Follow the British endurance racer aiming to run, hike and fly 1200km

Hailed as the toughest race on Earth, the 10th Red Bull X-Alps kicks off on 20th June 2021 with its most challenging route to date. Starting in Salzburg, 33 competitors will run, hike and paraglide an out-and-back course through five countries, navigating 1,238 km of alpine terrain to reach the final landing float in the waters of Austria’s famous lakeside resort, Zell am See.

Red Bull X-Alps 2021 Route © Zooom Productions / Red Bull Content Pool

The only British athlete to make the cut, and first in six years, is endurance paraglider Steve Bramfitt. The 36-year-old – originally from Birmingham but now based in Interlaken, Switzerland – might be a Red Bull X-Alps rookie, but he has a slew of impressive results under his belt, including 3rd in the 2017 Vercofly, 10th in the 2018 X-Pyr and 4th in the 2020 Eiger Tour Pro. We caught up with Steve during preparations for his biggest adventure to date...

Britain's only athlete in X-Alps 2021 © Zooom Productions / Red Bull Content Pool

How do you feel about being selected for Red Bull X-Alps?

To fly in the Red Bull X-Alps, it’s an amazing privilege to get to that stage in flying. I'm super stoked. It's just so cool that you land where you never usually land or fly where you never usually go and see sights that you'd never normally see. To go on such an adventure!

What prompted you to apply?

It's always appealed to me since I first got into paragliding. I was always like, 'These guys are quite crazy!', but it looked fascinating to see them travel across the Alps. So, from then, it was always like a little bee at the back of my head thinking, 'Oh, this is cool'.

Steve flying Schilthorn – Piz Gloria © Steve Bramfitt

I did a few previous [competitions] – not quite as big. The X-Pyrenees is the biggest I’ve done, it’s six days across the Pyrenees and it’s just a rad way to see, you know, rad parts of the world. It’s quite special.

Coming in 2nd at the 2018 Bornes to Fly © Steve Bramfitt

What first drew you to paragliding?

I was living in New Zealand, and I saw someone paragliding in Queenstown. [They were doing] acrobatics, and I was like, wow! That looks so cool!

Steve's birds-eye view of the Alps in Adelboden, Switzerland © Steve Bramfitt

It feels like you're teleporting. Sometimes you're 50m off the ground, and you're just about to land, and then you find this little lift somewhere, and all of a sudden, you're back in the clouds again.

What sort of glider are you going to be using for this competition?

Steve 'teleporting to the clouds' over Locarno in the Leopontine Alps © Steve Bramfitt

It's a two-liner wing called the Omega 3. It's real nice, and I feel really comfortable on it. It's got everything.

Is there a difference between regular gliders and the ones used in the competition?

Yes! Yes! Mine is a D-class, which is high performance, but not a full competition wing because weight is a big issue for an event like this. It's really important that you can land them in any location, so it feels very comfortable to fly, very safe, and the performance is really good.

What else does your kit bag include?

Steve Bramfitt flying in Interlaken, testing out his gear ahead of the race © Steve Bramfitt

Only the basics. My live tracking wing harness, reserve [parachute] and helmet. Food supplements. Power banks to keep my instruments charged.

What do you eat on an expedition like this?

It's really important to have good nutrients and fuel inside the tank. A variety [of foods] is good. I don't eat so much meat, but you have to get as many carbs in you as you can because you're burning through a lot in a day.

How important is your team to you?

I have such a badass team. I personally think the team has the hardest job of all, because if I'm flying, I just sit on my butt all day, but the guys on the ground are like the unsung heroes that do most of the work. [It’s important] that everyone has fun. If my team is having fun, I have fun, and if I have fun, then I fly good.

This is your rookie year, what are your expectations?

A spot of pre-event skiing to keep the fitness levels up © Steve Bramfitt

To have fun. The next massive goal is to get to Zell am See and jump in the lake with my team. But this is a long, long race. And you know, with a few bad weather days, if it's not flyable, then you've got to be speedy Gonzalez on the ground.

Those that make it to the end usually finish in under 12 days, with the current record set by your fellow competitor Christian 'Chrigel' Maurer in 2013 as 6d 23h 40m. What's your target time for the event?

As quick as possible. But this is also an adventure race, and the definition of adventure is an unknown outcome, and I think that's the whole reason why we do this.

A spot of bad weather can't stop Steve as he battles to the finish line © Tony Crottet

What are you most looking forward to and what are you dreading?

My favourite is flying. Dreading? Long days hiking. If it's [bad] weather and I do days in a row with wet feet and blisters. That's not fun. The weather can develop very quickly in the Alps. It can go from being a beautiful day to a hailstorm very quickly, and if you haven't been in these environments where you know the Alps and how quick it can change, then people can get caught out. I've been in situations where you get down, and then ten minutes later, it's like golf ball hail coming down. It's big mountains. Big weather patterns can catch you out.

He might prefer the sky, but he's more than ready to battle on the ground © Steve Bramfitt

Do you have any advice for a novice paraglider who wants to take their flying to the next level?

Get your ground handling dialled. Ground handling. Ground handling. Ground handling. Don't run before you can walk because at the end of the day, gravity kills people, so know your level. The big thing which helped me so much is to have good mentors around me, to have someone say, ‘hey! If you're going to do it, do it this way.’ I think that's so valuable.

Steve during an X-Alps training session in Burgfeldstand © Steve Bramfitt

You can root for Steve ( and track his progress live ) when X-Alps kicks off on 20th June 2021. Until then, check out the latest info here .