By entering and participating in this promotion as outlined hereunder (the “Promotion”), you (“You”) agree to be bound by these Terms of Participation (the “Terms”) consisting of: (i) the Details of the Promotion; (ii) the General Terms; and any other applicable policies and terms (e.g., house rules, third-party platform terms, rulebooks). You represent that You satisfy all of the eligibility requirements. This Promotion is subject to the Terms and to all applicable laws, rules and regulations.

If You have any questions or complaints about the Terms of this Promotion, please contact ben.hirst@redbull.com. In case of complaints, the Organizer may contact You under your indicated contact details.

DETAILS OF THE PROMOTION

1. THE PROMOTION

1.1 The title of the Promotion is “Spring Edition 2026 Launch"

1.2 This Promotion starts on 16/02/2026, at 09:00:00 am UTC and ends on 31/03/2026, at 23:59:59 pm UTC (inclusive).

1.3 More information is available on the WhatsApp messages provided to You alongside this Promotion.

2. THE ORGANIZER

This Promotion is run by Red Bull Company Ltd. whose registered office is located at Seven Dials Warehouse, 42-56 Earlham Street, London, WC2H 9LA, UNITED KINGDOM, (the ”Organizer” or "Red Bull"), with the support of Red Bull’s cooperation partners, agencies and service providers.

3. ELIGIBILITY

In order to enter this Promotion and be eligible to receive a reward, You must satisfy the following eligibility criteria:

3.1 You must own or manage a store or multiple stores that are part of the Red Bull WhatsApp for Retailers community loyalty scheme (“Participating Store(s)”).

3.2 The promotion is open only to Participating Stores located in the United Kingdom.

3.3 Directors, officers and employees of the Organizer, its parent, and any of their respective affiliate companies, subsidiaries, agents, any company involved in the development or production of the Promotion, professional advisers, third-party service providers or advertising and promotional agencies involved with this Promotion, and immediate family members and those living in the same household of such persons (whether legally related or not) are not eligible to enter or win any rewards in this Promotion.

4. RULES OF PARTICIPATION, SELECTION PROCESS AND REWARDS

4.1 In order to successfully enter the Promotion, You must follow the instructions provided via WhatsApp, step by step. This may include providing certain information (e.g., name, email address, and location of the Participating Store).

4.2 Red Bull will send packages containing the Red Bull Spring Edition products (the “Product(s)”) and further related promotional materials (the “Care Packages”) to Participating Stores. Participating Stores will be notified of this via WhatsApp for Retailers.

4.3 To successfully enter into the Promotion prize draw, follow the steps below (together, the “Entry Steps”):

Step One:

4.4 Add the Products received in Your Care Package to the range of Red Bull products sold in Your Participating Store, without compromising the range of Red Bull products on your shelves.

4.5 Participating Stores must add four (4) Product can facings in total (the “Facings”) to their shelves, consisting of two (2) facings of the 250ml volume of Product and two (2) facings of the 473ml volume of Product.

4.6 For the avoidance of doubt, successful completion of Step One involves placing as many cans of the Product as possible behind each facing.

Step Two:

4.7 Add the supporting point of sale poster and shelf barker (the “POS Materials”) at the relevant places in the Participating Store. These materials will be provided to the Participating Stores in the Care Packages.

Step Three:

4.8 Take a photo of the area of the Participating Store in which the Products are shelved, clearly showing the four (4) Product can facings and the supporting POS Materials. Do this using the link provided to You via WhatsApp and complete the camera flow within WhatsApp to be successfully entered into the Promotion prize draw. The photo(s) provided in this way are defined as the “Entry Materials”.

Further Details:

4.9 By submitting the Entry Materials, You understand and agree that Red Bull may use artificial intelligence to help determine strict compliance with the Entry Steps.

