to end in tears (well, an injury or fatigue). Start by running 2-3 times a week and spread those runs throughout the week to give your body a chance to recover.

Make time for warming up to allow your muscles to activate before you hit the tarmac. Your warm-up needn't be a long, arduous process. Instead, focus on dynamic stretching and movements like squats and lunges to help increase blood to your muscles and get your body fired up for your run.

And remember, regardless of your running status, listen to your body after you train. So, if you're suffering with a case of the DOMs, take time to rest and recover to see you right for race day.

4. Back yourself

Committing to an event like Wings for Life World Run can be daunting, especially if it's your first race or like most of us, you've not competed for a while (cheers Covid). One of the best ways to build your confidence is to not put pressure on yourself as you approach race day. If you have an off day, try not to beat yourself up and instead see it as a learning curve.

Try not to compare your running journey to someone else's, especially if they have been running for a while. This is your journey and only you can run in your shoes. Be consistent with your training, the more you run, the more you will improve.

5. Get a training and race day partner

All smiles from a Wings for Life World Run participant © Olaf Pignataro

Some days you’ll really be channelling that inner athlete and have all the motivation in the world. Other days, the snooze button will beckon and you'll sack off your run. Research shows that having a wing-person can actually improve performance , and you wouldn't want to let the down now would you?

For bonus get-up-and-go, curate a running playlist filled with tracks to power your runs. Music with a consistent tempo will help you to maintain your running pace (and we promise not to judge if you're blasting 80s power ballads. Seriously…)

6. Compliment your running with strength training

There is so much more to running than just running. Strength training can boost performance and reduce the risk of an injury. You don’t have to spend hours squatting your bodyweight or lobbing tyres about. Instead, focus on some simple compound lifts.