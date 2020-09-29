12 ideas that are building a better world

1. Hydrogen's time is here

Hydrogen has been widely regarded as the energy source of the future for more than a century and the H2FUTURE research project in Austria is eager to ensure that hydrogen finally fulfills its potential.

Hydrogen is the most common chemical element in the universe. The idea of harnessing it for energy generation is therefore only logical. French author Jules Verne incorporated this vision into his novel, The Mysterious Island, as early as 1874, in which the protagonist Cyrus Smith, an engineer, proclaims: "Yes, my friends, I believe that water is the coal of the future."

Real-life scientists of the time, such as Wilhelm Ostwald, winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1909, were equally enthusiastic. The process is, after all, as simple as it is ingenious. During electrolysis, water is broken down into hydrogen and oxygen by electricity; electrical energy is then converted into chemical energy and stored in the hydrogen. As in a hydrogen vehicle, the principle is reversed by means of a fuel cell, where the chemical energy stored in the hydrogen is converted back into electrical energy.

The Silyzer 300 produces 1,200m3 of green hydrogen per hour © Voestalpine

So, why isn't this technology more widely available? Hydrogen is very expensive to produce and the gas is difficult to transport. Also, given that the production process has so far relied heavily on electricity sourced from oil and gas, hydrogen is actually the opposite of environmentally friendly.

This is where the H2FUTURE research project comes into play. The world’s largest green hydrogen pilot plant went into operation at the Voestalpine site in Linz, Austria, in 2019. In this case, the term 'green' means that the required electricity is sourced from renewable sources.

The pilot project, in which Verbund and Siemens are also involved, is designed to test the performance of hydrogen technology in an industrial environment, with the ultimate aim of eventually replacing coke and coal electricity generation with hydrogen. But, the plant would have to be 500 times larger to decarbonise the entire group.

Voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner is interested in a long-term vision: "We intend to successively increase the use of green hydrogen, thus reducing CO2emissions by more than 80 percent by 2050."

2. Dumbbells for the brain

The Mendi app not only makes you smarter and more focused, but also allows you to monitor the increase in brain performance in real time.

The most satisfying aspect of training in a gym is the more regularly and harder you work out, the more evident the results are. These results are less evident when exercising our grey matter. Until now, it required neurofeedback training to document improvements in brain performance and such sessions are expensive. Swedish startup, Mendi, intends to make the technology accessible for private use.

Neurofeedback analyses brain activity and displays it in real time. The test subject observes his or her brainwave patterns on a screen, thus, in turn, training the brain. Mendi does exactly the same with an app and a plastic headband.

The headband, equipped with three sensors, measures parameters such as blood circulation and oxygen supply in the prefrontal cortex, located in the forehead-section of the brain. The generated data is transferred to a smartphone via Bluetooth and displayed in a playful manner. For example, the user is asked to concentrate on a ball rolling up a hill and the stronger their focus, the higher the ball climbs. If concentration decreases, the ball drops.

The app congratulates users every session: "Your brain just got bigger!" © Mendi

Similar to a video game, the user is presented with a score at the end of each session. This score comprises various components. One aspect is, for example, how much the energy value of your brain has improved during the training session.

Playful brain enhancement

What sounds suspiciously like a toy, is actually based on strong science. Mendi collaborates with scientists from Stockholm University and has secured €50,000 ($58,300) in EU funding. According to the startup's founders, three 10-minute sessions per week are sufficient to improve concentration in the long term.

3. Get a good night's Shleep

Someone who gets too little sleep works about as efficiently as a drunk person, so the Shleep app is designed to help companies ensure that their employees are well-rested.

The type of manager who proudly claims to require no more than four hours of sleep still exists, even though science has long since proved that a mere one percent of the world's population is actually capable of performing to their full potential on less than six hours of sleep per night.

"It's a genetic issue," explains Netherlands-based neuroscientist, Els van der Helm. "Nobody can train their body to require less sleep." Given that this particular superstition is still prevalent, she and her colleague, Jöran Albers, developed the Shleep app, which helps users to achieve better and more ample sleep patterns.

Shleep is primarily targeted at corporations, as the problem is economic in nature. Two thirds of adults worldwide don't get enough sleep and, according to a study conducted in the US, this means that companies lose up to $5,000 per employee every year. "A grumpy boss can't motivate employees and a tired employee performs less effectively,” says Els van der Helm. "For example, someone who sleeps two hours less than required for four nights in a row performs like a person who's had four beers."

Els lives by a simple motto: Work hard, play hard and sleep hard © Ilsoovandijk

The sleep coaching platform operates on three levels. First, the respective user's sleep pattern is evaluated on the basis of a questionnaire. The app then offers advice on how to improve their sleep pattern based on the provided answers. In addition to tips regarding meditation and breathing exercises, the user can, as a third step, book coaching sessions with Shleep's sleep experts.

