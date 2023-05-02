MotoGP has only been the royal class of motorbike racing since 2002, but the origins of two-wheeled motorsport go back much further: as early as 1949, riders competed for the first time in a world championship for road motorbikes. But who are the most successful MotoGP riders of all time? We present the top 10 , based on the number of races won in the 500cc and MotoGP classes .

01 10th place: Kevin Schwantz (25 wins)

Kevin Schwantz's unique 'sat-up' riding style © Mike Cooper/Allsport/Getty Images

The first rider, and thus the 10th most successful MotoGP rider of all time, is the American Kevin Schwantz , who was active in the premier class between 1986 and 1995 and started 105 times in a Grand Prix.

The native Texan finished at the top of the podium a total of 25 times and was even crowned world champion in the 500cc class in the 1993 season, having ridden a Suzuki bike throughout his motorcycling career.

Fun fact : In his 1993 championship season, Schwantz won only four of the total 14 season races. He won the most races of the season in 1989, when he triumphed six times. In the end, however, he only managed fourth place in the overall standings.

02 9th place: Eddie Lawson (31 wins)

Eddie Lawson on the Yamaha in 1987 © Getty Images

In the list of the most successful MotoGP riders, 9th place is occupied twice , because two riders were successful the same number of times. One of them is Schwantz's compatriot Eddie Lawson , who was active in the 500cc class between 1983 and 1992.

Lawson finished at the top of the podium 31 times, only six more than Schwantz. But the rider born in Upland, California, was immensely more successful: Lawson won the championship in 1984, 1986, 1988 and 1989 .

03 8th place: Dani Pedrosa (31 wins)

Dani Pedrosa © Repsol Honda

Spaniard Dani Pedrosa has also finished on top of the podium 31 times. Between 2006 and 2018, Pedrosa was active in MotoGP for the Repsol Honda team and was crowned vice world champion three times (2007, 2010 and 2012) .

However, it was never enough for a championship title for one of the most talented riders of his generation. In 2007, however, Pedrosa came close - with seven victories his most successful season. In the end, however, he had to admit defeat to his compatriot Jorge Lorenzo, who, despite only six victories this season, proved to be more consistent, especially in the first half of the year.

An unprecedented career that was denied the big success : Our film ' The Silent Samurai ' sums up Pedrosa's career.

32 min The Silent Samurai Take a look at the key moments that made Dani Pedrosa one of the most talented riders of his generation.

04 7th place: Mike Hailwood (37 wins)

Mike Hailwood in action on his MV Agusta in 1965 © Express Newspapers/Getty Images

The Briton Mike Hailwood is one of the biggest names from the early years of motorbike racing . The Englishman was active in the premier class between 1958 and 1967 and was crowned world champion in the 500cc class four times in a row in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1965 .

In total, Hailwood won 37 races. Particularly impressive: Stanley Michael Bailey Hailwood, the full name of the driver who died in 1981, was a real jack-of-all-trades.

In addition to his active motorbike career, he also competed in the top class on four wheels - Formula 1 . Between 1963 and 1965, as well as between 1971 and 1974, he competed 50 times in Formula 1, finished on the podium twice and scored a total of 29 world championship points.

05 6th place: Casey Stoner (38 wins)

Casey Stoner rides for the final time in 2012 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

Surprisingly only in 6th place is Australian Casey Stoner , one of the most influential names in MotoGP history, who competed 115 times in the premier class in seven years, winning two championship titles and 38 races .

Stoner's triumph on the inferior Ducati bike in 2007 was particularly impressive, before the Australian moved to the Repsol Honda team alongside Dani Pedrosa in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Stoner amassed ten race wins in each of his two championship years.

06 5th place: Jorge Lorenzo (47 wins)

Jorge Lorenzo became MotoGP world champion three times. © Gold & Goose / Red Bull Content Pool

Jorge Lorenzo Guerrero is the second Spaniard in the list of the 10 most successful MotoGP riders of all time - but not the last. He was active in MotoGP between 2008 and 2019 and made a total of 203 starts in the highest class during his active time. In the end, he stood at the top of the podium 47 times, which even brought him three titles as riders' world champion (2010, 2012 and 2015) .

Lorenzo also secured a dubious record: in the 2013 MotoGP season, the Spaniard achieved a total of eight victories (in 17 races). No other rider won more Grand Prix that year - in the end, however, the winner of the riders' championship was Marc Márquez.

To this day, a record for the most wins in a season without becoming world champion. In 2022, Lorenzo was inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame. The Spaniard also repeatedly competed with helmet designs inspired by video games . In the action title Halo: Reach , the developers named a character after the motorbike rider after he competed in 2009 with a helmet in the look of Halo 3: ODST.

07 4th place: Mick Doohan (54 wins)

Mick Doohan is a five-times 500c World Champion © Getty Images

The Australian Mick Doohan was successful 54 times in the 500cc class and won the riders' world championship five times with 137 race starts. In 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1998, there was no way around the rider who sat in the saddle of a Honda NSR500 throughout his MotoGP career - albeit for different teams.

Doohan's most successful season was 1997, when he won 12 of the 15 races of the season. Overall, Doohan is considered Australia's national hero. The first corner of the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, where the Australian GP is traditionally held, also bears the driver's name.

08 3rd place: Marc Márquez (59 wins)

Title number 8 in the bag © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

The most successful Spaniard in MotoGP and the only rider still active in the top 10 goes by the name of Marc Márquez , who has countless records to his name. Among them are the most victories in a season and the record as the youngest MotoGP winner of all time.

Márquez has been active in MotoGP since 2013 and has started 154 races since then. He has won 59 of them , finished on the podium 100 times and has been crowned world rider champion an incredible six times (2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019) .

After several serious crashes and health problems, the Spaniard wants to try again in the MotoGP season and once again gets behind the wheel of his racing bike for the Repsol Honda team. To catch up with the second most successful MotoGP rider of all time, however, Márquez will have to work hard.

Perhaps the most exciting season ever: Our film ' Unseen ' gives some previously completely unknown insights behind the scenes of the 2017 MotoGP season.

1 h 11 min Unseen Get Marc Márquez’s reaction as he relives his journey to a sixth World Championship in 2017.

09 2nd place: Giacomo Agostini (68 wins)

Giacomo Agostini racked up a record 15 titles © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Between 1964 and 1977, "Ago" was active in the 500cc class of the MotoGP and collected several records in the process. Not only is the Italian the record world champion with eight world championship titles in the highest class , he also holds the record for the most victories at the same Grand Prix (a total of ten victories at the Tampere Circuit).

In terms of the number of victories, however, it was still only enough for second place. Agostini was the winner a total of 68 times at the end of the race, at least in the 500cc class. Across all classes, he would be in first place with 122 race victories .

10 1st place: Valentino Rossi (89 victories)

Márquez and Rossi: Head to head © GEPA/Gold & Goose

The most successful MotoGP rider of all time also comes from Italy and is none other than "The Doctor" Valentino Rossi . Rossi was active in the premier class for an incredible 22 years and was crowned world champion seven times at the end of the season.

He also currently holds the record for the most starts : Rossi competed in an incredible 374 races during his MotoGP career. The Italian won 89 of them - and finished on the podium 199 times.

In the meantime, Rossi has retired from active sport and acts as the boss of his own racing team, and in his career he also tried his hand at Formula 1 as a test driver for Ferrari and competed several times in the WRC, but was then to remain in MotoGP. Either way, the name Valentino Rossi will probably be forever associated with MotoGP.