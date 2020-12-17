10 tips for surviving a solo expedition

Whether it’s one night spent out under the stars or an ultra-endurance race across a number of continents, the idea of going on an expedition alone has a certain romanticism to it. With no distractions, minimal human contact and just an open road ahead of you, solo exploring can have an almost meditative quality that you simply don’t get from a group adventure.

But it also comes with greater risks. You against your environment, it’s down to your skills, experience and ability to think on your feet to ensure you make it to the finish unscathed (or at least for the most part!). The challenges are multi-faceted; from keeping yourself injury-free and being able to motivate yourself mentally, through to the practicality of carrying everything you’ll need (and backups for when things fail).

But that’s not to say that solo travelling is out-of-reach for even an unseasoned explorer. Here, professional adventurers share their tips on going alone and how to survive in some of the planet’s most inhospitable environments.

1. Make yourself more resistant to injuries

Jenny Tough in the Southern Alps in New Zealand © Jay French

Heading out on a solo adventure puts the emphasis solely on you, with no one else to help carry your kit on those days when you’re not feeling it, or when your aching muscles don’t feel like running, hiking or riding anymore.

“The biggest thing I think about when I prepare for an expedition is to make my body bombproof,” says Jennie Tough, who won the female category at the 2020 Atlas Mountain Race and has two expeditions left in her challenge to run solo and unsupported across a mountain range on every continent. “I don’t worry so much about my pace and how good I’m going to be because I don’t have to keep up with anyone; I’m doing my pace. But I really can’t get injured – that would be the biggest disaster for me and the biggest failure.”

To prepare herself for solo expeditions, she makes sure her body is sturdy, incorporating yoga and strength and conditioning work to her training. “If I was in a group I think there’s a lot more pressure that I don’t want to be the one who holds people up – I’d want to be fast and fighting fit – whereas on a solo expedition I want to be sustainable so that I’m not going to break.”

2. Train your brain

Mollie Hughes skied solo from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole © Molly Hughes

It’s not just your body that has to be strong when going alone, though. “In terms of training, I think the solo aspect is all mental, whereas you need to have the same physical endurance and strength as if you were doing the same route with a team,” says Mollie Hughes, who in January 2020 became the youngest woman to ski solo from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole.

To prepare for the days of solitude on the blank canvas of Antarctica, she incorporated isolation into her training: “I tried to combine it by doing a lot of my training on my own – I’d head off to the beach or the hills and drag tyres for a day or I’d go to more remote locations in Scotland where I wouldn’t see anyone else and that helped a little bit with that aspect.”

3. Get to know your body

Anna McNuff ran barefoot across Britain © Anna McNuff

As well as preparing yourself physically and mentally for what you’re about to undertake, any training for a solo adventure is the ideal time to get to know your body and how it copes under strain.

“I have always taken running reasonably seriously because you’re much more at risk of getting injured while running [compared to cycling],” explains Anna McNuff, whose solo adventures include running the length of Britain barefoot and cycling across all of the US’s 50 states. “All of my preparation is not necessarily about making myself physically fit, but it’s about trying to get to know my body, what it’s going to do and where my niggles are so that, when I’m on the expedition, I know the difference between an injury or a pain.”

This enables you to carry on when it’s a common niggle, but is also a warning sign for when it’s something more serious – an essential when adventuring solo.

“When you’re on your own, you haven’t got anyone else to talk it out with,” adds McNuff. “You really have to trust yourself and know that you know your body better than anyone else. That is what preparing when I’m on my own is about – getting to know my body as best I can.”

4. Heed the warning signs

Jenny Tough riding the Silk Road Mountain Race © Silk Road Mountain Race

While a pain in a muscle or bone is an obvious sign of an injury, it’s also good to be alert to signals which might point to other health risks, such as dehydration, exhaustion or sunstroke.

“One thing about going solo is that there isn’t someone next to you to say, ‘Hey, I think you’ve got this problem,’” says Tough. “It’s harder to diagnose things, especially if you’re doing sport, because you should be sweating, you should be dizzy, you should be tired.”

I basically woke up on the side of the road one day and I had no idea how I crashed my bike. I finally figured out that I’d collapsed from exhaustion – that was a big slap in the face Jenny Tough

To counter this, she uses a ‘three strike rule’: “If I do three dumb things in a row – drop my water bottle, take a big navigational error, or if I’m tripping on stuff – those for me are clear signs that I have probably not fed myself or I’m too tired and I have to sit down and take stock.

“I learned it on my first big adventure – I was 21 years old and I decided to cycle to the Yukon in Canada. I basically woke up on the side of the road one day and I had no idea how I crashed my bike. I finally figured out that I’d collapsed from exhaustion – that was a big slap in the face that this was serious and if I didn’t take care of myself I’d wake up on the side of the highway, in the remote Canadian Rockies, where no one would see me for hours.”

5. Remember to rest

Ash Dykes has taken heed of lessons learned from earlier expeditions © Ash Dykes

“When you set off on one of these missions, what you can usually do is burn out because you’re excited, a bit fearful, but you want to cover as much distance as possible,” explains Ash Dykes, who was the first recorded person to complete a solo and unsupported walk across Mongolia in 2014. “It’s more of a marathon than a sprint, so it’s about taking your time and understanding that at the end of each day, especially for the first month or two, you want to stop, settle down, get some decent food and calories in and get plenty of sleep – sleep is like my kryptonite.

