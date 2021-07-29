Take a closer look at Tahnée Seagrave's race-winning Canyon Sender CFR FMD

Bike
Although only 26-years-old, Tahnée Seagrave has been around the UCI Downhill World Cup pits long enough to be considered a member of the old guard. Now in her ninth season competing in the Elite Women's class, the British rider is part of the Canyon Collective, and is racing on her own signature bike for the second consecutive year.
The 2021 Sender CFR FMD is her and brother Kaos's take on Canyon Factory Racing's race-ready downhill rig and it’s what she piloted to her eighth World Cup win in Les Gets.
The Canyon Sender CFR was completely new for the 2020 World Cup season and this year's race bike still has the weight-shedding full carbon frame and low-slung rear shock.
The redesign lowered the entire bike's centre of gravity, providing Seagrave with a more stable ride without losing any of the front triangle's stiffness and confidence-inspiring handling – something she has used to her advantage during the 2021 UCI DH season.
The new pivot location has also allowed Canyon to reduce pedal kickback – something that not only slows riders down, but also compromises their suspension action on the toughest World Cup tracks.
It's worth highlighting some of the differences on Seagrave's FMD version of the Sender CFR. Fox takes care of suspension instead of RockShox, while Shimano's Saint gravity line is the groupset of choice. Her tyre sponsor Schwalbe is relied on for traction, Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals keep her feet locked-in and signature Ergon grips finish the cockpit nicely.
Watch Tanée Seagrave piloting her Canyon Sender CFR FMD to victory in Les Gets:
Tahnée Seagrave's winning run – Les Gets
Tahnée Seagrave's Canyon Sender CFR FMD in detail
- Frame: Canyon Sender CFR carbon-fibre, with 200mm travel
- Fork: FOX Performance Elite 40 Float
- Shock: Fox DHX2 Evol Performance Elite
- Headset: Cane Creek 110 series
- Crankset: Shimano Saint M825 36T
- Cassette: Shimano 105 5700 11–25 10s
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Saint M820 SS
- Shifter: Shimano Saint M820 10s
- Wheels: DT Swiss EX511 rims 29” front/27.5” rear, DT Swiss 240 hubs
- Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary prototype front/Schwalbe Dirty Dan rear
- Brakes: Shimano XTR M9120 levers, Shimano Saint M820 calipers, 203mm Shimano RT86 rotors
- Handlebars: Renthal Fatbar
- Saddle: Ergon SMD2 Pro Titanium
- Seatpost: Canyon G5
- Grips: Ergon GFR1 Factory
- Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
- Chain guard: Shimano Modular Chain Device