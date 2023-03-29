Sibling "We've made a space for minorities to thrive in skateboarding"
The Change I Want to See
© Isis Boundy/Matt Ford
We're Jill and Jeng. We're part of Sibling, a London community that's making skateboarding safe and accessible for minority groups.
Jeng: "I've been skating on and off since I was 17 or 18, starting on my brother’s unused board. I skated a bit when I was in university, where I helped set up a skateboarding and BMX society, but pretty much everyone else who was part of it were cishet men. It was nice skating with them, but it wasn't really my community.
Jill: I was skating around the neighbourhood where I grew up when I was about seven years old. I always skated on my own until I moved to London in 2018, when I rolled up to a park and met someone from
Jeng: Sibling began in 2018 when a group of us were getting together to skate because we didn't really feel comfortable going to parks alone. We invited friends and those friends invited their friends, and so on. At the start, it wasn't called Sibling - it was people who knew each other coming together to skateboard. But it quickly gathered momentum and awareness until there were quite a few people in this one WhatsApp group chat, so we made it official with the name. We spent several rounds brainstorming names then putting it down to a vote. Sibling won almost unanimously!
It’s not that deep at the end of the day, we just want to skate together
Sibling was created to make a space for people to skate together and to exist in spaces where people didn't feel comfortable skating before. It was definitely needed back when we first started in 2018. It was set up so there was no leader. People offer up their time and no one person has sole responsibility. Keeping Sibling cooperatively run was always important to us – it would lose its magic if someone claimed it as their own. It’s also about protecting anyone from taking on any pressure they don’t need to take. It’s not that deep at the end of the day, we just want to skate together.
Jill: At the time Sibling was formed, it was definitely needed. It was created as a space for mostly LGBTQ+ skaters, skaters of colour and female skaters or any other minority within skateboarding. It was a time when a lot of groups and safe spaces like these were popping up. A time when women were finally getting some of the recognition they deserved, in my opinion, and from what I've read it was the same with LGBTQ+ skaters. I read about XEM skaters, which was a zine that ran from 2016 to 2019 started by a queer skater to give visibility to queer skaters. They felt in 2019 that it wasn't needed that much anymore, because queer skaters did achieve some level of visibility. Since Brian Anderson coming out as gay around 2017, there's been a wave of queer skaters in the spotlight. Not new skaters, people who have been around but were finally visible.
I was watching the female division at the X Games about two years ago. It used to be the same eight or so names that you were seeing all the time at these comps, but for the first time I knew only one of the girls in the competition. All the others I'd never heard of before! I thought, ‘Finally, there are more people in it, and more diversity in skateboarding’. At that point, it made me wonder if Sibling was needed anymore.
But I think there is still work to be done to make
Things have changed a lot since Sibling was started in 2018 – the impact is visible
Jeng: When we first started skating together we were one of maybe three or four groups here – there was so much more going on in the US. So Sibling was needed at that time, but I think there's so many more groups out there now that are doing things to get people skating.
Jill: When I joined Sibling, I had never heard of any groups like this outside of the US - anything aimed at LGBTQ+ people, or even just women. Things have changed a lot since Sibling was started in 2018 – the impact is visible.
Now, the Sibling community is getting together organically and entering these spaces without the need for big meet-ups. There are still quite a few DMs on social media from people who are looking for other queer skaters to skate with, so we still add people to our group chat regularly, and that is how Sibling now operates.
Jeng: These days we keep in touch with people who have skated with Sibling over the years and we shout about them on our socials. It's nice having a little platform where we can share their work. For example, Kaitlene has done really great things with
I never really had a big queer community before Sibling. But I met almost all of my queer friends at the time through skating and a lot of people are still supporting it today. Skating together as Sibling has been really good times – I look back and realise it is something which has given me a lot.
Eventually, skate parks will be a place where no-one's afraid to roll up
Jill: If other people want to be part of Sibling, we set up a joining form so that they can read and understand what we stand for. Also we have guidelines on being in a space that's inclusive and trying to support people who are normally marginalised. As society as a whole grows more accepting, with some little setbacks along the way, I think, eventually, skate parks will be a place where no-one's afraid to roll up. When you see where we came from you can see the possibility of change.
Looking forward, I hope to see more mainstream acceptance of skaters with marginalised identities. We have our own scene, and it’s thriving, but few queer skaters ever reach widespread recognition within the wider industry. I hope that changes next.
