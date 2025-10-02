Sandro Dias breaks 2 world records on the biggest skate ramp ever

Brazilian skateboarding legend Sandro Dias made history, breaking two Guinness World Records™ after dropping in from the curved façade of the 22-storey Centro Administrativo Fernando Ferrari (CAFF) building in Porto Alegre, Brazil. During the project, named Red Bull Building Drop , Dias hit a speed of 103kph, skating from a height of 70m with a drop of 60m, which was measured from the lowest point of the ramp to the platform. You can watch highlights in the video above.

Dubbed the "ultimate skate ramp" by local fans, the CAFF's towering 88.91m-high structure had been transformed into a temporary skate playground with a custom plywood overlay, creating the perfect surface for Dias's groundbreaking drop-in.

The iconic CAFF building turned into the world's biggest skate ramp © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool The scale of the ramp and Dias's achievement was massive © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Starting from a height of 55m from the ground and gradually building up to the full 70m, Dias navigated the near-vertical wall of the mega ramp with remarkable control, reaching speeds comparable to cars driving on a highway – all on a standard skateboard. The feat was a testament to his decades of experience and dedication to skateboarding. At 50-years-old, his age is no barrier and he continues to push the limits of the sport.

Dias carried out a total of four attempts, all successfully executed on the first try. The skater's final descent had never been attempted during training, underscoring his mental and physical fortitude as he ventured into uncharted territory. The final record-setting descent lasted eight seconds as Dias sped down at an incredible 103.8kph

With Guinness World Records™ officials on-site to certify him for 'the tallest drop into a temporary quarter pipe' and 'the fastest speed on a temporary quarter pipe,' reaching a speed of 103.8kph.

Dias said the key message he wants to share is simple: never give up on your dreams. This goal had been 13 years in the making. "I knew it was possible, but almost impossible to actually pull off," he said. "No matter how far away your dreams may seem, never give up on them!"

01 The mega ramp: an urban legend becomes reality

Sandro Dias has now gone higher and faster than any skater in history © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The 88.91m-tall government building had been the subject of constant speculation within Porto Alegre's skate community for decades. Its unique shape inspired stories and viral memes imagining someone skating down its side. A digitally altered clip showing a skater completing the drop even circulated online.

Until now, no one had actually done it – but by pulling off the feat, Dias turned this long-standing urban legend, deeply embedded in Brazil's skateboarding culture, into reality.

The scale of the achievement © Red Bull Content Pool The final drop-in was set at 70m © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Hitting the wall: Dias had trained to come to a safe stop © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool On the day of reckoning, Dias dropped in four times successfully © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool His speed picked up rapidly to an eventual 103.8kph © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Job done and two world records broken by the skating legend © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool At 50 years old Sandro Dias has totally rewritten the rules of vert skating © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool Wearing advanced Prada Linea Rossa gear, Dias combined speed with safety © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool He conducted speed trials to get used to riding at more than 90kph © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool He began an extensive physical training programme for the feat in January © Fábio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool Dias trained with a 40kg weighted vest and a modified mega ramp © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

02 How was the ultimate skate ramp built?

It took around a month to prepare and another month to build the world's biggest skate ramp along the Centro Administrativo Fernando Ferrari government building. To make the descent possible, plywood panels were constructed along the building's outer curve. The concrete surface beneath, weathered and cracked from years of exposure, was unsafe for skateboarding in its natural state. The temporary overlay not only protected the building's façade, but also allowed Dias to ride a smooth and controlled line from top to bottom.

Multiple safety measures were implemented to counter the risks associated with this feat, including crash pillows, typically used in MotoGP™, positioned at the end of the ramp, which allowed Dias to safely come to a stop. In addition, his personal equipment included a spine protector.

The iconic CAFF building silhouette was clad with a perfectly smooth ramp © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

Dias wore special clothing to ensure both safety and performance during the extreme challenge. He was outfitted in Prada's Linea Rossa collection, which featured lightweight, heat-sealed materials designed to meet the high demands of the feat.

After the event, approximately 115 tonnes of ramp materials will be sustainably repurposed, with metal scrap recycled and around 800 wooden boards donated to local NGOs or used as biomass, so the majority of the waste does not end up in landfills.

03 What did Sandro Dias's training look like?

Dias put in months of hard work to be physically ready for the attempt © Fábio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool Training was required to handle the intense G-Forces involved © Fábio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

The Brazilian began extensive physical and technical training for the feat in January 2025. This included practice sessions with weighted vests to simulate increased G-force, stability drills at speed and detailed testing to mitigate the risks of speed wobbles.

On the day, Dias experienced a peak force of approximately 3.9 g - meaning his body was subjected to almost four times his own weight during the descent. To put that in perspective, that’s a ground reaction force equivalent to supporting about 280 kilograms of weight pressing down on him.

"I prepared myself a lot for this," Dias explains. "It wasn’t easy, the training was way tougher than this, and that’s why I was so confident. This is a dream of more than 13 years that we’ve just achieved now, pushing the limits."

04 What is Sandro Dias known for?

A six-time vert world champion, Dias turned 50 earlier this year and has remained a prominent figure in global skateboarding. This latest milestone was his way of contributing to the sport's evolution while honouring its heritage and transcended any other contest or record.

I prepared myself a lot for this. It wasn't easy, the training was way tougher than this, and that's why I was so confident. This is a dream of more than 13 years that we've just achieved now, pushing the limits. Sandro Dias

Known as the 'King of the 540' for his signature trick, Dias made history as the first Brazilian to land a 900 and the first in the world to do so during a competition. In 2019, he delivered a jaw-dropping feat by skating down a 30m-high structure on the Estaiadinha Bridge in São Paulo .

Alongside his legendary career, Dias has been a driving force in popularising skateboarding in Brazil and inspiring future generations through initiatives like the Sandro Dias Institute, which offers free skateboarding access to young people in vulnerable situations.

A milestone beyond any contest

"If you look at the history of skateboarding, it continues to progress. It continues to keep getting better," commented Tony Hawk, regarded as one of the sport’s greatest figures. "We keep pushing the limits of height, of speed. Now, Sandro has jumped ahead about five times everyone else. You can go even bigger than we ever imagined," he continued.

Pro-skateboarder Ryan Sheckler , who is also Dias's mentee, friend and competitor, said: "He's a skateboarder through-and-through. He's always been pushing the limits. He's always been going higher and faster than everybody. And at 50-years-old, to be seeing something like this and making it a reality, it just shows the skate in his heart."

Reflecting on his record-breaking feat, Dias said: "Thank you to everyone who helped me and believed in my dream. Brazilian skateboarding should celebrate this huge accomplishment. I always said this was something to benefit skateboarding as a whole, so I think this was a big achievement, and the visibility we got ends up helping everyone - and that’s the idea.

The skateboarding legend added: "It’s not about seeking fame, it’s about pushing the limits and creating opportunities for people. I hope this serves as motivation, so that more and more people get into skateboarding and more opportunities come up for the sport."