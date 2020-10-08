Ryan Pessoa was born in 1998. The North Londoner grew up an avid Arsenal fan, besotted with Arsene Wenger's Invincibles and obsessed by their talisman, the exceptional Thierry Henry. Although Ryan was only five when Arsenal won the Premier League without defeat in 2004, he was hooked. It was only a matter of time before he discovered computer games, and, inevitably, EA's FIFA series.

“I grew up in a household that was into football, but the majority were either United or Spurs fans, so it’s weird how I became an Arsenal fan,” he says. “I think it’s mostly to do with growing up and enjoying how Arsenal played, more than anything. I was probably too young to properly enjoy and embrace the glory years, but I was still old enough to enjoy and experience how they played football.

“I loved Henry. Whenever we went to school, everyone would be talking about him. He was the first major icon for me, but, again, I was too young to properly appreciate how good he was. The years that I can properly remember were the years when Arsenal had Fabregas, Rosický, Hleb, those types of players, those creative playmakers in midfield. I just enjoyed the way that they could pass the ball around, that tiki-taka, intricate passing.”

Art Imitating Life

Henry was the cover star of EA Sports’ enduring football simulator in 2002, 2004 and 2005, and, like many youngsters interested in football growing up, Ryan would use the game to mirror the achievements of his real-world heroes. He’d set matches at 90 minutes long, he’d pit certain teams against each other, depending on the English Premier League calendar, and he’d attempt to replicate the outcomes of global competitions as they happened around the world.

“I used to play FIFA more when there was a big tournament on – World Cups, Euros, Champions Leagues, and I remember I used to play the game and imitate the competitions as well,” remembers Ryan. “I really enjoyed it, those were the days when I was playing a lot more video games. I still play a lot of games now, but back then I played video games religiously.

Ryan takes a break during training © Ryan Pessoa

“That lasted right up until my first year at uni, when I qualified for my first tournament. At that point, I realised this was maybe something I could make decent money from.”

Pessoa explains that, at that stage, he was aware of esports and the fact that people played video games competitively for a living, but he had no real sense of just how much money professional esports athletes could earn.

“I was aware that there was money to be made before then, because I’d played in smaller tournaments where the prize money was, maybe, £100 or thereabouts,” Ryan recalls. “But I received an email that I’d qualified for an event, and I didn’t know too much about it, they didn’t tell us where the event was, and all I knew initially was that the man was from Germany.

“I had to search FIFA tournaments in Germany, and it popped up that there was a tournament in Berlin. That wasn’t the one I’d qualified for, though, but I did see that the prize pool was something ridiculous like $160,000 for the winner, $80,000 for second place, and so on. That was the moment that I thought: wow, this is ridiculous!”

Mum’s the Word

For Ryan, qualifying for a professional FIFA tournament proved easy. The hardest part of the process, he’d quickly learn, would be convincing his otherwise supportive mother that the competition on the continent wasn’t a scam.

“When I did qualify for that first event in Germany, I was still at university,” says Ryan. “I was in my first year at uni, and I told my mum that I’d qualified for a FIFA tournament in Germany. At first she was like: ‘Yeah… ’, so I said: ‘I’ve qualified. Can I go?’ And she was like: ‘There’s no way you’re going yourself to Germany for a FIFA tournament. How do you even know it’s real, that it’s not a scam, it could be a set-up.’

“Even to this day, when I tell family members what I do, I tell them I play FIFA, and they say: 'What else do you do?' And I have to tell them that’s that my job. My family has always been supportive, though; my sister and my mum have always backed my decisions no matter where they’ve led me.”

Ryan explains that his mother eventually conceded to his Germany trip, despite initial suggestions he was to travel with his sister. If his family had failed to appreciate his flourishing esports profile before then, they were given a clearer picture of what a competitive FIFA career is all about when, in 2017, Ryan signed for Hashtag United – a semi-pro football club based in Essex, who also run a well-respected esports team.

Hashtag United

Man City and Liverpool in FIFA 21 © EA

Just like real-world football, there was even a splash of deadline day-style drama before Ryan could put pen to paper with his new employer.

“At the end of 2017, I signed for Hashtag United,” Ryan continues. “That was crazy, because I hadn’t long qualified for the Grand Finals and I was in talks to sign with another team at the time. I was literally minutes away from signing with them. They were printing out the contract... and then I spoke to Hashtag's chairman, Spencer Owen.

“Spencer reckoned I was going to get a lot of offers after the tournament and advised me not to rush into anything. He said you never know with these things and you want to make sure everything is perfectly fine with the contract, you don’t want to get tied down to something that favours them more than you, etc. I was speaking to Spencer for some time, and it was great because I’d watched his videos on YouTube for a long period of time. It was great to see them interested in me, and as soon as he came in for me, they became my first choice.”

The Sky Blues

Having finished third among all European FIFA players in May 2017, racking up 149 wins in the process, Ryan was fast becoming one of the best professional FIFA esports players on the scene. He was regularly posting top-50 results in FUT Champions with three finishes inside Europe’s top-10 rankings throughout FIFA 17’s time in the spotlight.

In 2018, Ryan achieved a top-eight finish at the FUT Champions Cup in Barcelona, winning 159 games out of 160 in the FUT Champions weekend league, as well as being ranked number one in the world on Xbox One.

The year after that, Pessoa parted ways with Hashtag and was quickly snapped up by Manchester City, having previously represented the English Premier League outfit in the eClub World Cup, where he’d reached the quarter-finals.

“I loved my time at Hashtag, and I’ve so much respect for them,” Pessoa adds. "But if there’s interest from a club like Manchester City, it’s almost impossible to turn down. That’s the thing and that’s probably another comparison with real-world football – if you’re at a club who are great but are maybe not on the levels of the likes of Manchester City, and then Manchester City do come calling, it’s going to be difficult to turn that down.”

Red Bull’s APC

Ryan Pessoa at the Red Bull APC © Ryan Pessoa

Since partnering with Red Bull, Ryan has had the opportunity to access an extensive and elite athlete support network. In February 2020, he visited the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre (APC) in Austria, where he liaised with, and learned from, dietitians, esports coaches, sleep specialists and sports psychologists.

As fate would have it, Ryan is now the same age as Thierry Henry when he signed at Highbury back in 1999 – the same year Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp graced the cover of FIFA. Pessoa feels his game has improved tenfold since taking on board everything he’s learned in the last 12 months (not least what he'd gleaned from the APC) and can’t wait to keep improving as he continues his professional esports journey.

“When I started in esports, I was still fit, I’d go to the gym probably three or four times a week,” says Ryan. “I’d never really focus on things like cardio or anything like that, it’d mainly be strength training in the gym.

“When I went to the APC in February, though, it helped me gain an understanding of how important fitness is, how important cardiovascular endurance is and how it helps your concentration levels and gets oxygen to the brain. All of those educational things I learned – diet, good sleep patterns, dealing with and overcoming anxieties and adversity – I’ve implemented those into my routine and they continue to help me improve today.”