Shleep's list of customers already includes companies such as Spotify and Huffington Post and the early success certainly means that the startup's founders can sleep easy.

4. The problem to parking woes

How great would driving in the city be without having to look for parking spaces? The ingenious City Transformer folding car can easily squeeze into spaces that usually only accommodate motorcycles.

German singer Herbert Grönemeyer bemoaned the lack of parking spaces as early as 1984, in his song, Mambo. The situation has only got so much worse since. One study revealed that drivers searching for a parking space accounts for around 30 percent of traffic in urban centres.

This also applies to Tel Aviv, Israel. In order to resolve the problem, the city recently allowed public buses to operate on Sabbath. This step wasn't radical enough in the eyes of the three-man team behind local startup, City Transformer. The result of their work is a solution that could also alleviate parking issues in other cities – a folding electric car.

Four City Transformer folding cars fit in the space of a 'normal' car © City Transformer

A real parking aid

The undercarriage of the City Transformer can be extended and retracted at the push of a button. When extended, the electric vehicle – its two seats are arranged in line – is 1.4m wide (a little narrower than a Smart car). Then, when the time comes for finding a parking spot, the wheels and chassis are retracted while the cabin itself remains unchanged. In this configuration, the vehicle is a mere 1m wide and fits easily into a motorcycle space.

According to the manufacturer, the City Transformer reaches a top speed of 90kph and can travel 150km on a fully charged battery. The pre-ordering stage is already under way and the first models are scheduled for delivery towards the end of 2020. In addition to the standard version, the company intends to offer another model that offers seating for two children, while a third version, designed for companies, features storage space for packages up 1,000kg.

The City Transformer car is just about to hit the streets © City Transformer

Naturally, the manufacturers are fully aware that the inner-city parking problem can't be solved by putting more cars on the road. That's why the folding car isn't merely intended for private use, but also for car-sharing providers.

5. Catch the perfect wave

What looks suspiciously like a Mad Max movie prop is in fact the most awesome wave generator in the world, boasting 360-degree power and 2,400 waves per hour.

Some 15 years ago, Aaron Trevis, a mining engineer and amateur surfer, found himself throwing rocks into a lake with his children. It was an inconspicuous moment that would change Trevis's life forever. "I started wondering how large a stone would have to be to generate a wave I could surf," he recalls. Today, his Surf Lakes business operates one of the world's largest wave pools (80,000m3 water) in his hometown of Yeppoon on Australia's east coast.

Aaron Trevis's wave pool promises up to 2,400 waves per hour © Surf Lakes

His system doesn't generate waves with a stone, but utilises a steel ring in the middle of the lake. It weighs 1,400 tonnes, the rough equivalent of roughly three commercial jets. Raised by air pressure, the ring churns out 2.4m concentric waves in a precisely timed rhythm.

What makes Trevis’s system particularly special is the fact that artificial reefs placed at the bottom of the lake allow the shaping of waves, creating different speeds, gradients and heights at various points. The surf lake is divided into five levels of difficulty, meaning it can be used by beginners and pros alike. This also explains the name of the unique technology: 5 Waves. It can accommodate up to 200 surfers at a time, but the downside is that the prototype in Yeppoon isn't yet open to the public.

The interest in licensing the technology is immense: Trevis has already received more than 300 enquiries from around the globe and construction work on the first surf park featuring 5 Waves technology is scheduled to begin on Australia's Gold Coast in early 2021.

Surfing fun with up to 2,400 perfect waves per hour © Surf Lakes

6. It's good to talk

Are you feeling lonely, or would you like to chat with someone about your unusual hobby? The online platform Ahoyly finds the right partner for you.

The idea of not being able to see friends and family for weeks on end seemed preposterous six months ago. Enter the coronavirus. Suddenly, many of us began to realise how important interpersonal exchange is for our well-being. It's for this very reason that Ania Krol and Fabian Henze launched Ahoyly, a free online platform for connecting with like-minded people, in April 2020.

The registration procedure takes no more than two minutes. All you need to do is indicate your interests (on the basis of which an algorithm suggests interlocutors) and your preferred communication channel (Skype, Zoom, etc). If a person seems interesting, you send them a conversation request and off you go.

We met up with Ania Krol to find out why the German startup remains relevant after the lockdown.

Ahoyly startup founder Ania Krol © Getty Images

How did the idea for Ahoyly first come about

Ania Krol: The coronavirus lockdown was the catalyst. Even though we know each other really well, Fabian and I ran out of things to talk about at some point. We wanted to talk to new people and connect others.

Talking on the telephone is so out though, no?