“This keeps your immune system sharp and hopefully you can rest your joints and muscles in time to cover a good distance the following day. Getting into that sort of rhythm helps you become more intune with your body and listen more to what it’s lacking and needs more of.”

6. Arm yourself with tools to overcome negative thoughts

Anna McNuff on Aberdeen beach during her Barefoot Britain run © Anna McNuff

Being on your own 24 hours a day for weeks or months at a time means you end up spending a lot of time in your own head. And when things aren’t going well, your mind can quickly become your number one enemy.

“I have a couple of tools – denial and distraction,” explains McNuff. “Denial would be, if i’ve got to run 40km in a day, I’d wake up in the morning and tell myself I’m going on a 10k run. I run 10km, shake my head, restart and lie to myself that I’m only running 10km – and do it four times. It sounds mad, but it works – I used to be a rower, and that’s how I’d cope with really long sessions. I also use distraction quite a lot – listening to podcasts, audiobooks, arranging talks in schools – so it takes you out of yourself when you’re struggling to go on that autopilot.

“When I was running solo across New Zealand, though, I was about 400 miles into my 2,000 miles and all I was doing was telling myself how slow I was. I created these cheerleaders in my head who were really loud and American. As soon as I started doing that, the whole run started getting so much better. I was almost cheering myself on, which sounds mad, but we don’t do that often enough. How often do you give yourself a pat on the back? It’s about keeping those negative voices in check and it works.”

7. Focus on what’s immediately ahead of you

Richard Parks skiing in Antarctica as part of Team Quest © Richard Parks

Another way of overcoming the inevitable lows is to build structure into each day. “My focus is primarily process,” says Richard Parkes, who in January 2020 broke the British record for skiing from the coast of Antarctica to the South Pole, achieving it in just 28 days. “I was skiing for 16-and-a-half hours a day, using the 24-hour daylight there is in Antarctica’s summer, and my days were split into one-hour-and-10-minute blocks. By breaking it down into blocks of skiing with a five-minute break, there was a process.

“When the dark thoughts came, it was just about digging in for an hour and then having the awareness to identify the bad thoughts and having the strategies and tools to change that thinking.”

8. Solo adventure doesn’t have to mean digital detox

Jenny Tough ran the Atlas Mountains unsupported before cycling them © Callum Stuart

Just because you’re on your own, doesn’t mean that you have to experience your adventure alone. But immersing yourself in your exploration, rather than your social media feed, is a delicate balancing act.

“When I started doing this stuff, I found something quite cleansing about turning devices off and not being in touch,” says Tough. “But because this is now something I do quite frequently, it’d be total social breakdown if I didn’t stay in touch with people when I’m away.

“You have to know who you can stay in touch with, though. The stuff I do is inherently risky, so you have to speak to the people who are going to be the right people to speak to at the time – someone who’s not going to throw you off with a ‘be careful’ or ‘we miss you’, but someone who’s going to tell you a joke or something.”

9. To pack (or not to pack)

Anna McNuff scrambling up Snowdonia © Anna McNuff

Travelling solo means carrying all the kit you’re going to need for your trip, but overpacking equals unnecessary extra weight.

“In terms of spares, you grow in confidence as you go on,” says McNuff. “Around 10 days into a big adventure, you send a load of crap home that you don’t need, but it takes you that 10 days to realise where your rhythms are and what goes where in your packing. For navigation, I have a GPS app on my phone and I take a spare back-up Garmin. When it comes to trying not to get lost and in trouble, I’ll have back-up batteries for all my GPSs, so I’m a bit anal about that. There are some things you’ve got to take seriously and getting lost in an unfamiliar place when it’s going to be difficult to find you, you’ve got to take that seriously.

Tough, meanwhile, prefers a fast and light approach: “Everything in my bag either needs to have an active role in keeping me alive, is something I can eat or is a camera. It has to be one of those three things, so nothing superfluous. It took me a long time to really trust [this approach] because I travelled through a lot of developing world countries, but I used to carry way too much stuff because I thought that I needed a back-up if something breaks. I realised, if people already live there, they’ve already sorted out how to survive there, which means that everything that’s needed to survive in that environment must exist there. Now I just take a small bag and see what happens.”

Dykes falls somewhere between the two, stripping his kit bag down to necessities and back-ups in case essential items break: “It’s about putting priority on certain items, like the water filtration. If there’s an alternative, it doesn’t matter and, when I reach the next town or city, I can just get another one, but if it’s something like my satellite battery, I want a backup because it’s tracking me and letting people see where I am.”

10. Respect your environment

Richard Parks skiing in Antarctica as part of Team Quest © Richard Parks

Whether you’re staying local and travelling solo or your expedition takes you to the other side of the world, it’s important to factor in your new environment.

“There’s one thing having a really strong engine and there’s another thing being able to understand warning signs, but you need to have the humility and respect for the environment that you’re performing in,” says Parks. “For the best part of the last decade, that, for me, has been Antarctica – you can only push so far in Antarctica because the consequences of getting it wrong are pretty severe.”