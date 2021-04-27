© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool
Brave the unexpected and reach your peak – a climber's tips from 5,000m
Ice climber Will Gadd shares lessons of endurance and acceptance that can apply to those studying at home.
"Every time I try to climb a mountain, it pretty much always goes wrong," says Canadian ice climber and adventurer Will Gadd, who has conquered peaks from Greenland to Tanzania. "Then, you have to adapt, ask what can I do, what can I learn here and how do I manage it. That approach has served me well in life."
Tests, exams and study may have been thrown into disarray this year and institutions temporarily closed, forcing us to switch to learning remotely and trying to motivate ourselves at home alone.
If anyone knows about endurance, acceptance and thinking on your feet, it's Gadd. Here he shares the home truths you need to embrace and the questions you need to ask yourself to help you adapt in your studies, get through the changes and reach your own personal peak.
We have to adapt to the world. The world is not going to adapt to us
On his climb of Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, earlier this year, documented in his film The Last Ascent, Gadd found the route he’d intended to take wasn't passable because so much ice had melted.
“If the ice isn’t there, it is not there. Nothing is going to change that,” he said.
This year, some of us have had to change our studying plans, postpone exams, or find something else to do entirely. It's a reminder of how vital it is to be flexible and open to the unexpected.
"We have to adapt to the world. The world is not going to adapt to us, the world doesn't owe us anything, and it's very empowering when you figure that out," says Gadd. "There's always some kind of upheaval going on and the trick to surviving any sort of crazy times is to just do the best with what you have got where you are. The question is 'what can you do?' – that's something I live by."
The renowned adventurer advises: "Have the attitude of 'I'm going to adapt and I'm going to keep trying to go where I want to go'."
Despite the disruption, we need to consider what we really love doing, what we want to achieve with our studies and what is possible right now.
"Maybe you can't go abroad to study easily, or maybe your school is shut down, but we have a tremendous amount of freedom to pursue interests," Gadd reasons.
Consider these freedoms carefully, he advises, because these can keep you motivated and engaged throughout your life.
"Don't confuse passions and interests," Gadd adds. "If you’ve always found horses interesting and that is what you want to do, then put that in your sights. Ask what are the opportunities? You can’t travel, but there is a stable nearby. Can you work there? What can you do?"
In the past Gadd took a law school exam and worked as a writer and editor, but his heart lay elsewhere: "Professional ice climber is not a job description, but I've always been interested in it and I've managed to make it a career."
Stick through the tricky times and keep asking what you can do to empower yourself.
"I have tremendous trust in younger people. They will figure it out."