Stimulating conversations help us reduce stress, while texting often fails to establish deeper connections. That's why we actively encourage users to make phone and video calls.

Who uses Ahoyly?

Men and women are more or less in balance and the average age lies somewhere between 20 and 55. The oldest user I know of is actually 89-years-old, though. The most frequently discussed topic so far has been travelling.

What does the future hold for Ahoyly?

Many of us have interests that are not shared by people in our immediate environment. What if you're keen on refreshing your Portuguese language skills, but there's no Portuguese speaker in sight? That's why our aim is to promote more international dialogues.

7. Moss is boss

A Berlin-based startup has developed the first biotech tree ready for commercial production. It's a real powerhouse, capable of filtering breathable air for 7,000 people every hour.

Three wooden giants started roaming the streets of Berlin, Germany, at the start of this year. They appear in new locations every two months, always attracting curious glances. The 4m-tall towers, called City Trees, basically serve the same purpose as their inspiration in the forests. They filter air, but with extra power.

A CityTree filters breathable air for 7,000 people every hour. Each of the mobile filtering units reduces air pollution within a radius of five metres by up to 82 percent. In addition, the towers contain monitoring sensors that collect environmental data.

The key feature of the biotech tree is that the filters below the vents consist of different moss types (12 square metres of green area per tower). The mosses absorb and bind environmental toxins such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter while producing oxygen and cooling the ambient temperature by up to 7°C due to moisture evaporating on their surface.

CityTrees on tour in Berlin: 3 appeared in front of a shopping centre © Green City Solutions

The green colossus, which is equipped with solar cells and rainwater collection systems to supply itself with energy and water, is the result of seven years of hard work by the team of Berlin-based startup Green City Solutions. Following pilot projects in cities including London, Paris and Hong Kong, the CityTrees will soon be introduced to two schoolyards in Berlin.

The creative minds of Green City Solutions not only take air purification seriously, but also their educational mandate. "We strive to shield pupils from unclean air and educate them about how dangerous air pollution can be," says CIO Liang Wu.

8. Power walking redefined

The national winners of Red Bull Basement University 2019 in India convinced the jury with an amazing idea to produce electricity from the energy generated by students walking.

If Indian students Lajin Bhaskar Lal and Nandhika Venkateswaran have their way, the ecological footprint will soon take on a new, additional meaning. Their idea is to generate electricity with the help of fellow students, by harnessing their footsteps. This amazing concept earned the duo first place at last year's Red Bull Basement University in India.

The idea was so well received that Bhaskar Lal was then invited by Google to continue working on the EnergyBrid project at a boot camp in Bangalore.

The underlying principle actually seems fairly simple. The two students pursued the question of how to harness the energy generated by walking. Their plan is to install special tiles (45cm by 35cm in size) that convert the energy of footsteps into electricity and store it. On heavily frequented walkways, every tile would be hit by up to 75,000 footsteps in just 30 minutes and the energy generated could brightly illuminate a room for as long as 20 minutes.

9. The magic mirror that means you'll never train alone

Whether it's personal coaching or group workouts, the Vaha high-tech mirror means you'll never have to workout alone at home again.

Do we really still need gyms in the era of workout apps? Those who enjoy training on fitness machines will argue that we do, as will those who perceive sport as a social experience. The latter should perhaps reconsider renewing their gym subscription after all, because Valerie Bures-Bönström, the 41-year-old founder of gym chain Mrs Sporty, has found a way to combine digital home training with human encounters.

Her smart mirror, Vaha, enables remote group sessions in your own living room. It's even capable of beaming a personal trainer right next to your exercise mat. "The motivation levels are the same as if all participants were in the same room," promises Bures-Bönström.

Vaha looks like an oversized cell phone © Christoph Mannhardt

Holographic coaching

The high-tech centrepiece of Vaha, available for the princely sum of €2,268 ($2,635), is a camera capable of precisely detecting and analysing movements. The first step is an assessment of the status quo. Based on the respective user's personal data and various test exercises, the device compiles an exercise regime tailored to individual requirements.

Would you like to increase upper body mobility? No problem. A coach appears on the integrated screen to guide you through effective stretching exercises. The camera registers incorrectly executed exercises and intervenes accordingly via on-screen messages.

Vaha also promotes a sense of community. In group sessions, all participants can actually see each other live, like a big fitness call on Zoom. If requested, the mirror can even project a holographic image of a personal trainer into the living room in real time. "The trainer can interact with and motivate you," says Bures-Bönström. The days of cheating your way through a home exercise session are well and truly over.

10. This aircraft saves lives

People in remote locations with medical emergencies often die due to the length of time it takes to provide them with adequate medication. Wingcopter is determined to solve this problem with the fastest drone in the world.

