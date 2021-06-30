Bike
Tahnée Seagrave is one of the best female downhill mountain bike riders in the world. The 26-year-old Brit has been a firm fixture of the UCI Downhill scene since she burst onto the international stage as a teenager back in 2012. She has added a Junior World Championship and seven World Cup wins to her trophy cabinet since, and you wouldn't bet against her adding more to her haul.
She entered the 2021 UCI World Cup season as one of the most experienced riders in the paddocks. After an injury-plagued couple of years, she was just looking forward to getting back on her big bike.
In Tahnée's Run Reaction, you can follow her journey every step of the way. The vlog series tracks every stop, giving you Tahnée's insight on what went right during each race (and where there's room for improvement).
Check out Tahnée's thoughts on the season opener in Leogang below...
Tahnée's Run Reaction: Leogang 2021
Returning from a broken leg and dislocated ankle during the delayed and much-shortened 2020 racing calendar, Tahnée looked like she was getting back to her best. After recording some impressive splits at the World Championships, she added some consistency to her race runs, which were capped off by two third-place finishes at the doubleheader in Lousã, Portugal.
A long off-season dented this momentum, while a bout of chronic fatigue caused by overtraining wasn't the best preparation ahead of the 2021 season opener.
I'm super stoked considering the last few years that I've had
Come race day, though, Tahnée pulled things together in difficult conditions. Her first sector was only bettered by eventual runner-up Vali Höll, and she was caught out attempting the higher, faster lines in a tricky and treacherous wood section. While she remained off of the pace set by the winner and reigning World Champion Camille Balanche, she was just happy to be back on her big bike and competing on the world stage.
"I'm super stoked considering the last few years that I've had," she said.
"Self-confidence is still something I have to teach myself because it doesn't come naturally at all. I realised how powerful it was on a track like Leogang.
"The weather is so unpredictable and it ruins the track. It's not nice for the riders or the trail builders."
Tahnée's now turning her attention to Les Gets and the second race of the season, which you can watch live on Red Bull TV from 11:30am GMT. Be sure to download the Red Bull TV app for the ultimate UCI Downhill experience.
"I've got one under my belt now. I know what I need to work on and I'm just excited to get back racing and get that momentum and race rhythm back."