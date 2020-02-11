10 hidden adventures in Stockholm

Stockholm is by far one of the finest cities to head to for an adventurous break. Comprised of a series of islands, including over 30,000 begging to be explored in its archipelago alone, adventure lies around every corner in the Swedish capital.

Sure, there's history, culture, hipster bars and plenty of fika (read: an excuse to fit an extra pastry into your day) to fill your time with, but should you know where to look you can even outsmart the locals for leftfield outdoor experiences.

From the adrenaline-pumping to the life-affirming, here's a list of the 10 best hidden adventures in Stockholm. Miss out on these? Even Zlatan wouldn't dare...

1. Snowkite in Gärdet city park

When conditions are right, go snowkiting close to downtown in Gärdet park © Kiteboard Centre

Another major plus of adventuring in Stockholm is the immediacy of winter sports: there’s Hammarbybacken, across the shoreline of Södermalm, where you can ski on a quality slope, and – as long as there’s frost and a few cms of powder – you can even snowkite within the city limits.

“It’s actually a lot easier than kitesurfing because you don’t need the same force to pull you as you need in water," says Daniel Fagerberg of Kiteboard Centre , who runs sessions at Gärdet – the central recreation ground barely a 10-minute bus ride from downtown.

“It’s quite hilly, so there are kickers that can boost the jumps” adds Daniel. “It’s perfect for a quick after work session in the middle of the night as the illuminated city sky lights the park up.”

The hilly makeup of Gärdet makes for some great booster jumps © Kiteboard Centre

In warmer months, the guys at Kiteboard Centre take visitors kitesurfing around hidden spots on the edge of the Stockholm, including the menacingly named ‘Atomic Beach’ – a site perched next to an old nuclear plant. Lessons run from late April to late October.

2. Kayak the archipelago like a local (without the locals)

You can pack a lot of gear inside your kayak for island hopping © Henrik Trygg

For many Stockholmers, kayaking is as much a part of everyday life as riding a bike is in Amsterdam or honking at drivers is in New York. Not always so much for visitors though...

"A lot of tourists typically wonder ‘Can I kayak?’ Can I really just go anywhere in the archipelago?,” says Jakob Rudberg, co-founder of Get Out Kayak . Spoiler alert: they can.

“It's as easy as hiring a kayak and getting out there. Hopping between these incredible islands, just you and the birds, cliff diving off small islands, or paddling up to a quiet restaurant – you can do it all.

"People think it’s nicest to go in the middle of summer with the blazing sun, but the edge of the season is best, from mid-to-late August onwards because many Swedes typically go back to work from their summer holidays around then, which means the archipelago can feel wonderfully empty – your own paradise."

Why not head out on a 3-day island camping trip by kayak? © Henrik Trygg

Best of all, thanks to Stockholm’s 'right to roam' laws, otherwise known as 'allemansrätten', you can camp on nearly any of the thousands of islands you want to. Just grab a map and plot your course. Be warned though: out on the archipelago it can go from calm bays to rougher seas in seconds, so you will want to find your sea legs first. As well as providing equipment, Get Out Kayak provide private tours and lessons to boot.

3. Skateboard in a downtown shopping mall

Stockholm's PUSH offers classes for all ages and abilities © PUSH

At risk of serious flashbacks to Tony Hawks Pro Skater, it’s actually possible to skateboard inside a shopping mall in Stockholm (sort of). With ramps, bowls and the chance to test out the best new boards on the market, Performance Sk8 Urban Skate House – or PUSH – is a super cool event space located upstairs in the downtown Gallerian shopping centre.

When not developing skate products, Sk8 develop skaters: offering classes for all abilities, they loan out boards, pads and helmets for a small cost (except for the Girls Skate Class, when gear is included in the fee). “It’s also one of the only places in the city that offers music concerts, skate comps, network team building sessions, live podcasts and more,” says event co-ordinator Natalie Lipschultz, who truly is bringing a new meaning to the phrase board meetings.

Naturally, there's a shop for you to check out the latest boards and gear © PUSH

Word to the wise: PUSH also host Sweden’s largest sneaker convention, so you might want to leave a little room in the suitcase if it coincides with your trip.

4. Climb all the steps in Södermalm

Formerly a poor relation, Södermalm is the trendiest district in the city © Tyrone Warner; Flickr CC

Head south of downtown, slaloming through throngs of tourists by Parliament House and hopping over the historic Old Town, and you’ll eventually hit Södermalm – a hilly, bohemian district widely seen as Stockholm’s answer to Brooklyn. And if you want to explore it like a local, give the ‘Södermalm Staircase Round' a go.