4.10 If You successfully complete all of the Entry Steps, you will successfully enter the Promotion prize draw.

4.11 Closing date for participation is: 31/03/2026, 23:59:59 pm UTC. Entries after this date will not be considered.

4.12 Only one entry per Participating Store is allowed.

4.13 After the closing date, ten (10) winners will be drawn from a pool of all of the successful Promotion prize draw entries. For avoidance of doubt, the winners will be drawn entirely at random.

4.14 The winners will each receive a “fitness kit” consisting of various branded items (the “Reward”).

4.15 The total value of each Reward will not exceed GBP 150 (one hundred and fifty pounds sterling).

4.16 The Reward recipients will be announced by the Organizer on 02/04/2026 via WhatsApp. On notification, the Reward recipients will be provided with details on how and when to claim the Reward. If a Reward recipient cannot be contacted or is not available or has not claimed his/her Reward within the period set forth, the Organizer reserves the right to offer the Reward within one (1) month after the expiration of the aforementioned period to the next eligible participant, selected in accordance with the selection process.

GENERAL TERMS

1. CONTACT DETAILS AND ENTRY

1.1 The contact details You disclose by entering the Promotion will be used to correspond with You in connection with the Promotion and also to notify You of any rewards You may be entitled to receive. Please make sure the provided information is accurate and inform the Organizer about any changes thereof (e.g., if You change your email address or phone number).

1.2 It will be at the Organizer’s sole decision as to whether any eligibility requirement has or has not been met. The Organizer reserves the right to verify the information provided by You. Further, the Organizer reserves the right to request You to provide proof of age, identity and/or other provided information at any time at its discretion. If the Promotion is only open to university students, You are obliged to provide eligible proof of university enrollment. If You are under the age of majority in Your country of residence at the time of entry, You are obliged to provide evidence proving that Your parent or legal guardian (the “Guardian”) has given consent to Your participation and to the Terms in written form (consent of both Guardians might be required by the applicable law of your country of residence). Failure to comply with such requests as well as incorrect and/or invalid information (e.g., incorrect email address, age or residence) may result in your disqualification.

1.3 All entries must be received by the Organizer before the deadlines as defined in the Details of the Promotion. All entries received after the respective deadlines are automatically disqualified.

1.4 Furthermore, the Organizer will not accept and disqualify entries that are: (a) automatically generated or influenced by computer; (b) completed by third parties (on your behalf) if your participation as a team is not required; (c) incomplete, illegible, defaced, altered, reconstructed, corrupt, forged or manipulated; or (d) created by using multiple accounts; or e) submitted by a resident of a country which is excluded from participation in the Promotion.

1.5 No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt.

2. FREE METHOD OF ENTRY

In case You are required to purchase a product and/or service to enter the Promotion according to the Details of the Promotion, the Organizer will offer an additional free method of entry if required by law. Please note that a purchase will not improve Your chances of winning.

3. NOTIFICATION, CLAIMING THE REWARD AND OTHER PROVISIONS RELATING TO THE REWARD

3.1 The Organizer or Red Bull will notify the reward recipient by WhatsApp, email or telephone, and an announcement may be made on the Red Bull website and/or a third-party platform. You agree that the Organizer or Red Bull may disclose your information (e.g., first name, last name, nickname, picture and the fact that You received a reward in the course of the Promotion).

3.2 On notification, the reward recipient will be provided with details on how and until when to claim the reward. If a reward recipient – irrespective of the reason – (a) cannot be contacted; (b) is not available; (c) cannot claim or has not claimed the reward within time; or (d) cannot accept the reward for any personal reason, the Organizer may offer the reward to the next eligible participant, selected in accordance with the selection process.

3.3 The Organizer expects to be able to deliver the reward within 60 days from the reward claim or a shorter period if required by applicable law.

3.4 The reward recipient has no rights or claims other than those explicitly stated in the Terms in connection with the reward. Please note that no travel or other costs will be reimbursed for the participation in the Promotion except for those expressly mentioned in the Details of the Promotion. Any other incidental costs and expenses associated with the reward, such as security fees, gratuities, luggage fees, snacks, drinks, and incidental charges are the responsibility of the reward recipient(s).

