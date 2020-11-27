How snowboarder Katie Ormerod trains for the slopes at home

How do you prepare for your next competition when you’re a world-class athlete who is used to training in snow? As snowboarder Katie Ormerod will attest, it’s possible with meticulous planning, the right mindset, and a garage jammed with free weights.

Redbull.com caught up with the 2020 FIS Snowboard World Cup winner, during the first national coronavirus lockdown, about her methods for getting gains with not a slope in sight...

Katie Ormerod at the Stubai Glacier in Austria © Syo van Vliet / Red Bull Content Pool

You are doing a lot of training at home and on your Instagram channels – what’s a typical day like?

Right now, I wake up and I’m doing a daily Instagram Live stretching session first thing in the morning that people can join in with. That's just half an hour of full body stretching to wake my body up. And then I go into my leg strength workout. I’m really lucky as I have a lot of equipment at home so I have converted my garage into a gym. I’ll also do some cardio later on in the day, as well as a core session. I really like mixing it up and breaking my day into different workouts.

Obviously a huge muscle group for you is your legs – how do you keep the strength you need in your lower body in order to stay strong and ready for your next competition?

I’ve got a trap bar at home, which helps keep my strength. I also have a bench and lots of kettlebells and dumbbells, so I use all of that kit pretty much every day to keep my leg strength. Right now, I'm just sticking to the same mindset I would have if I was in a gym. I do my normal training sessions and my goal is to maintain my strength and then ultimately to get even stronger. So, I do different sessions to maintain my strength nearly every day, and then two or three sessions a week to increase it.

What would a normal leg session look like for you?

I like to mix it up by using different weights – normally between 10kg and 20kg – and doing a range of exercises to keep it interesting. For instance, I might do:

Elevated split squats; 5 reps, 5 sets – with one foot on the bench, I hold a weight, whether it's a kettlebell or just a free weight

Single-leg squats; 10 reps, 4 sets – using the bench, I hold either a kettlebell or a dumbbell in either hand

Deadlifts; 5 reps, 5 sets – using the trap bar, I’ll do deadlifts, which is one of my favourite strength exercises. These will range between 80kg to 100kg

What other training do you do around your strength sessions?

I do one cardio session every day, which has been part of my daily routine for the last few years. I really enjoy it and where I live in Yorkshire, it’s really hilly so it’s a challenge. I do between 3km and 5km every day. I also do a core session in the afternoon, and I tend to use just bodyweight for that.

So that’s good for people who don’t have weights…

Yeah, you can do lots of really intense exercise, especially core work, using just bodyweight. And then if you want, you can use handheld household items like jam jars, cans or pints of milk. The single-leg or double-leg squats are really good examples; you can do both of those with just bodyweight or holding something in your hands.

What kind of core exercises are you doing at the moment and why is a strong core so important for snowboarding?

A lot of the core exercises I do have been things I’ve done my whole life. If you are doing a jump right onto a rail, you're going to be spinning and so a lot of that power comes from your core muscles. If you’re doing a backside trick you have to have a strong core to repeat it that way. And so I do a lot of different exercises, so that both sides of my core are equally powerful. I do a different variety of v-sits. So, normal v-sits I would do three sets of 20 reps, but for other more challenging ones, I would do one set of 20 reps. You can really feel the burn and the muscles working but you feel good afterwards!

Why is stretching so vital as part of your training?

Stretching is really important to me as an athlete and I do it nearly every day. It's just so good for injury prevention and for keeping your body nice and loose. When I’m snowboarding or about to go into a workout, stretching helps loosen up the muscles and helps to warm me up. I’ll also do a similar full-body stretching session in the evening after my abs workout to cool down.

How do you stay motivated at home to do your training sessions?

I enjoy moving my body, so I find it quite easy to stay motivated. I always like to look at my end goal. Right now, I'm thinking about the tricks I want to learn next. I use that as my motivation for my training and to help push me a little bit harder.

Do you do certain exercises to help prevent injury?

Yes, and I've done that for the last five or six years. This all stemmed from when I was 17 and I had my first knee injury; I learned to do a lot of single-leg work because it just helps to protect your knees and all the muscles and the ligaments around them. That's why a lot of my exercises are single-leg – I do single-leg Romanian deadlifts, single-leg squats, and elevated split squats. It’s really good to stabilise each individual leg, as it helps to see if you have a little weakness somewhere.

Are you able to practise your tricks at home?

I’ve been doing backflips in my garden and there’s a company who actually specialises in making snowboarding set-ups you can use at home. I’ve been using that to practise my tricks; it's basically just like a static rail and I use a mini snowboard with a foam base. It's just really good for practising my rail tricks because right now I should have been snowboarding in the mountains, training.

What are your three tips for training at home?