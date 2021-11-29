"The mental side was the main battle": Theo Baker on Red Bull Timelaps

isn't for the faint-hearted. The world's longest one-day cycling event, teams of four are pitted against each other and the clock in a relay-style race where the goal is to accumulate as much distance as possible in a 25-hour period.

One of those lucky enough to take part in the real-life event was Theo Baker. Although known for his footballing talent, the 25-year-old social media star has taken to cycling in recent months, and Red Bull Timelaps was arguably the toughest two-wheeled challenge he has embarked on yet.

While his team – Team YouTube – didn't come away with the overall crown, they still managed to break the 400-mile (643km) barrier, which was made even more impressive given the conditions they had to contend with.

Red Bull Timelaps was honestly one of the toughest events I've done, and I’m training for an IRONMAN. It wasn’t necessarily in terms of the actual cycling, as I found the riding in itself okay – I felt my legs could handle it. It was more of the mental side of it, which was the main battle.