3.5 If the reward includes travel: Each reward recipient (and, if applicable, his/her Guardian) must possess and show valid travel documents, prior to departure (e.g., valid passport or other acceptable government-issued identification) as well as any required visas. Each reward recipient is personally responsible to comply with any applicable travel requirements, in particular, but not limited to vaccination, quarantine requirements, etc. For the avoidance of doubt, the Organizer or Red Bull will not be responsible for such additional requirements. Travel insurance and spending money are the specific responsibility of the reward recipient. Once airline tickets have been issued, no changes will be permitted. The Organizer will determine airline, airports, flight itinerary and overnight accommodations in its sole discretion. Ground transportation may be provided instead of air transportation if the reward recipient resides within a small radius of the destination, and no compensation or substitution will be provided for difference in value. Travel and accommodation restrictions, conditions, and limitations may apply. The Organizer will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets or travel vouchers. The Organizer does not make any guarantees as to the safety of the destination. To the extent permitted by law, the Organizer is not liable nor responsible for any of the aforementioned.

3.6 All rewards and products/services that are provided in the course of the Promotion (e.g., gifts and other free products) are awarded "as is" and without warranty of any kind, express or implied (including, without limitation, any implied warranty of satisfactory quality or fitness for a particular purpose). The rewards are personal and non-transferable and may not be claimed by a third party on your behalf. Organizer may (but is not obliged to) offer cash alternatives for non-cash prizes (e.g., products and services) at its sole discretion.

3.7 To the extent permitted by law, the Organizer may replace any or all rewards with rewards of equal or greater value.

3.8 If any selected reward recipient does not fulfil the eligibility criteria, violates any applicable laws, or breaches any other provision of the Terms, the Organizer may select an alternative reward recipient in accordance with the selection process and/or require the return or reimbursement of any reward or its value where a reward has already been provided to the reward recipient.

3.9 If the selected reward recipient is under the age of majority in the country of residence at the time of claiming the reward, the Organizer is entitled to determine an alternate winner, if the acceptance of such reward requires the approval of the Guardian and no such approval is given.

3.10 If the reward includes travel: If the selected reward recipient is under the age of majority in the country of residence at the time of claiming the reward and if the attendance of a Guardian is legally required, the Organizer might cover the reasonable pre-approved travel costs of the Guardian if outlined in the Details of the Promotion. The Terms (in particular clauses that relate to travel and liability) also apply to such Guardians who accompany a minor reward recipient.

3.11 The reward recipient will remain liable for all taxes (including interest and penalties) due and payable to competent tax authorities in respect of any rewards (e.g. any prize monies payable). In the event that any relevant and competent tax authority has or brings into effect rules binding on the Organizer (or its whole or partial assignees or any of its affiliated companies) relating to the prior withholding of tax, the recipient agrees that he/she will be entitled only to the sums referred to in these Terms after deduction of any sums required under such rules. If any relevant and competent tax authority should make a tax assessment, claim, or demand of Organizer or any of its affiliates to pay any tax calculated by reference to sums payable under these Terms, the Organizer may request reimbursement of the full amount of such claim from the recipient.

3.12 The Organizer is entitled to nominate a third-party entity to pay out the reward to the reward recipient.

3.13 Where local mandatory laws prohibit cash rewards, the Organizer will abstain from paying such. This includes but is not limited to the following countries & areas: Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, Serbia, Colombia, Brazil, Hong Kong, Turkey, Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina and United Arab Emirates. The Organizer will replace the cash reward with a non-cash reward permitted by applicable law, which does not necessarily have to correspond to the value of the original cash reward. Further, in case the value of the reward exceeds the maximum amount permitted by mandatory law, the Organizer reserves the right to replace such with a substitute reward which is worth less than the original reward.

3.14 If the reward cannot be made available and/or loses its sense of purpose due to an event of force majeure as outlined in clause 5., the Organizer will replace it with a substitute reward permitted by applicable law, which does not necessarily have to correspond to the value of the original reward. Reward recipients have no rights or claims in connection with the substitute reward offered.

