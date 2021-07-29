Take a closer look at Tahnée Seagrave's race-winning Canyon Sender CFR FMD

Although only 26-years-old, Tahnée Seagrave has been around the UCI Downhill World Cup pits long enough to be considered a member of the old guard. Now in her ninth season competing in the Elite Women's class, the British rider is part of the Canyon Collective, and is racing on her own signature bike for the second consecutive year.

Tahnée Seagrave recorded her first win on the Canyon Sender in Les Gets © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

The 2021 Sender CFR FMD is her and brother Kaos's take on Canyon Factory Racing's race-ready downhill rig and it’s what she piloted to her eighth World Cup win in Les Gets .

Seagrave's bike gets a new colourway at each World Cup stop © Bartek Wolinski

The Canyon Sender CFR was completely new for the 2020 World Cup season and this year's race bike still has the weight-shedding full carbon frame and low-slung rear shock.

Tahnée Seagrave favours a coil rather than air-sprung rear shock © Bartek Wolinski

The redesign lowered the entire bike's centre of gravity, providing Seagrave with a more stable ride without losing any of the front triangle's stiffness and confidence-inspiring handling – something she has used to her advantage during the 2021 UCI DH season.

The cockpit of an eight-time World Cup winner © Bartek Wolinski

The new pivot location has also allowed Canyon to reduce pedal kickback – something that not only slows riders down, but also compromises their suspension action on the toughest World Cup tracks.

A cable tidy above the number plate keeps rattling to a minimum © Bartek Wolinski

It's worth highlighting some of the differences on Seagrave's FMD version of the Sender CFR. Fox takes care of suspension instead of RockShox, while Shimano's Saint gravity line is the groupset of choice. Her tyre sponsor Schwalbe is relied on for traction, Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals keep her feet locked-in and signature Ergon grips finish the cockpit nicely.

Watch Tanée Seagrave piloting her Canyon Sender CFR FMD to victory in Les Gets:

Tahnée Seagrave's winning run – Les Gets

Tahnée Seagrave's Canyon Sender CFR FMD in detail

Frame: Canyon Sender CFR carbon-fibre, with 200mm travel

Fork: FOX Performance Elite 40 Float

Shock: Fox DHX2 Evol Performance Elite

Headset: Cane Creek 110 series

Crankset: Shimano Saint M825 36T

Cassette: Shimano 105 5700 11–25 10s

Rear derailleur: Shimano Saint M820 SS

Shifter: Shimano Saint M820 10s

Wheels: DT Swiss EX511 rims 29” front/27.5” rear, DT Swiss 240 hubs

Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary prototype front/Schwalbe Dirty Dan rear

Brakes: Shimano XTR M9120 levers, Shimano Saint M820 calipers, 203mm Shimano RT86 rotors

Handlebars: Renthal Fatbar

Saddle: Ergon SMD2 Pro Titanium

Seatpost: Canyon G5

Grips: Ergon GFR1 Factory

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH

Chain guard: Shimano Modular Chain Device

The pink and purple colourway matched her custom Fox Racing kit © Bartek Wolinski

Tahnée Seagrave runs her chainstay short for more responsive handling © Bartek Wolinski The FMD signature line uses Shimano components rather than SRAM © Bartek Wolinski

A full 10-speed cassette gives her a wide range of gears © Bartek Wolinski

Velcro on the seat stay protects the frame from any chain slaps © Bartek Wolinski

A Shimano Modular Chain Device stops any slips mid-race run © Bartek Wolinski

She was testing prototype Schwalbe tyres during the Les Gets World Cup © Bartek Wolinski

Ergon is in charge of three contact points © Bartek Wolinski Tahnée Seagrave's signature Ergon GFR1 Factory grips finish the build © Bartek Wolinski

Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals are a favourite on the World Cup circuit © Bartek Wolinski

Tahnée combines Shimano XTR levers with Saint calipers and rotors © Bartek Wolinski