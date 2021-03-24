Logistical nightmare? How a pro-triathlon is running during a pandemic

As soon as the Coronavirus pandemic brought professional sport to a grinding halt, event organisers were quick off the mark to find creative ways to keep competitions going.

Twelve months on, crowd noises are pumped through stadium speaker systems, bubbles are no longer the sole preserve of a children’s party bag, and sports fans have become used to cheering on their favourite athlete’s avatar as it races through an alternative universe.

Super League Triathlon (SLT) co-founder and CEO Michael Dhulst is one such organiser. Launched in 2019, his innovative take on a triathlon event series has gone from an immersive outdoor experience to an arena-based competition, where athletes battle it out in both real and virtual worlds. For Dhulst though, Covid-19 has simply accelerated an idea that pre-dated the pandemic.

The SLT arena games see athletes compete in real and virtual worlds © Super League Triathlon

“In 2019, I was in a conference in Glasgow and the UCI was presenting, together with Zwift, their plans to create a rainbow jersey for the best Zwift rider,” he says. “I thought ‘this is the next level of immersion and innovation’. When the pandemic hit at the beginning of 2020, we quickly realised that there would be a small chance to do any outdoor events, so that’s when we started digging more into the concept of how can we realise this idea.”

The SLT arena games are the result. After a successful debut event in 2020, it’s now making its way to the London Aquatic Centre on Saturday 27 March. Streamed live from 3pm GMT , fans can look forward to seeing the likes of Tim Don, Jonathan Brownlee and Lucy Charles-Barclay battle it out to be crowned champion.

Here, Michael reveals what you can expect...

What is the concept behind Super League Triathlon?

Super League Triathlon exists to make triathlon more of a spectator sport rather than a participatory one – it’s more accessible, faster and less predictable. If you watch triathlons, especially long distance ones, it’s always decided by the best runner. As long as nobody crashes or overdid it on the bike, you know it’s going to be won by the best runner. We’re trying to break that by changing the order and keeping it unpredictable.

How does a race work?

Each stage is comprised of a 200m swim, 4km bike, and 1km run © Super League Triathlon

It is split into three stages, and each stage is a triathlon – a 200m swim, 4km bike and 1km run, but not necessarily in that order. We change the order every time so it creates a different dynamic every race. After each stage, there’s a little reset – the athletes get off, reshuffle their set-up, check the bike to make sure it’s in the right gearing. The fun thing with these little breaks is that we have a quick time for interviews and we get some emotional input from the athletes while they’re racing.

Points are allocated for each of the stages (10 for the winner, down to one for those in 10th), and whoever collects the most points across the three stages is the winner of the race.

You made the switch from outdoor to arena-based games last year to keep competing throughout the pandemic. How do they differ?

A buzzer stops the clock at the end of the stage's swimming leg © Super League Triathlon

The swimming is in real life – it takes place in a 50m Olympics pool. After diving off the blocks, the athletes swim 200m and at the end of 200m there’s a buzzer they have to hit and that stops the clock.

They get out of the pool and jump onto a self-powered, curved treadmill. They are a little bit different than your normal treadmill – they rely on your own power rather than pushing buttons and trying to hold on.

Normally, the running leg in Super League is a mile, but we did some tests and these curved treadmills are way harder than a normal treadmill – research shows up to 30% harder because of what they take out of the lungs – so it’s 1km. It also has a virtual component on [virtual training platform] Zwift.

It’s not a 100m sprint and it’s not a marathon but it goes into that endurance zone

After the run, they jump off the treadmill and run to the bike, which is set up on the turbo trainer. They do two laps of the Crit City course in Zwift, which is roughly a 4km loop. The first time we did the arena games in Rotterdam last year, we enabled double drafts – [a Zwift function that is supposed to make the racing more like real-life cycling]. In London, we’ve decided to reduce the drafts to encourage more breakaways. What we’ve seen is that triathletes are more steady riders – if there is the double draft, they’re not aggressive enough to really break away. We dropped the draft to see if we can get any breakaways going.

Does the shorter distances benefit particular specialists?

There’s definitely a trend where in the first stage, you see the young athletes performing very well. But by the third stage, even though it’s only an hour, you see the more mature and endurance-focused athletes performing much better. It’s not a 100m sprint and it’s not a marathon but it goes into that endurance zone.

Where do the races tend to be won and lost?

A race can be won or lost in the transitions © Super League Triathlon

There’s an element of tactical insight and focus. I think the athletes who are best focused are the ones who will win.

One thing that’s very important is how every detail counts. A bit like the pit stops in Formula One, if you lose two seconds in transition, you’re at the back of the pack, and then you have to move up through the pack.

A little bit of a lack of focus, you’ll lose two seconds, you lose a critical position and then you’re out

With Super League racing, this transition time has become even more important. You see that the athletes who are practising that are so much more efficient. A minor lack of focus, you’ll lose two seconds, you lose a critical position and then you’re out.

How have you made SLT Covid secure?

Covid precautions include keeping athletes in secure bubbles © Super League Triathlon

We've spent a lot of money! From an athlete perspective, the event is recognised as an elite sports event, so those travelling in internationally get exemption letters and don’t have to quarantine – they just have to provide a negative test before they travel and one on arrival.

We have a hotel that is secure that is only for the Super League. Athletes are basically quarantined in their room except for racing – they can’t go on a training ride, to the gym, to swim. They come in, they quarantine in their room, they race and they get back.

The venue itself – the London Aquatics Centre – is split up into different zones and areas. The athletes have their zones where they go in and the staff have their zones where they go in. There are no spectators and only a little bit of supporting staff of athletes and very few media.

Before people come on site, they are tested with a rapid test and if they test positive they don’t come in.

Do you think that this could be the start of eTriathlon?

The SLT hopes that this is just the start of virtual triathlon competitions © Super League Triathlon

We are definitely looking to grow this. The Super League has a championship series, which is outdoors and a bit more of a traditional approach to swim, bike, run, but then there is the arena games series. For 2022, we’ll be looking to shape a nice series with a bit more prize money and an overall final.