4. ORGANIZER’S RIGHT TO CHANGE THE TERMS

Subject to applicable law and/or the approval of any applicable regulator, the Organizer reserves the right to change the details of the Promotion, such as dates, start time, location, format etc. Such changes will be notified to You via WhatsApp and apply to You with immediate effect. You should check the WhatsApp regularly for any changes that apply from the date they are uploaded.

5. FORCE MAJEURE

5.1 To the extent permitted by law, and without affecting your statutory rights, if in the Organizer’s opinion the Promotion is compromised by any event beyond the Organizer’s control and irrespective whether such event was known at the time or foreseeable (including but not limited to war, strike, riot, crime, epidemic, pandemic, widespread diseases, sudden legal changes, extreme weather, government orders, travel restrictions etc.), the Organizer may at any time modify, terminate, amend, suspend, postpone, cancel or extend the Promotion and/or the Terms without responsibility and liability for any amount or kind of loss or damage arising therefrom (whether direct or indirect). The same holds true if the Organizer determines that the Promotion cannot be conducted as planned or should a virus, bug, tampering or unauthorized intervention, technical failure or other cause beyond the Organizer’s control corrupt the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper function of the Promotion. The Organizer will make reasonable efforts to inform You about any changes to the Promotion via WhatsApp. However, You acknowledge and agree that the Organizer may make any such changes without informing or otherwise notifying You.

6. DISQUALIFICATION

6.1 At any time during the Promotion, the Organizer reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any participant, if (a) the participant fails to adhere to the Terms (e.g., infringes the eligibility criteria or the prerequisites applying to the Entry Materials); or (b) the Organizer has grounds to suspect that the participant is engaged in cheating or any other kind of illegal, unfair or inappropriate behavior. Such behavior can vary widely, and may include without limitation using bots or other techniques to impede the Promotion or simulate participant actions, altering the normal behavior of the Promotion’s software, actions resulting in an unintended advantage for a participant as well as offensive language (e.g., inappropriate nicknames, vulgar, discriminatory or violent statements). In case the Organizer disqualifies a reward recipient, the Organizer will appoint a suitable runner-up in accordance with the selection process.

6.2 Furthermore, the Organizer may in its sole discretion disallow or suspend votes and/or disqualify any participant, if it has reason to believe that – where (social/public) voting is used as a selection process – anyone voting for such participant has been paid, incentivised or pressured in any way for placing their vote, either by the participant or any third-party. The same applies if You use voting aggregators, vote exchange pages or other third-party means of soliciting votes.

6.3 The Organizer’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.

7. THIRD-PARTY PLATFORMS

In the event this Promotion is run via one or more third-party platform(s), the Promotion is not linked to the third-party platform(s) and is not organized, endorsed or administered by, or associated in any way with the third-party platform(s), unless otherwise specified in the Details of the Promotion. Where a Promotion requires entry via a third-party platform, You must have access to the internet and an active third-party platform account. If You do not have such an account, You will need to create one in order to participate. Your use on the third-party platform(s) is subject to the terms and conditions located on such site. Furthermore, if You register for the Promotion via social sign-in e.g., Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, additional information (e.g., age or location) may be provided to us. The Organizer disclaims any liability should You fail to comply with the third-party platform(s) terms and conditions.

8. ENTRY MATERIALS AND ADDITIONAL MATERIALS

8.1 You may only upload, submit, post or otherwise disclose the Entry Materials (defined in clause 4.7 of the Terms of Participation) in connection with the Promotion via the WhatsApp for Retailers, i.e. only on the platform on which you are notified about the Promotion. The Organizer or Red Bull (including subcontractors and/or other third parties designated by the Organizer or by Red Bull) may film and photograph You before and during the Promotion (the “Additional Materials”; Entry Materials and Additional Materials collectively the “Materials”). Materials may contain You, (or another's) voice, image, photograph, statements, biographical information, performances, name and likeness and other user-generated content. For the avoidance of doubt, the Entry Materials must not be uploaded on social media or any other public platform or media.