The idea is to run/walk as many steps around the island as possible. Starting at the Metro station Medborgarplatsen, outside the entrance of Bjorn’s Garden, you can pick any route you want, ideally sticking to the outer rim. It takes in over 3,300 steps in total ( see a map here ), with the real glute-sapper coming at Stadsgårdsleden, near Herman’s Restaurant.

“It’s a great way to explore the parts of Söder that you usually do not visit,” says Jesper Wahlstrom, who recently used this quirky challenge to train with a team ahead of a charity trek to Everest Base Camp. Led by adventurer and Wings of Life World Run champion Aron Anderson , Wahlstrom and his fellow hikers are raising money with their trip to Everest in the hope of eradicating childhood cancer .

Jasper snapped this from the top of Mariaberget, overlooking Old Town © Jasper Wahlstrom

It might not quite match the Himalayas, but Jasper says summiting Södermalm made for some great panoramas, particularly at the top of Mariaberget. “With water all around and both countryside and city visible you also get spectacular views of Stockholm and towards the Old Town.

5. Track animal prints on a snowshoe hike

In winter, try traversing across the wilderness with a snowshoe hike © Pierre Mangez

Think Sweden is all pristine woodland dotted with magnificent lakes, cherry-red wooden cabins and snow-capped roofs? Well, you’d be right actually, making a nice hike of the region’s national parks a real no-brainer.

At Tyresta national park, a 25-minute drive from downtown, you’ll find some one-day trails to die for. “You can get a bus from the city to the north of the park, but you’re best driving to the southern point which is less crowded in busy seasons as public transport doesn’t run there,” says Pierre Mangez, co-founder of tour operator The Green Trails .

While it’s a top destination year-round, Pierre reveals the area is particularly good for snowshoeing in frostier months: “The hills aren’t too big or too flat, just always slightly rolling so you get some great snowshoe momentum around the big frozen lake at the heart of the park.

Tyresta National Park is a feast for eyes every day of the year © Pierre Mangez

Wildlife is an ever-present, too. From the sound of wild boars piercing the air, to beaver dams lining your path, to the sight of fresh deer tracks, you’re likely to encounter something critter related. And for an even wilder experience, The Green Trails also put on ‘Moose Safaris’ between May and September, which head out to various hotspots on the edges of Stockholm to give you a good chance of witnessing these majestic creatures grazing at sunset.

6. Swim to a floating bar for summer drinks in Rålambshovsparken park

This jetty bar has a barge decked with flowers in summer © Let Ideas Compete;Flickr CC

Hear words ‘wild swimming’ and it's all too easy to think of a big trip to the countryside. Except, that is, if you live in Stockholm, where locals can do it right on their doorstep: “Few visitors realise that the Swedish right to roam applies to water as well as land,” reveals UK expat Beth Richardson. “And the water is so clean and inviting you will probably want to.”

There are lots of great water spots speckled in and around the city’s islands, including over at Rålambshovsparken park [‘Rålis’ to locals] on the island of Kungsholmen. “It's a short walk from the city hall, there are plenty of sunbathing spots on the grass by the water and even pop-up food stalls during July,” says Beth. “It’s also a stone’s throw from Mälarpaviljongen , a floating bar you can swim up to from the park. It’s only open in summer but they fill it with flowers, and it looks gorgeous.

Rålambshovsparken is one of Stockholm's buzziest places in summer & autumn © Let Ideas Compete;Flickr CC

And if the crowds are a bit too buslting for your liking, Beth recommends swimming 20m further long – “just out the other side of the park and under the big bridge towards Smedsudden where you'll find a nice sandy beach."

7. See downtown by foot with Stockholm's friendliest running club

When Kristian Hell posted the words ‘I’m going for a run on Tuesday’ on his Facebook profile in the spring of 2014, little did he know it would snowball into something much bigger than the six friends who eventually bounded the pavements alongside him. Today, SSideline City Running Club has over 400 members – and is one of the best ways of taking in Stockholm.

"Speed and distance aren’t the only victories," reads the club's mission statement. "We encourage each other to train for our own individual goals. And every training session ends with a tasty brunch or a few after-run drinks with the whole crew." Chances of also breaking your PB for fastest time demolishing a pastry: high.

8. Ice skate on frozen lakes by day, sleep in castles by night

Söderuna Castle pictured behind a couple of ice skaters © Henrik Trygg

With thousands of natural rinks laying in wait, there’s no finer way to really explore the Swedish outdoors in winter than by gliding across miles and miles of glacier-smooth surfaces on skates.

