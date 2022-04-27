My Loadout: Smit

At 19 years old, Riley 'Smit' Smith is one of the up and coming east coast stars of Warzone. Playing out of New Jersey, he’s won tournaments in 2022 and is planning big things as a content creator with OMiT.

01 Smit's competitive build

Primary weapon: XM4

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5” Taskforce

Optic: Axial Arms 3X

Stock: No stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: Stanag 60 Rnd

Ammunition: n/a

Rear Grip: n/a

Perk: n/a

Perk2: n/a

02 Smit's aggressive build

Secondary: Owen

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 rnd

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric

Perk: Acrobatic

Perk2: Quick

What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?

Honestly, I love the XM4 because a lot of people are using the Automaton, but it hits a lot harder if you can control the recoil, knocking a whole team with one clip becomes super easy and the mobility on it is a real advantage for agile play.

How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

With my style, whether a gun has a lot of recoil or not, I look to put myself in the best position for fights - taking out full teams without getting into bad spots is a big feature of my play, so an agile gun to be able to get out of there and reposition once I’ve done my thing is an absolute must.

What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

Honestly, I think mobility in your guns is a huge thing that some people aren’t so focussed on - the chance to get behind a wall quickly to reposition and armour up and re-chall, fighting again immediately is such an asset to getting the win, people should focus on this more.

