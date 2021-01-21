Inside The Loading Bay's updated modular room

Skate parks have had a rollercoaster 12 months. The various lockdowns imposed around the UK due to the global pandemic have seen outdoor parks fenced off and indoor spots shut their doors for extended periods – sometimes for months on end.

Despite this, there are silver linings. Whether it's through having the time to take up a new hobby or brushing up on an old one, participation of both skateboarding and BMXing is up, and when the doors to skate parks have been are open, business has been booming.

Enforced closure has also enabled skate parks to undertake projects that would have otherwise meant turning away customers or shutting off areas when open.

The modular area is more accessible than the park's skate plaza and bowl © Olly Geary

The Loading Bay's refreshed modular room is a perfect example. Opened in 2019, Glasgow's first indoor skate park has always had an area designated for temporary, moveable obstacles, separate from its skate plaza and bowl. Being forced to close though has allowed the team to bring it to its true potential. And with Vision Ramps at the helm (the build team responsible for the likes of Danny MacAskill's Imaginate and Kriss Kyle's Kaleidoscope ), what's left is a pro-grade park built for all abilities.

Check out the Modularity video that launches the new room, and read our interview with The Loading Bay's John Bailey and Cain Martin beloiw.

How did the the concept for Modularity come about?

John: That room has always had the name of the modular section but we've not had many ramps. Lockdown was a good time to build a load of ramps and the concept was that anyone could use them to build their own skatepark.

John used SketchUp to design the room's new features © Cain Martin

Cain: The shapes of the ramps and some of the manual pads take the shapes from previous graphic design stuff that we did about two years ago. It's just about building an area of the skate park that's non-static. It's not like it's just one line or two lines that move around – it's a whole flat space that can be rearranged as you see fit. A couple of the obstacles are on wheels and then a few of them can just be lifted.

Was it a lockdown idea or has it been in the works for longer?

Cain: This was the intention for that space before the park opened but time and budget as we were getting nearer and nearer to opening day meant we kind of just left a big part of skate park empty, and had a few ramps around the outside and a little scattering of objects in the middle. It wasn't painted and it wasn't designed quite as deliberately and with as much as intention.

The biggest features are on wheels, which makes moving them easier © Jacob Campbell

John: Vision has done movable stuff in the past in parks – just little bits, such as a hydraulic height-adjustable ledge that was super popular.

It's so important for kids to be able to build their own environment. I came from a trails background and building dirt jumps in the woods. It's amazing because your environment can adapt and progress with your riding. It's quite intimidating to come to a skate park when all the ramps are massive and the kind of parameters of what you're allowed to ride are already set out. It can be quite limiting for a lot of people.

It's been an idea that's been brewing for quite a while. We've got a lot of space here. We've got two standard skate parks either side of this quite big area that we can do more imaginative stuff with.

What are what are the key features then that you've put together?

The new modular room in all its glory © Olly Geary

John: The two main features are two big L-shapes that are interlocking. They were informed from the branding document and when I drew them in [3D modelling program] SketchUp, it became obvious that they could move around with a lot of configurations and make curb set-ups that you ride when you start out skating or BMXing. That was pretty interesting – being able to create different sized gaps that you can ollie or bunny hop. The two big pieces are on wheels so they can be moved really easily, meaning the gap can be progressed as riders progress.

What's the reaction been like from those who have ridden it?

John: It's great. We kept it under wraps that we were making changes.

The Loading Bay team is responsible for the ramps in iconic Red Bull films © Jacob Campbell

Cain: People were queuing up the street when we opened that first night with the new stuff. Some of the riders that came to film the video thought it was really cool because there were set-ups you wouldn't find in the street. There's a rail that goes into a curved wall, and it would just be so difficult to find that in real life. I say in real life, like so this isn't real life! It's just like a playground, you know?

John: I think as well – with the exception of Alex Donahue – the riders that feature in the film are not likely to be able to like to get the kind of budget or time to be able to put a video like this together. A lot of them were saying 'It's like Kaleidoscope' or a higher-end kind of production. That was cool given they're all like kind of pro riders.

Do you think that this sort of development is the way that skate parks can keep reinventing themselves?

Cain: I would definitely say that including some features like this in skate parks would be really good.

John: Movable stuff and small stuff isn't particularly new in skateparks. But I think the big L-shapes are quite important. It's about being able to really change the landscape of a skate park quite easily and it's something that we'll keep trying with that room. If you put a few wheels on something, it's amazing how big the obstacles can get.