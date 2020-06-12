How I train: Shauna Coxsey

Shauna Coxsey has made the world of climbing her own since first scaling her local climbing wall aged four. It was clear from the early days that she possessed skills way beyond her years, and, as she grew older and began entering national and international climbing competitions, she quickly chalked up multiple victories.

Despite being plagued by injuries throughout her career – something all climbers have to deal with, as the sport puts demands on every muscle, tendon, and ligament – she has repeatedly rehabbed her way back to the wall to claim a number of bouldering world titles, including the 2016 and 2017 IFSC Climbing World Cup, before qualifying to represent Great Britain at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Her intense, structured and dedicated training plan, plus the team around her, is a crucial part of her success.

Shauna celebrating IFSC Climbing World Cup in 2016 © Yuta Yoshida / Red Bull Content Pool

For the Olympics, she'll combine her speciality of bouldering -- where you solve boulder problems without equipment on a 4m indoor wall -- with two disciplines she has had to train specifically for: lead climbing (where climbers are attached to the wall and climb as high as possible), and speed climbing (where climbers race 15m up a set route). This in itself presented a huge new challenge, both physical and mental.

Here, she explains how she combines it all seven days a week.

How do you divide training time between the three disciplines of bouldering, speed climbing and lead climbing?

It’s massively challenging – when you’re training for one discipline you’re training six or seven days a week just on that one discipline, making tiny micro-gains. Then you add in two other disciplines that require different training strategies. It’s very demanding, as you’re putting a strain on different energy systems. They do cross over in some respects, but it’s not the ideal situation to train across bouldering, lead climbing, and speed climbing.

What does your year look like in terms of training?

Shauna Coxsey training at The Climbing Works in Sheffield © Jake Thompson / Red Bull Content Pool

With nobody having ever done three disciplines as a combined format before, there was nowhere I could look for how to do it and what’s right -- so it was just a case of gaining as much knowledge as possible and then trying to make it work for me. There are a lot of challenges, and it’s not always easy to figure out what to do, but I have such a great team and we’re good at adapting to new situations. So it’s not necessarily easy to outline what a year would look like – things like injury and changing schedules make it impossible.

How many hours do you train a week, on average?

At the moment I’m trying to fit in 15 different training sessions a week. The amount of hours I’m training differs, but generally it’s six days a week with one rest day every other week. Usually I do between two and four sessions a day. In the off-season, it’s usually a 50/50 split between being on the wall and in the gym or doing other fitness. Then, the closer I get to the climbing season, the more time I need to spend on the climbing wall for all three disciplines.

Do you ever take time off?

I always try to take a couple of weeks off in winter to reset and get perspective. Last year I had knee surgery, so that was forced rest – I only got a week off, so it wasn’t long. Over the past few years I’ve gone away on holiday and not done any climbing. I train a lot indoors but I also climb outdoors as well, so most of my holidays were spent going to outdoor climbing venues around the world, which isn’t that restful. I’m trying to learn to take time off and listen to my body.

What’s your coaching team like?

Shauna has worked closely with friend and coach Leah Crane for many years © Band of Birds

I work really well with them – it’s a strong team and I’m grateful for all of the work they put in. I work really closely with them and I’m very much involved in the process of drawing up my training schedule. I don’t have the knowledge or the ability to write the programme that I need, so it’s a case of bringing in experts in different fields. I’m really confident and happy with the team we have in place.

How do you train on the wall?

I do a lot of different things for each discipline. There are times I’m working on increasing the volume of climbing and fitness, and there are other times I’m working on specific climbing moves. Then there are other times spent just climbing and doing all different styles. It can sometimes be quite prescriptive and specific, and other times free and personal to what I feel like I need. With lead climbing, I spend a lot of time being in an uncomfortable space, as lead climbing can be very intense on the forearms and give a horrible burn, so I’m learning to push through that. With speed climbing, I spend time breaking down the route and then doing full runs.

What training do you do in the gym?

Climbing is a full-body sport, so my legs, core, arms, fingers, everything needs to be strong. I spend time doing individual fingerboard training on a Beastmaker. I have a finger-specific coach, which people always find entertaining, and I have a forearm-specific coach who writes my forearm-specific training plan. I spend a lot of time hanging off bits of wood! I also do a lot of body-strength-based work in the gym – generic stuff such as leg presses, squats, a lot of pull-ups. For finger strength, I do a minimum of three hours a week finger-specific training, and forearm training on a finger board for a minimum of three hours a week too.

What are the sessions you find toughest, mentally?

I used to dread doing forearm fitness, as it was really painful. But I’ve recently learned to get stuck into it. It can be quite boring – I don’t enjoy doing the same thing, you don’t have to try that hard and it’s uncomfortable. I just put a good documentary on and I’m good to go!

Do you work on mental training?

To help with problem-solving, Shauna works with a sports psychologist © Jake Thompson / Red Bull Content Pool

I work with a sports psychologist. Sports psychology is incredibly important, especially in climbing. In elite climbing and bouldering you’re competing on runs you’ve never seen before, so there’s a big element of problem solving, which means it’s a huge mental game. I’m fascinated by psychology. I find books like The Confidence Gap and The Chimp Paradox interesting, as a lot of athletes do, and a coaching book called The Inner Game of Tennis, which is one of the most interesting coaching books I’ve ever read.

Do you do much stretching and flexibility?

I don’t spend that much time stretching. I do so much stretching on the wall without realising it. During my warm-up, I spend a lot of time putting my heel up high so I can stretch my legs, and stretching my arms while I’m actually climbing.

How important is sleep to your training?

Sleep plays a vital role in ensuring Shauna can perform at her best © Jake Thompson / Red Bull Content Pool

I love sleeping – I sleep a lot. I’m also really good at it. Sleep is incredibly undervalued in society, and we need to shift that to value it more -- especially in elite sport as it’s so important for recovery. I’m a big advocate for sleeping. It’s important to have a comfortable space: not only to have a comfortable bed, but also a space that makes you feel calm -- so my bedroom is uncluttered, and I work hard to maintain a space that feels chilled.

How do you avoid injury?