Street Fighter 5: Tyrant explains how V-Shift changed the game

Despite launching in 2016, Street Fighter’s first big update of 2021 changed the game in a fundamental way by introducing a massive new mechanic called V-Shift. V-Shift takes the typically offensive-oriented game and turns it on its head by giving players a more defensive utility. Old movesets, tried-and-tested gimmicks, and previously top-tier characters all got routed overnight. Just like that, a whole new meta emerged.

Timed right, you can use the V-Shift to change many tactics and strategies, giving characters access to more tricks and techniques than before. It’s seen previously underused characters (especially zoners, like Menat) move up to the top-tier, while old favourites that rely on closing distances with dashes plummet to the bottom. Nash, Alex, Gill and Dan are widely seen as the worst characters in the game now as grapplers and zoners prance about in the upper echelons of the meta.

But just how much has V-Shift altered the bones of Street Fighter 5, really? We asked Jonathan "Tyrant" Parkes – veteran Street Fighter player and Red Bull Kumite caster , – about just how much this latest update means to Street Fighter 5 and what it means for the future of the series as a whole.

What is V-Shift?

At its simplest, the V-Shift battle mechanic is a tool that can be used to get your out of tough situations at the cost of one bar of V-Gauge. Timed correctly, V-Shift can be executed at more or less any moment in a match, and it will briefly grant you full invincibility to attacks, throws, and projectiles. It’s most effective when used as a tool to punish overly offensive characters and make them second guess dishing out potentially lethal combos.

You can perform V-Shift by pressing Hard Punch and Medium Kick at the same time, and you can follow up with V-Shift Break by pressing Hard Punch and Medium Kick again or by simply holding both attacks down after a successful V-Shift. This is your opportunity to counter and really punish aggression from your opponent (and is best used if your Stun Bar is filling up and you’re getting hit hard).

Just be wary of how much you use it. Because the V-Gauge is now split into four divisions with V-Shift, V-Reversal, V-Skill, and V-Trigger all vying for your volition, you can quickly find yourself chewing through your utility and leaving yourself with fewer offensive options if you’re on the back foot all the time. Play smart, and know when best to counter or escape your opponent’s advances. Time it perfectly, and you can regain half the meter you spent to activate the move, too.

How has V-Shift changed Street Fighter 5?

Ryu demonstrating V-Shift in Street Fighter V © CAPCOM

V-Shift has introduced a whole new suite of utility to most characters in the game, and similarly to Street Fighter 3’s parry, this means that there’s a universal option for everyone to avoid and respond to attacks (if they can get the timing right). Trap moves created by slow-moving projectiles are hit hard, and some unavoidable moves are rendered less effective.

I don’t think we’re going to see it too much in top-level play, since situations to use it are fairly limited – especially since you get less opportunity to use V-Trigger and V-Reversal if you go for the V-Shift instead. That said, I do really like how successful V-Shifts let you regain half a bar – that’s a nice tradeoff, and means you get rewarded if you’re correct in your read. "Adding something like this, this late into the game's lifespan, affects the hardcore and pro players a lot more than those playing on a casual level," explains Tyrant.

"You'll probably never see V-Shift used at a lower level, but I think that it was definitely necessary for the developers to add it in for the pro scene. You need to switch up a bit, right? Capcom has been talking about adding a new mechanic for a while, and we were all speculating what could be. For it to be a defensive mechanic, I think it's important. I kind of feel like it's a bit late, though – I feel like they should have added this like couple seasons ago."

A V-Shift Break allows you to come back from the edge of defeat © CAPCOM

But I still think like it's a welcome addition and it does add to the layered mind games that you'd expect in a Street Fighter game. On paper, then, it’s a massive change-up for the game. But where does that leave the professional scene? How are the pros reacting to this foundational change to the game? Let’s be honest, this rewrites a lot of the DNA of Street Fighter V, and has evidently already made matches more tidal in nature.

"With V-Shift being implemented, it has auto-shifted the game to a degree when it comes to tier lists," Tyrant explains. "I feel like characters that relied on a lot of set play – R. Mika, Urien and so on – definitely took a hit there. It definitely affected character viability. There are a lot of +3 and +2 situations that have been so good in the game, but now you can’t just go in for pressure all the time.

"You have to think a bit more about being offensive, maybe bait your opponent out or be a bit more defensive if you see your opponent has got some V-Gauge."

Tyrant explains that he thinks we aren't going going to see V-Shift used too much in top-level play, since situations to use it are fairly limited – especially since you get less opportunity to use V-Trigger and V-Reversal if you go for the V-Shift instead. That said, he does like how successful V-Shifts let you regain half a bar of V-Gauge. "That’s a nice tradeoff, and means you get rewarded if you’re correct in your read," he observes.

"I think it's a welcome addition and, you know, it does add to the layered mind games that you'd expect in a Street Fighter game."

Did Street Fighter 5 need V-Shift?

Characters like Rose don't benefit from V-Shift too much © CAPCOM

Obviously, we don't know anything about any upcoming Street Fighter titles yet, but I like to think that this is like an idea for Capcom with risk/reward – you know, like getting something back for making the correct read. I'd like there to be a lot more focus on defense in SF6, honestly. Street Fighter V is a great game, but the emphasis is on non-stop attacking. I prefer more of a strategic approach to Street Fighter, like we saw in Street Fighter 4.

We didn’t see too much of V-Shift used at Capcom Pro Tour Asia, the first large-scale competition that took place after it was introduced, but now it’s been in the game for a while, Tyrant is looking forward to seeing how it’ll be used by pros at events like Red Bull Kumite in London , and how it’s implemented in an offline environment.

"There are some situations that do arise where V-Shift is great to use," says Tyrant. "If there's going to be a set play situation or something, I do consider popping the V-Shift and try to get out of there, for example. I’ve been playing a lot of Rose since she dropped, and I feel like for some characters V-Shift isn’t too great… especially for Rose, since she’s got a reversal. But for players lacking that, it can be used strategically to get away from dangerous situations."

Current Tyrant reflects on Capcom's insistence on adding in these mechanics quite late when it comes to Street Fighter titles, and how it can offer something of a breath of fresh air for players settling into a certain meta or way of playing.

"Capcom does add these mechanics quite late – in Street Fighter 4 they added Red Focus, which did switch things up (although not too much!) I feel like it's kind of similar with V-Shift: you're not going to see it all the time, it's not one of those things that is going to be super common, but it's definitely nice to have as a more defensive mechanic in a game where offence is so super, super powerful."

What does this mean for Street Fighter 6?

It remains to be seen if V-Shift makes it into the next Street Fighter game © CAPCOM

It stands to reason that Capcom could be experimenting with various defensive plays and more esoteric gauge management mechanics as it primes the ground for the next title in the Street Fighter series.

"Obviously, we don't know anything about any upcoming Street Fighter titles yet, but I like to think that this is an idea for Capcom with risk/reward – you know, like getting something back for making the correct read," theorizes Tyrant.

"I'd like there to be a lot more focus on defense in Street Fighter 6, honestly. Street Fighter 5 is a great game, but the emphasis is on non-stop attacking. I prefer more of a strategic approach to Street Fighter, like we saw in Street Fighter 4."

Currently, we know precious little about what to expect from Capcom for its next generation of Street Fighter game, but if this sort of playful take on attack and defence is a teaser of things to come, we could be in for something very special indeed.