8.2 The size and/or length of the Entry Materials should not be more than set out on the applicable platform. You must own the copyright in the Entry Materials. The Entry Materials must be Your own work and must not: (a) be copied; (b) contain third-party materials; (c) contain any content You do not have permission to use (e.g. music which is not cleared by You for commercial use); (d) be offensive, distasteful, defamatory, dangerous, obscene, inappropriate; (e) violate the rights of any third party (e.g., any identifiable persons appearing in the Entry Materials); (f) reflect a political statement; and/or (g) violate the Terms or breach any applicable laws.

8.3 You warrant that the Entry Materials do not contain material that violates or infringes another’s rights or reflects a political statement, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, contain brand names or trademarks, other than those of the Organizer or Red Bull, which You have a limited license to use for the sole purpose of this Promotion, contain copyrighted material not created by You, other than material that You have necessary rights, consents and permissions to use, contain material that is offensive, distasteful, dangerous, inappropriate, indecent, obscene, hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous and obtain material that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the Entry Materials are created. In the event this Promotion is run via one or more third-party platform(s), You warrant and represent that Your Entry Materials do not infringe the Terms of the third-party platform(s).

9. GRANT OF RIGHTS

9.1 As consideration for You receiving the opportunity to participate in the Promotion and win a reward, You hereby assign to Red Bull all rights in the Materials in any and all media (now known or hereafter devised) in perpetuity (or to the longest extent permitted by applicable law) (the “Assigned Rights”) and You will execute all public or private instruments that might be requested for this purpose, as an essential condition to participate in the Promotion.

9.2 To the extent that rights are not assignable, You hereby grant to Red Bull a worldwide, unlimited, irrevocable, exclusive, royalty-free, transferable and sub-licensable license to use the Materials in any and all media (now known or hereafter devised) (the “Licensed Rights”).

9.3 The Assigned Rights and/or the Licensed Rights cover all uses now known or later discovered, to the extent permitted by law, whether by Red Bull, its affiliates or third parties approved by Red Bull, including without limitation broadcasting rights; making available to the public; on-demand rights; adapt and dub right, theatrical and non-theatrical rights; right of advertising and promotion; merchandising rights; print publication rights; audiobook rights and stage rights. Further, Red Bull, its affiliates and third parties approved by Red Bull, may edit, alter, dub, cut or in any way change the Materials in their sole discretion. The Organizer and Red Bull do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to Entry Materials. Subject to any license, You grant herein, any and all Entry Materials that You upload, store, transmit, submit, exchange or make available are generated, owned and controlled solely by You, and not by the Organizer or Red Bull. It is solely your responsibility to monitor and protect any intellectual property rights that You may have in your Entry Materials, and neither the Organizer nor Red Bull accept any responsibility for the same. You expressly acknowledge that You and any person who appears in the Entry Materials have the right to decline the use of the Entry Materials for marketing material. The Licensed Rights are transferable and sub-licensable to all third parties, in particular to all affiliates of Red Bull (collectively the “Red Bull Group”).

9.4 You represent and warrant that all necessary rights, permissions, consents and moral rights’ waivers (to the broadest extent permitted by applicable laws) have been duly and effectively obtained from any performer, presenter, contributor or other person involved in the Entry Materials or rights, services or facilities in connection with it. You also waive the same to the extent permitted by applicable law.

9.5 To the extent permitted by applicable law, reward recipients may be requested to take part in promotional activity and the Organizer and Red Bull reserve the right to use the names and addresses of reward recipients, their photographs and audio and/or visual recordings of them in any promotional material to the extent each reward recipient agrees. The Organizer and/or Red Bull will seek the consent of the reward recipient, where required. Where required by applicable law, You expressly acknowledge that You and any person who appears in the Entry Materials have the right to decline the use of the Entry Materials for marketing material.

