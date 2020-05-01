Sneakbo on the 10 artists who shaped UK rap

Sneakbo is a UK rap pioneer. Surfacing from a then grime-dominant landscape in 2010, the Brixton native began melding quintessential dancehall cuts like Vybz Kartel ’s Touch A Button Nuh with the flows and enunciation that would shape the Afrobashment, Afroswing and other Afro-Caribbean sub-genres across the region.

As the decade progressed he secured a handful of commercial club hits with The Wave and Ring A Ling -- rising with a generation of MCs like Chipmunk (now Chip ) and Tinie Tempah (now Tinie ).

But his roots remained in the road rap innovations where he’d made his name -- something made clear when he dedicated the title of his debut album proper to the borough that raised him. The cover art for 2018’s Brixton depicted Bo surrounded by characters from his musical upbringing, and his latest LP -- titled 9 LIVES -- gives a nod to his storied past in its artwork too.

The rumours, dating back to 2014, that Sneakbo turned into a cat in McDonald's in Brixton are something of a south London urban legend. “Fans ask me to this day if I’ve turned into a cat. It used to bother me, but now I laugh at it,” he explains, “I thought one day ‘I have to make a cover out of this.’”

Beyond its comical wrapping, 9 LIVES is a deeply introspective project, honing in on Sneakbo’s lessons from prison, fatherhood, and his journey to date. “I was waiting for the right time for this release,” he says, “really creating songs that felt right for me.”

Sonically, the 17-track album sees the lyricist experiment further with drill and hip-hop -- as well as the Afrobeats rhythms he pioneered in UK rap. For Sneakbo, this evolution is a natural, authentic one in his history of drawing on varied musical influences. Today, as he celebrates roughly 10 years of shaping British rap, he highlights some of the other sounds and artists who have helped to mould the UK’s homegrown rap scene into its inimitable current form.

Sneakbo gets the crowd jumping at Carnival © Red Bull Content Pool

Giggs

Known for his carefree persona and iconic inflections, Giggs stands as one of British rap's foundational figures. Crafting countless underground and commercial hits, the Peckham rapper has firmly cemented his veteran status. Sneakbo acknowledges that Giggs’ consistency has been crucial for keeping UK rap afloat -- “There’s a reason why Talkin Da Hardest is considered a national anthem,” he says. In recent years, Giggs’ talents have seen him gain international attention -- which he in turn has reflected back onto the UK's homegrown rap scene.

Afro B

Dominating the university circuit as a DJ, Afro B quickly became one of the go-to DJ’s for black British raves across the Midlands and south east. The Greenwich-born artist relentlessly championed Afrobeats alongside the likes of DJ Super Midz before it’s global explosion in the late 2010s. Now, Afro B stands as one of the most successful Afro-fusion acts to date, recently gaining a gold-certified single in the United States with the Team Salut -produced Drogba (Joanna). Coining the term 'Afrowave' in 2017, Afro B blends hip-hop, dancehall and Afrobeats in his music -- something Sneakbo recognises when he calls Afro B a “champion” of the modern Afrobeats scene in the UK, and credits him for its global success to date.

Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel is the self-declared King of the Dancehall. Ruling the streets of Portmore and beyond, Kartel amassed a worldwide fanbase throughout the early 2000s, becoming known for his candid approach to both dancehall and it’s bashment offshoot -- as well as his charm both in and outside of the recording booth. Dominating with classic singles like Picture This and Ramping Shop, Vybz inspired a generation of Caribbean immigrants throughout the world. A new generation of genre-blenders, such as Sneakbo, would inherit aspects of Kartel's dancehall sound -- particularly notable in the patois that permeates throughout the music. “Everyone knows a Vybz Kartel song!” Sneakbo exclaims. “He’s one of the most influential dancehall artists when it comes to the sounds in the UK today.”

Ms Banks

Witty, charismatic, and deadly: Ms Banks stands as a lyricist who's ready to pounce. Freestyling her way through the industry, Banks has quickly became one of the most sought after acts in UK rap -- including for US megastars like Nicki Minaj. A large part of her appeal lies in her distinct penmanship and cadence, which Sneakbo says is helping to shape a new generation of women in rap rising to the surface. Her ability to blend slang from the Caribbean, Nigeria, and London aides in making her relatable to black British millennials.

Naira Marley

Nigerian-born, British-raised rapper Naira Marley spent his formative years cognisant of his desires for a career in music. Marley inadvertently kickstarted a new wave with the release of Marry Juana in 2014, and has been rapping in English, Pidgin, and Yoruba from this point onwards. Similarly to J Hus , Naira Marley acts as a crucial arc between West African phonetics and genres and their fusing with British equivalents -- and his collaborations with Nigerian talents such as Olamaide and Zlatan have further reinforced these cultural ties. His ability to expand Afro-derivative sonics globally is a big part of his appeal and influence in the UK, says Sneakbo: “He’s absolutely inspiring in what he’s doing across Europe and back in Africa.”

Stormzy

Often referenced as one of the UK's most successful crossover acts, Stormzy has just about done it all. Multiple platinum singles, BRIT Awards, and even Glastonbury last year -- he stands as the scene's golden child. Reflecting on his trajectory, Sneakbo points to Stormzy’s unapologetic representation of grime and acknowledges his “big, big moves” in recent years.

Moelogo

British-Nigerian artist Moelogo has earned his stripes in multiple arenas. Following his 2013 debut single Pangolo, and its housing EP, he went on to earn cosigns from industry heavyweights including Giggs and Sneakbo himself. His passionate, melodic runs add a therapeutic touch to his rap collabs -- and are reminiscent of more traditional Afrobeats sounds. Sneakbo has worked on numerous tracks with Moelogo over the last decade, and looking back on their time together he remains constantly inspired by the singer-songwriter's passion and drive. “Moelogo was one of the first to gain a real local buzz back in 2013," he explains, "and it’s simply because he’s a good artist and supportive of others across the scene.”

Skepta

When the Guardian referred to Skepta as the “reigning king of grime” in 2016, they were, in fact, correct. Former DJ and founding member of Boy Better Know , Skepta stands as one of the genre's forefathers. Despite brushes with international acclaim, the Tottenham-raised rapper still maintains a firm attachment to his grime-tinged roots. In fact this, Sneakbo argues, is why Skepta has been able to find international success: “He keeps it British while having a foothold in America.”

J Hus

Like Sneakbo, J Hus has found his success in sounds across the African diaspora. Finding refuge in the Afrobeats space, Juju J crafted his own interpretation of the sound by drawing on hip-hop and dancehall. Emerging as one of Afroswing’s first voices, Hus now stands as a dominant force in the UK's ascendant rap scene. According to Sneakbo, Hus’s greatest skill lies in his melodies. “[J Hus] took melodies to a whole other level over here," he say. "He’s the voice of the youth and is proud of his African heritage."

A$AP Rocky

Emerging as one of the most successful A$AP Mob members, Rocky has managed to blend conventional hip-hop with trap and other lo-fi counterparts, helping to inspire both older and newer generations of British rappers such as Skepta , Launcey Foux , and Octavian . The cross-continental ties extended beyond mutual admiration when the Harlem native recruited Skepta for his 2018 single Praise The Lord (Da Shine) which has since become a party staple on both sides of the Atlantic. Sneakbo recognises A$AP Rocky's love for UK music, and says "he's a true supporter of our scene. He doesn’t have to be as loud as others to still appreciate the sound.”

