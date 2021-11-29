"The mental side was the main battle": Theo Baker on Red Bull Timelaps

Red Bull Timelaps isn't for the faint-hearted. The world's longest one-day cycling event, teams of four are pitted against each other and the clock in a relay-style race where the goal is to accumulate as much distance as possible in a 25-hour period.
While the 2021 edition could be completed virtually both outdoors or on a turbo trainer, it also included an in-person event at the legendary Goodwood Circuit, West Sussex.
One of those lucky enough to take part in the real-life event was Theo Baker. Although known for his footballing talent, the 25-year-old social media star has taken to cycling in recent months, and Red Bull Timelaps was arguably the toughest two-wheeled challenge he has embarked on yet.
While his team – Team YouTube – didn't come away with the overall crown, they still managed to break the 400-mile (643km) barrier, which was made even more impressive given the conditions they had to contend with.
Watch Theo Baker's vlog below before reading his thoughts on taking on Red Bull Timelaps 2021:
How was your Red Bull Timelaps experience?
Red Bull Timelaps was honestly one of the toughest events I've done, and I’m training for an IRONMAN. It wasn’t necessarily in terms of the actual cycling, as I found the riding in itself okay – I felt my legs could handle it. It was more of the mental side of it, which was the main battle.
What was the hardest bit?
We competed in pretty terrible weather conditions, so not only were we facing some strong cycling teams, but also the best of British weather in October as well. Over the 25 hours, we had some big questions to ask: Do you go back out there in the rain and the wind and keep plugging away at the distance? Or do you rest up during the worst of it and try to smash it when it’s dry? The adverse weather conditions played a quite big factor throughout the whole experience, but despite the conditions, we kept on going.
Was there anything else you struggled with?
Another battle was the one with sleep. Waking yourself up and getting back on the bike after you’ve only had one or two hours’ kip in a nice warm car (or tent) was quite tough and the night shift was definitely the hardest. However, once the daylight returned and the sun broke through, we all found that last bit of energy to finish off the final hours.
How did you do overall?
Although we didn’t trouble the top of the leaderboard, between the four of us we rode over 650km – which is no mean feat!