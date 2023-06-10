My Loadout: Th0masHD

Gaming
Thomas Hoxbro ‘Th0masHD’ Davidsen has cemented himself as one of the world's best on the competitive Fortnite scene.
The 20-year-old plays strategically and intelligently, knowing just how to manipulate any situation he may find himself in on the battlefront.
The highest-earning Fortnite player of 2022, he has carried his form as one of the most consistent players in the world into 2023.
My main aim is to be consistent. That’s how I achieve my success.
Th0masHD was at Red Bull Gaming Sphere London along with some other top EU players as they prepared for the upcoming solo LAN event Red Bull Contested, which is taking place this June. Discover more here!
Th0masHD’s Build
For Th0masHD, the perfect hotbar for the final circle includes:
- Mythic Shotgun
- Legendary SMG
- Overclocked Pulse Rifle
- 2 x Chug Splash
See how this complements his style of play below…
What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?
“It’s important for me to have a good shotgun. I rely a lot on my aim, so if I can get my hands on an insane shotgun like that of the Mythic – it really, really helps.”
How does your loadout relate to your style of play?
“The reason the shotgun is a huge part of my game is because I like to play smart and not do anything stupid. I get myself into situations I feel in control of, so having a good shotgun is always essential.”
What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?
“I don’t know about that one! I think they all have underrated qualities, so I can’t just necessarily pick one. They all come together to make a perfect loadout.”