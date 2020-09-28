Max Verstappen 2nd in Russia as Daniil Kvyat impresses on home soil
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen claims his best ever Russian Grand Prix result with 2nd in Sochi, as Scuderia AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat scores a strong top 10 finish at his home race.
Published on
For the first time in the delayed 2020 F1 season a large number of fans were in attendance at a Grand Prix as 30,000 people flocked to the Sochi Autodrom for the Russian Grand Prix. Those fortunate enough to be in the stands saw local hero and Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Daniil Kvyat score well on home soil and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen bag another podium after finishing second – his best ever result in Russia.
Verstappen split the two Mercedes cars in qualifying to start second on the grid and in the top six in Russia for the first time. The Dutch driver then survived a chaotic opening lap that was punctuated by two separate incidents involving Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll, which triggered the Safety Car.
It’s good to be back on the podium and we can definitely be pleased to finish within eight seconds of Bottas on this track.
When the race got under way again, Verstappen found himself in third, but within range of of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, as the entire make-up of the race changed early on.
Prior to the race, Hamilton made two practice starts in an area of the track off limits to such procedures and was handed a 10-second time penalty as a result that would ultimately compromise his race. Up front, as the laps were reeled off, Verstappen remained in a lonely second place behind Bottas, the early-race melee a distant memory as he sailed to second place for the fourth time this season. Finishing ahead of Hamilton went some way to making up for his retirement in the previous race at Mugello.
Scuderia AlphaTauri's Kvyat started his home Grand Prix in 11th and the Russian found himself as high as third midway through the race, before pitting for the first time on Lap 31, having superbly looking after his hard compound tyres.
Kvyat capped his afternoon with a great duel with Renault's Esteban Ocon for seventh place. Ultimately, Kvyat didn't quite have the pace to clinch seventh and had to settle for eighth, his third points-scoring finish in a row.
Kvyat's team-mate Pierre Gasly also engaged in some late-race drama in the battle for 10th place and the final points on offer. The French driver, winner of the Italian Grand Prix, was embroiled in a great scrap with McLaren's Lando Norris and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Alex Albon. Gasly managed to get his Honda-powered machine to the finish in ninth, followed by Albon, who'd started the race down in 15th due to a five-place grid penalty following a gearbox change.
Speaking to redbullracing.com, Verstappen said: "We can be very happy with second place today, especially on a track where we know that we aren’t normally so competitive. It is a good amount of points for the Team and what we needed after the last few races. There was very low grip on the inside of the grid at the start, which cost us a bit and the first few corners were pretty interesting, but we stayed calm."