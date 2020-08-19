Ubisoft has done it again, bringing Splinter Cell hero Sam Fisher to a game he was never supposed to be in, while simultaneously refusing to make a new Splinter Cell game for the desperate masses.

Here, they've even given him a dumb name (Zero) and taken away his goggles - presumably showing up later as an elite skin - but fear not, Fisher isn't a simple "you're never gonna get this" troll by Ubisoft: he's the best character the game has added in ages, and here's why.

"Zero" is an intel machine

Sam "Zero" Fisher has a lot going for him but his unique gadget - the Argus Launcher - fires a cam that will bury itself into a surface and provide clear information.

It's a perfect gadget: it's small and it has a great field of view. Better yet, if you fire it against a destructible wall or floor – reinforced or not – the camera can burrow through and provide you with views of either side with the press of a button. This sort of information is hard to come by, and being able to sneakily put a camera on high traffic areas from the room above, letting you guide your team to victory.

He can handle himself, too

So, you're out there being a lone wolf, bugging the map so you can guide your enemies in. Even floating around low-risk areas, there's a good chance you'll run into a lone Caviera, or a Doc returning from the slowest spawn-peek of all time.

For many support heroes, getting caught out by a roamer is lights out, but Sam is rocking the game's first new assault rifle in a little while – the SC-3000K – Sam's chosen rifle in the Splinter Cell series. The gun is actually a rebranded FN F2000, a bullpup assault rifle that looks like a boat if you squint.

Rainbow Six Siege Shadow Legacy is one of the game's best updates © Ubisoft

It feels great to use, and it's easy to drop people, especially with the range of scopes on offer.

If that doesn't work for you, he also has access to the MP7; formerly a defence-only weapon that absolutely rips through people at close range. Try using this with just iron sights and it's scary what you can do with it.

Elsewhere, keeping with his Splinter Cell roots, he's got the silenced 5.7 pistol, which is a decent back-up.

With a claymore and frag grenades to choose from, you can also tool Zero up for defensive or offensive play, depending on your vibe.

He's a natural gadget destroyer

Sam Fisher changes the game – in a very good way © Ubisoft

The Argus launcher Fisher is toting around can also be used to mess up gadgets too. The cameras each have a single-use laser, modelled on Maestro's camera laser, that can be used to zap gadgets. This means you can use it to zap Mute's jammers, Bandit's batteries and even Mira's one-way mirrors from relative safety.

In fact, because they're modelled on Maestro's laser you can even do something Twitch can't: blowing up Goyo's shields with a well-placed zap.

Still, with just a single round in each camera, you'll need careful aim to maximise the effectiveness of your utility. Don't waste it on a defending operator either, as it only does 5 damage a shot, barely worth the effort.

Fisher's Argus cams make the classic goggle noise as they start up