Some events are life-changing experiences. In the case of Tom Plümmer, such an event occurred during a year of volunteering in Ghana. The family living next door to his host lost a baby only a few days after it was born. "Swifter medical help could have saved the child's life," he says.

A few years later, Plümmer met Jonathan Hesselbarth, an engineer who'd been working on a new type of drone. The innovative feature of his drone is that it ascends like a conventional model, but then switches into aircraft mode. This allows it to move forward faster, quieter and, most importantly, with greater stability.

Plümmer immediately identified the potential for improving medical transports with this drone and managed to ignite Hesselbarth's enthusiasm for the idea, too. In 2017, they teamed up with Ansgar Kadura to launch Wingcopter.

The Wingcopter weighs only 6kg without the battery © Wingcopter

Much has happened since. Today, Wingcopter, with a top speed of 240kph, is the fastest drone in the world and it's already successfully delivered vaccines in the South Pacific island state of Vanuatu and in Malawi in Africa. "Distances that a courier covers in a day by foot or boat are covered by the drone in minutes," says Plümmer.

Wingcopter isn't merely a delivery device. The drone always lands at its destination with pinpoint accuracy and nurses can, for example, load blood samples into the aircraft, which then flies the samples directly to a laboratory.

The next technological improvement of the drone is imminent and soon it will be able to avoid obstacles like birds and power lines completely autonomously.

11. Get your on-demand groceries

Smark plans to automate supermarkets in order to maintain supply structures in smaller rural stores.

Launching a startup can be tough, especially when technical difficulties force you to spend weeks crouching inside a food vending machine at Stuttgart's central railway station, passing bananas and water bottles to paying customers by hand.

"Those who actually spotted us through the small opening were laughing their heads off," recalls Philipp Hoening, 30. But his commitment – and that of his co-founder, Max Ittermann – has since paid off. Their Smark startup is on the verge of revolutionising the world of grocery shopping.

Their proprietary software enables entire supermarkets to effectively function like oversized vending machines. The customer places an order on-site, via a smartphone or touchscreen, and then picks up the order, which has been retrieved from the warehouse by an automatic gripper arm, at the counter. "This allows customers to shop outside of usual opening hours," says Hoening.

The algorithm also facilitates smart management by independently reducing the price of yoghurt that's about to expire, for example. Retail giants are already testing the technology.

Smark's Philipp Hoening and Max Ittermann in their test shop © Ronny Schonebaum

A lifeline to rural stores

Does this automated technology not endanger the jobs of supermarket employees? Quite the contrary, the founders claim. "Our solution is intended to complement existing supermarkets," explains Hoening.

More importantly, the fact that these automated supermarkets are more cost-effective to operate than their conventional counterparts could present an excellent opportunity to secure supply structures in smaller rural stores, reversing the trend where many traditional supermarkets are withdrawing from rural locations due to lack of profitability.

12. Workout like a spaceman

The NASA-proven fitness technology of Oyo allows you to transform your office or bedroom into a fully fledged weight room in a matter of seconds.

The realm of zero gravity is closer than you might think. A mere eight minutes passes between a rocket's launch and the moment when everything aboard the spaceship begins to float.

While this is a magical moment for every astronaut, the lack of gravity causes long-term physical issues. A study conducted by Harvard Medical School reveals that astronauts' muscles shrink by a third after no more than three weeks in space. Their bones, too, are weakened due to a lack of stress.

As a preventive measure, NASA commissioned US fitness guru Paul Francis to develop training equipment designed to keep astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) in shape.

The technology he devised, now known as SpiraFlex, consists of spiral springs that converge concentrically in a metal disk. The springs expand and contract when pressure is applied via the handles attached to the disk. The underlying principle is similar to that of a dumbbell, albeit the technology guarantees constant, steady resistance levels during both pushing and pulling motions.

According to a NASA study, this training method achieves the same results as weight training without actual weights.

OYO Nova Gym boasts 50 exercises with one device © OYO Fitness

SpiraFlex devices were transported to the ISS space station by the very first expedition in 2000 and were in use for 10 years, keeping more than 50 astronauts in shape. Francis realised the Earth-bound potential of his invention in 2012 and founded OYO.

In May, the company’s latest Kickstarter campaign, Nova Gym, raised a whopping three million dollars, the highest sum ever achieved by a fitness product on the crowdfunding platform. Nova Gym, which is based on the original SpiraFlex technology, is the second – and vastly improved – gadget in OYO's 'Personal Gym' product range.

The arch-shaped device weighs no more than 1.1kg and can be easily stowed in a conventional backpack. Nova Gym comes with four spiral discs that allow the system to simulate up to 18kg of resistance per side. Nylon-coated stainless steel cables and T-shaped steel handles guarantee durability.