"We've made a space for minorities to thrive in skateboarding"

Jill: At the time Sibling was formed, it was definitely needed. It was created as a space for mostly LGBTQ+ skaters, skaters of colour and female skaters or any other minority within skateboarding. It was a time when a lot of groups and safe spaces like these were popping up. A time when women were finally getting some of the recognition they deserved, in my opinion, and from what I've read it was the same with LGBTQ+ skaters. I read about XEM skaters, which was a zine that ran from 2016 to 2019 started by a queer skater to give visibility to queer skaters. They felt in 2019 that it wasn't needed that much anymore, because queer skaters did achieve some level of visibility. Since Brian Anderson coming out as gay around 2017, there's been a wave of queer skaters in the spotlight. Not new skaters, people who have been around but were finally visible.