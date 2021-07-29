Tahnée Seagrave's race-winning Canyon Sender CFR FMD
Take a closer look at Tahnée Seagrave's race-winning Canyon Sender CFR FMD

The British downhill racing star got back to winning ways in Les Gets. Find out all the details about the signature bike she's using in this season's UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.
Written by Charlie Allenby
Published on
Although only 26-years-old, Tahnée Seagrave has been around the UCI Downhill World Cup pits long enough to be considered a member of the old guard. Now in her ninth season competing in the Elite Women's class, the British rider is part of the Canyon Collective, and is racing on her own signature bike for the second consecutive year.
Tahnee Seagrave performs at UCI DH World Cup in Les Gets, France on July 3rd, 2021
Tahnée Seagrave recorded her first win on the Canyon Sender in Les Gets
The 2021 Sender CFR FMD is her and brother Kaos's take on Canyon Factory Racing's race-ready downhill rig and it’s what she piloted to her eighth World Cup win in Les Gets.
Tahnée Seagrave Canyon Sender CFR FMD bike check
Seagrave's bike gets a new colourway at each World Cup stop
The Canyon Sender CFR was completely new for the 2020 World Cup season and this year's race bike still has the weight-shedding full carbon frame and low-slung rear shock.
Tahnée Seagrave, Fox DHX2
Tahnée Seagrave favours a coil rather than air-sprung rear shock
The redesign lowered the entire bike's centre of gravity, providing Seagrave with a more stable ride without losing any of the front triangle's stiffness and confidence-inspiring handling – something she has used to her advantage during the 2021 UCI DH season.
Tahnee Seagrave bike check cockpit
The cockpit of an eight-time World Cup winner
The new pivot location has also allowed Canyon to reduce pedal kickback – something that not only slows riders down, but also compromises their suspension action on the toughest World Cup tracks.
Tahnee Seagrave, Les Gets 2021, bike check
A cable tidy above the number plate keeps rattling to a minimum
It's worth highlighting some of the differences on Seagrave's FMD version of the Sender CFR. Fox takes care of suspension instead of RockShox, while Shimano's Saint gravity line is the groupset of choice. Her tyre sponsor Schwalbe is relied on for traction, Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals keep her feet locked-in and signature Ergon grips finish the cockpit nicely.
Watch Tanée Seagrave piloting her Canyon Sender CFR FMD to victory in Les Gets:
Bike · 3 min
Tahnée Seagrave's winning run – Les Gets

Tahnée Seagrave's Canyon Sender CFR FMD in detail

  • Frame: Canyon Sender CFR carbon-fibre, with 200mm travel
  • Fork: FOX Performance Elite 40 Float
  • Shock: Fox DHX2 Evol Performance Elite
  • Headset: Cane Creek 110 series
  • Crankset: Shimano Saint M825 36T
  • Cassette: Shimano 105 5700 11–25 10s
  • Rear derailleur: Shimano Saint M820 SS
  • Shifter: Shimano Saint M820 10s
  • Wheels: DT Swiss EX511 rims 29” front/27.5” rear, DT Swiss 240 hubs
  • Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary prototype front/Schwalbe Dirty Dan rear
  • Brakes: Shimano XTR M9120 levers, Shimano Saint M820 calipers, 203mm Shimano RT86 rotors
  • Handlebars: Renthal Fatbar
  • Saddle: Ergon SMD2 Pro Titanium
  • Seatpost: Canyon G5
  • Grips: Ergon GFR1 Factory
  • Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH
  • Chain guard: Shimano Modular Chain Device
Tahnée Seagrave, Canyon Sender
The pink and purple colourway matched her custom Fox Racing kit
Tahnée Seagrave, Canyon Sender CFR FMD flip chip
Tahnée Seagrave runs her chainstay short for more responsive handling
Canyon Sender CFR FMD bike check
The FMD signature line uses Shimano components rather than SRAM
Tahnée Seagrave Canyon Sender CFR FMD bike check cassette
A full 10-speed cassette gives her a wide range of gears
Tahnée Seagrave, velcro seat stay
Velcro on the seat stay protects the frame from any chain slaps
Shimano Modular Chain Device
A Shimano Modular Chain Device stops any slips mid-race run
Schwalbe prototype tyres, Les Gets
She was testing prototype Schwalbe tyres during the Les Gets World Cup
Ergon SMD 2 Pro Ti saddle
Ergon is in charge of three contact points
Tahnee Seagrave Ergon GFR1 Factory grips
Tahnée Seagrave's signature Ergon GFR1 Factory grips finish the build
Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals
Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals are a favourite on the World Cup circuit
Shimano XTR brake lever
Tahnée combines Shimano XTR levers with Saint calipers and rotors