10. COLLECTION OF INFORMATION AND DATA PRIVACY

Information about how the Organizer may collect, process and store your personal data for the Promotion and otherwise, can be found within our Privacy Policy here: https://policies.redbull.com/r/RedBull.com_GB/privacy/en_GB.

11. LIABILITY

11.1 USE CAUTION AND COMMON SENSE WHEN PARTICIPATING IN THE PROMOTION AND ENSURE THE SAFETY OF YOURSELF AND OTHERS. DO NOT TRESPASS OR HARM ANYONE’S PROPERTY.

11.2 You represent that You do not have any condition and are not affected by any circumstances that would prevent You from safely participating in the Promotion or would pose a present risk to others. The Organizer and Red Bull are not responsible in case You are not physically or mentally able to perform any or all of the tasks in connection with the Promotion. You also agree that You are not otherwise prohibited from participating in the Promotion for any reason. You represent that You comply with any applicable laws, rules and/or regulations.

11.3 There is no legal right to participate in this Promotion. The Organizer is not responsible if You are unable or not allowed to participate in the Promotion for any reason.

11.4 To the extent permitted by law, the Red Bull Group, the Organizer, its affiliates, employees, agents and distributors will not be responsible or liable to compensate You (and/or your Guardian) or accept any liability in connection with or arising out of the Promotion for (i) any loss of income, loss of profits, loss of data, loss of opportunity (in each case whether direct or indirect) and any indirect or consequential loss and (ii) any indirect or consequential damages, no matter how fundamental (including by reason of slight and gross negligence as well as willful misconduct).

11.5 Further, under no circumstances the Red Bull Group, the Organizer, its affiliates, employees, agents or distributors will be held responsible or liable for (i) any loss or damage caused by a third-party; (ii) any failure or delay in the performance of its/their obligations under these Terms arising out of or caused by, directly or indirectly, a force majeure event (as outlined in clause 5); or (iii) any loss or damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic or similar epidemic or pandemic.

11.6 Furthermore, the Red Bull Group, the Organizer, its affiliates, employees, agents and distributors will not be liable for: (i) late, lost, delayed, damaged, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, or unintelligible entries; (ii) telephone, electronic, hardware, or software program, network, Internet, or computer malfunctions, failures, delays or difficulties; (iii) errors in transmission; (iv) reward notification deliveries attempted but not received; (v) any loss suffered by anyone who enters or attempts to enter and/or participate in the Promotion, whether the entry is lost, not submitted, wrongly processed or does not win.

11.7 Notwithstanding anything to the contrary hereunder, Organizer does not limit or exclude its liability in respect of any death or personal injury caused by its negligence or willful misconduct.

11.8 In case the reward is a good or service offered by a third party, the responsible or liable company in case of damages is the entity providing the service or good.

11.9 In case a third-party platform is involved in the Promotion, You hereby release the third-party platform from any and all claims, damages or liabilities arising from or relating to your participation in the Promotion to the extent permissible by law.

Notwithstanding anything to the contrary hereunder, the Organizer does not limit or exclude its liability in respect of any death or personal injury caused by its negligence or willful misconduct, or any fraud.

12. GENERAL

12.1 Please note that the official language will be English and that all interactions with the Organizer, including these Terms and further instructions in the course of this Promotion, will generally be in English language. Any translations are provided as a matter of courtesy only, unless applicable law strictly requires the Organizer to provide translations into the local language.

12.2 If any provision of the Terms will be held to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions of the Terms will not in any way be affected or impaired thereby.

12.3 These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the country, where the Organizer has its registered offices. Where participants have their place of residence in another country, the application of mandatory statutory provisions of that country will remain unaffected by the choice of law.

12.4 All disputes arising out of or in connection with these Terms should firstly be tried to be settled amicably. If not, the disputes will be settled by the courts competent for the registered seat of the Organizer unless otherwise provided for by mandatory local consumer protection law.