Be warned: taking to a frozen lake with Nordic skates isn’t like waddling around in the local artificial rink that pops up at your local shopping centre every Christmas – there’s always the risk of cracking the ice and falling through, so going with guides and having all the gear absolutely key.

Stockholm Adventures run groups for beginners out to frozen lakes near the city and beyond (as far as two hours north in very mild winters – a handy tip to know when you don't see locals skating around the city), providing all your gear and even packing lunch, too.

“There are countless lakes to skate on in winter around Stockholm," reveals Henrik Tyrgg , an eminent photographer in Sweden’s adventure scene. "And tour groups are always on the online forums and clubs to see which lakes are looking the best at a particular time."

In milder winters, tour groups will take you 2 hours north for frozen lakes © Henrik Trygg

And if this doesn’t sound enough of a fairytale excursion, Stockholm Adventures also put on 3-day trips that involve skating across gargantuan lakes by day and sleeping in castles by night. You’ll need a decent amount of experience and be able to ice skate for up to 6-8 hours per day. Better get practicing...

9. Hit some gnarly MTB trails before a special dip in a lake

You're only ever 15 or 20 minutes from the forest in Stockholm © Joe Ellison

Over at Nacka nature reserve, a 20-minute drive from the city centre, you’ll find no end of MTB trails, ranging from quite tricky to ‘don’t let go of the brakes’ tricky. Indeed, the more experience you have, the more you’ll get from these routes, which frankly you could get lost in for days.

“Hikers and bikers share the same trails in this park, which is quite unique,” reveals Pieter Dingemans [pictured], co-founder of tour operator The Green Trails . “Experienced riders can head to the north of the park for a series of gnarly downhill runs with really good rock rolls and grippy granite. It’s hard to find places for beginners, but there are parts where it’s relatively suitable for them in the south of the park.

You can find a near limitless amount of cross-country trails at Nacka © Joe Ellison

To cap off a day behind the handlebars, there’s a really popular local’s sauna in nearby Hellasgården, also in the south of the park: “It has access to the lake, which you can jump in before heading straight to the sauna. In the winter they keep a hole open in the ice so you can do ice dipping. It’s the perfect way to end a day’s ride."

10. Go fishing in the bays around Vaxholm

The shallow bays around the archipelago are ideal for fishing © Catch & Relax

A 40-minute ferry from Stockholm’s central harbour will run you up to the sleepy island of Vaxholm, where you can hop aboard a boat with Bo Ludgrun [pictured] to enjoy some catch-and-release fishing around the Vaxholm and the wider archipelago.

Controlling the front of his boat with a remote-control electric motor, he’s able to quietly steer towards bays and not disturb life below the surface. “There are so many bay areas here - and the average depth in the archipelago is not more than 20m so you have lots of places where you can easily find salmon, perch and pike,” explains Bo.

The entire archipelago is dotted with inimitably Scandi architecture © Joe Ellison

But of course the best thing about it is the chance to unwind, especially after a hard week exploring. “Here you’re in the wild but so close to the city, too. Early mornings from May to the end of summer can be particularly beautiful. One minute you're going past castles and cruise liners, then miles of nothing - it’s breathtaking,” adds Bo.

WHERE TO STAY

Downtown Camper Hotel

At Downtown Camper, you'll find the best of the outdoors indoors © Downtown-Camper-hotel

Seemingly the love child of Bear Grylls and Michael Stark, this achingly boutique Sandi hotel offers the best of the outdoors indoors, including a ‘Lifestyle Concierge’ on hand to point you in the direction of the nearest adventure.

Part art instillation, part wellness retreat: The NEST © Downtown Camper

It's the perfect spot for resting between adventures, with a number of novel ways to switch off. Lie in a big cargo net above the lobby and listen to some zen tunes on special headphones with Sound Experience X Chill; try a yoga class with a DJ and a smoke machine; marvel over the skyline in a rooftop infinity pool; hibernate in a hand-crafted wooden sauna resembling a giant bird’s nest, and, if you still have time after all that, take in one of the movie nights inside the lobby floor cinema.

EXTRA LOCAL KNOWLEDGE

Keep an eye out for log boxes in national parks

Regularly filled by wardens, you'll find logs aplenty in these boxes, allowing you to chop some firewood at designated camping spots. Take a small axe on your hike and you’ll be cooking up some meatballs on the campfire in no time.

Learn how to make cinnamon buns

If you take one thing back from Stockholm, ensure it’s the ability to make great cinnamon buns for any future fika. You simply won’t find a better teacher than Linda Wahlstrom, who hosts acclaimed classes in her picture-perfect bed and breakfast in Vaxholm .

Night biking