Tahnée Seagrave: My rivalry with Rachel Atherton is the least of my worries

Tahnée Seagrave was just getting into her groove when the abridged 2020 UCI Downhill MTB season came to an end in Portugal last November. Returning from a broken leg and dislocated ankle from a training accident in February 2020, the 25-year-old British star was showing flashes of her former self, overcoming disappointing results in Maribor to record two third places at the Lousã double-header.

"In a weird way, I was so grateful to be able to get a season under my belt, even if it was very odd and amended," she says. "The fact I was able to race at World Cup level and get a couple of podiums was amazing for me."

Tahnée finished third at both races held at Lousã during the 2020 season © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Now, after a slightly extended off-season (due to the postponement of Maribor until August and cancelling of Fort William), Tahnée is ready and raring to go once more at Leogang this weekend .

Here, she reveals how she's feeling going into one of the biggest seasons of her career, how e-bikes have become a training essential and who she thinks her biggest rivals will be for the World Cup overall in 2021.

Last year finished pretty well with two podiums in Lousã. How did you find the return to racing in 2020?

Tahnée was only two seconds off race-winning pace in Lousã © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Obviously, there were so many factors that came into play for me. COVID-19 was a massive one for everyone, but just before it hit I dislocated my ankle and broke my leg. It was a lot bigger than I anticipated and it took a lot longer to recover from. Looking back, I was kind of lucky we had the season we did because if the normal season had gone ahead I wouldn't have been able to race and I would have missed out on two full seasons.

You seemed back to your best towards the end of the season. Was it a shame for it to come to an end?

Tahnée set the fastest first sector at Worlds before a slip ended her hopes © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Yeah, definitely. Worlds were the conditions I'm used to – I love Leogang, I felt really good there and I was hyped to race again. My fall knocked me back a bit, but in Lousã I managed to find my pace again. I'm quite good at building on what I have so I reckon a few more races and I don't doubt that I would have been up there – I was still on pace and I wasn't far off a win. That was just incredible. I was so happy because of where I'd come from and the two years that I'd had.

What has been your focus during the off-season? Have you had to factor in any injury prevention work?

It's been such a weird off-season because I was pretty much injury free. I didn't really have anything to focus on so I just trained real hard and rode a lot. I actually overtrained – I hit a brick wall and couldn't really do much for a month or so. The chronic fatigue was insane. I didn't understand what was happening because I've never done that before. But training using e-bikes meant we were able to ride a lot more – the volume of downhill runs was like five times as much as a trail ride but I would still be doing my normal training.

I've had a small injury since – a prolapsed disc in my neck that we're sorting and managing at the minute – so it's not how I would have wanted to start my season. I haven't been on my downhill bike for a while so it is slightly nerve racking, but I banked up a lot of training beforehand, so hopefully I'll be good to go.

Have you got a goal in mind for the 2021 season?

"I'm so excited to get back racing in kind of normal conditions" © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

I'd love to be back up there, and that's always the goal. I want to go as fast as possible and try to win again but all the girls have stepped up so much. I’ve had two years of dipping in and out of the scene – it's been hard to get consistency going – so my main goal is just to get a nice consistent curve. I'm not expecting to be super strong straight away because I know that I've got loads of work, but I'm so excited to get back racing in kind of normal conditions.

You’ve said before it wasn't as competitive when Rachel Atherton wasn't racing. Will you feel the same without her there this year?

Rachel Atherton is having a baby so won't be racing during the 2021 season © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Last year, I wasn't at my best but I was still able to perform. But the girls were still quite a step ahead of me. That was a big realisation that the level has stepped up. I can't rely on Rachel for pushing me forward now because the girls are pushing – the level is way higher than it ever has been. My rivalry with Rachel is the least of my worries because I've got bigger ones now – Vali Holl is so young and already so seems so mature and experienced, there's Pompon (Myriam Nicole), Marine (Cabirou), Nina (Hoffman). They all give me a good run for my money so I don't think there's anyone that's set to win. It's all up for grabs now, which is so cool.

You've had impressive results at the majority of this season’s venues. Does it bring added pressure when you turn up somewhere you’ve won before?

Not particularly. We come back to these venues quite a lot. Leogang changed last year with some new track changes. They're usually a whole year on so a lot happens in that time. To me, it's a brand new race and the things of the past don't really affect what I'm doing at the time.

You posted on your Instagram recently about feeling weak and vulnerable ahead of the season. Have you found a way to overcome these feelings?

I had a massive period where I hit a brick wall. I thought I could rest for a week and I'd feel alright but I just kept getting more tired and I had no motivation for anything. It was really odd because I had a clean offseason – it's not like I was re-injured and this was before I knew about my disc. It was a really tough month. I was trying to say to people that there's such a stigma around athletes feeling so good and looking so strong before a season. I want it to be like ‘sometimes it's normal that not all of us feel like that going into the season and that doesn't mean that we're not going to perform still’. Nobody really shows that sort of stuff.

How important is your support system – your family and boyfriend Kade – to you?

It's massive. I've got people to turn to and lean on. Without them, my job would be a hell of a lot harder and I would struggle a lot more mentally. I'm surrounded by people who only want the best for. It’s a weight off my shoulders and makes my life a lot easier. We've got such a good crew and I'm so happy and proud to be a part of that.

You switched teams for the 2020 season. How are you feeling on the Sender?

The bike’s insane. It feels really good – there's so many bits you can change on it, there’s just so many variables, so it could literally suit anyone. We made a lot of changes but I'm really happy with how it is right now. Canyon have really pulled it out the bag on the paint jobs, too. I get different Fox kits for every round, so they wanted to work together and bring something that obviously matched and looked real cool so I'm very lucky.