A History of Videogame Slam Dunks in 5 Seminal Titles

The slam dunk. It can be the exclamation point of an extraordinary individual performance, or a rallying cry – the spark that ignites a history-making comeback. Even in contemporary basketball, a game where 250-point matches have become the norm and deadly sharpshooters dominate the courts, there’s something magical about the slam dunk: a display of athleticism and creativity that does so much more for a game than add a mere two more points to the tally.

Basketball games were quick to recognise that special appeal and added dunks to their offensive repertoire as soon as technology permitted. Marketing deals were forged with dunking specialists, character animations were tailored to replicate individual athletes’ moves, and slam dunk contests were incorporated as separate modes. The whole genre – from the early arcades of the 1970s to the latest NBA 2K release – has been shaped by its relationship with this type of shot. After all, a three-pointer may be worth more but it never looks nearly as beautiful.

One on One (EA, 1983: Apple II, Commodore 64, Atari 8-bit, ColecoVision, DOS, others)

One on One marked a big step up for basketball titles © AE/Atari

It’s hard to overstate the impact of EA’s first foray into the sports simulation genre. Not only was One on One the first basketball game to feature playable characters with distinct skillsets, it just so happened that said athletes were two of the most recognisable NBA superstars of the early 1980s: Julius Erving and Larry Bird. this was a shrewd marketing move that provided a template for licensed sports franchises that persists to this day.

As behooves a product endorsed by Dr J. himself, One on One was also the first game with a properly animated slam dunk. Earlier titles were primitive-looking affairs where offense was typically restricted to static shooting. But here you could dribble and spin, opt for a layup or rise for a 360-degree single-hand dunk that could even shatter the backboard (much to the dismay of the arena staff grudgingly entering to clean up). A seminal title that elevated EA from an upstart to industry leader, a fact that Erving must have been delighted with: alongside his royalties, the 76ers legend was offered company stock as payment.

Worth tracking down today?

Controls feel a little rigid for contemporary standards and the ref tends to get a bit whistle-happy, but it remains fun for a quick match or two, especially against a friend.

Double Dribble (Konami, 1986: Arcade, NES, Commodore 64, Amiga, Game Boy, iOS, others)

Double Dribble may not look much today, but it was impressive in its day © Konami

Konami’s follow-up to Super Basketball puts the art of dunking front and centre, the image broadly associated with Double Dribble being one of its spectacular cutscenes showing off a player’s flight to the hoop. As you approach the paint and – having shrugged off the last defender – press the button to jump, perspective shifts into one of several pre-rendered close-ups of various emblematic dunks such as the two-handed reverse slam or the windmill.

It’s more than a little ironic, then, that a game whose main selling point was the portrayal of such athletic displays would implement one of the most awkward, syncopated control systems in any sports title, ever. While defending works, more or less, as expected, the simple act of moving around the court when possessing the ball is possible only as long as the player keeps mashing on a dedicated…walking button. Maybe the titular “double” refers to the effort required to execute a simple dribble, let alone getting anywhere near the basket for a dunk.

Double Dribble became infamous for its awkward traversal controls © Konami

Worth tracking down today?

The scripted dunks looked impressive in 1986, but for contemporary eyes the arcade version serves only as an extreme example of counterintuitive controls. Its butchering of the US national anthem remains, nevertheless, timelessly hilarious.

NBA Jam (Midway, 1993: Arcade, SNES, Mega Drive, Game Boy, Sega Saturn, others)

NBA Jam still plays like a dream, even by modern sports game standards © Midway

The nonsensical exclamation “boomshakalaka” may have originated with funk legends Sly and the Family Stone, but it took Tim Kitzrow’s spirited play-by-play commentary in the most successful sports-themed coin-op game of all time for that piece of inspired gibberish to enter common vernacular and become permanently associated with basketball. It was a perfect fit too, its inanity underlining the absurdity of NBA Jam’s superhuman physical feats.

Dunks come in different shapes and sizes in Midway’s 2-on-2 matches, but what they all share is a blatant disregard for the laws of gravity and the limits of human anatomy. Triple-axel spins and 15-foot high somersaults are all a button press away, especially when – after three consecutive, successful scoring attempts – the ball transforms into a blazing orb of flames in your hands, incinerating nets and maxing out your stats. Michael Jordan was out (as in so many licensed 1990s games) but dunking virtuosos Dominique Wilkins, Shawn Kemp, and Clyde Drexler more than adequately covered for his absence, as evidenced by arcade-goers’ rapturous reception: in its first year, NBA Jam raked in more than a billion dollars in quarters.

Worth tracking down today?

NBA Jam will never be less than sheer joy to play. It’s so good that when Seattle Supersonics point guard and 9-time NBA all-star Gary Payton found out he wasn’t in it, he contacted Midway and asked to pay so he could be included.

NBA Street V3 (EA, 2005: PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube)

NBA Street V3's 'trick stick' added a massive amount of flair to the game © EA

While NBA Street V3 wasn’t EA’s first attempt to recreate the spectacle of a slam dunk contest (the sequel to One on One, Jordan vs Bird, featured a similar, more simplistic mode roughly 15 years earlier), it introduced a vital new mechanic – one that was promptly adopted by the majority of basketball sims since, including current genre overlord NBA 2K. “Trick stick” controls meant that any direction in your right analogue stick corresponded to a different dribble while on the ground, or a different dunking motion while on air, infusing the action with unprecedented fluidity and encouraging on-the-fly creativity from players.

Following the pattern set by NBA Jam, dunks are cartoonishly exaggerated with impossible hang times allowing enough time to switch between five or six different moves while in flight. In addition to fan favourites LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, the selection of available characters included several NBA legends such as Magic Johnson and Wilt Chamberlain. A certain Italian plumber with a couple of pals made a cameo in the GameCube version – though, for a full roster of Nintendo-flavoured ballers, players had to wait for another year…

You just can't argue with NBA Street V3's style © EA

Worth tracking down today?

The slam dunk contest gets old fast (especially its unskippable cutscenes) but the 3-on-3 matches are an absorbing diversion full of colour, urban vibes and organically unfolding highlight moments.

Mario Slam Basketball (Square Enix, 2006: Nintendo DS)

It'll never get old seeing Donkey Kong fully go off in the court © Nintendo/Square Enix

Charles Barkley performing a quadruple spin in the air before hammering the ball hard into the basket is one thing, but seeing Bowser pummeling the hardwood with multiple explosions before launching himself for an unstoppable dunk that lands with a minor mushroom cloud is quite another. Nintendo always had a knack for coming up with inventive variations of real-life sports to let its universally beloved gang loose without worrying for kidnappings and rescue missions, so seeing Mario & co. on a basketball court was always an inevitability.

What’s especially interesting about Mario Slam Basketball, however, is how deep their version of the sport feels both mechanically and tactically. Dribbling the ball onto predetermined spots earns points that are then cashed in by scoring, a rulebook-twist that rewards strategic play: your next dunk could be worth upwards of 100 points! Meanwhile, special moves are no less complex than a Mortal Kombat Fatality: Donkey Kong’s Konga Dunk, for example, requires you to tap the touchscreen in five different spots forming the outline of the letter M, then quickly repeat the process to execute. Interestingly enough, most villains have a dunk for their special move whereas the Princess Peach Posse tend to just perform a fancy shot – are you implying something you should not, Nintendo?

Mario Slam made good use of the DS' dual-screen setup © Nintendo/Square Enix

Worth tracking down today?