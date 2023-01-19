From high rise to highlands

Growing up in Cumbernauld, Adam Raja believed his horizons were paved with cement. Located a 20-minute drive from the heart of Glasgow, the satellite town had gone through a Brutalist-inspired post-war expansion from the 1960s, inheriting much of the city’s overflow population as it expanded. “Unfortunately, as well as the population, Cumbernauld inherited a lot of the social issues that gave Glasgow its rough reputation,” he explains.

Apart from a few trips to Spain on holiday, the town’s limits were Raja’s radius, and he dreamed of escaping. “We never went further in Scotland – I had no idea about the highlands, I'd never seen the Scottish mountains. I'd only ever been surrounded by concrete and my experiences are always negative.”

Now, the 31-year-old is an adventure photographer, climate campaigner and fully trained mountaineer. The focus of the first documentary in Berghaus’ Ascension Series, he hopes to help more people from deprived areas access the outdoors.

Here, he shares how spending time in the mountains has turned his life around.

Adam Raja says that a connection to the outdoors turned his life around © Matt Pycroft/Coldhouse

Tough start

The only mixed-ethnicity family in a predominantly white area, Raja and his family were the targets of racial abuse. “I never felt at home in Scotland. I didn't feel Scottish growing up because I was always told that I wasn't, even though that's all I knew,” he says.

Surrounded by alcoholism, drug misuse, gang culture, and violent crime from a young age, he also grew up in an environment where these negatives were just the status quo. “My dad became an alcoholic and then an absent father. My mum was great – [she] worked her ass off – but that meant as I got into my early teens, I was left somewhat vulnerable to those negative influences around me.”

By his early teens, he was involved in local postcode gangs – where his peers would fight with groups who lived in other areas of Cumbernauld – and by the age of 14, he was first asked to sell drugs.

“I was a really shy, reclusive kid so I didn't feel comfortable in that space, but I hung around in those places and with those people hoping it would make my life a little bit easier and that I would be accepted,” he explains. “I didn't really like the path I was going down [but] for the whole time you're involved in that life, you're doing these things because you don't think you've got options and this is a means to get out of your current situation. [The] people we looked up to that were making it and getting out weren't doing it through university; they were making money through these negative avenues.”

He was first arrested for possession of cannabis aged 15 but managed to get off with a warning. Three years later, he wasn’t so lucky. Caught in possession of cocaine, he was charged and sent to youth offenders.

Adam Raja is a UK ambassador for Berghaus © Matt Pycroft/Coldhouse

A chance encounter

While his time in prison acted as a wake-up call, turning his life around wasn’t going to be straightforward, even after his early release from youth offenders for good behaviour. “You come out to nothing,” he says. “If you had no opportunities when you went in and it was a lack of opportunities that put you there, you've got way less when you come out.”

Raja was issued with a tag, a curfew, and now had a criminal conviction on his record. He struggled to get his foot in the door even with the most entry-level jobs. “You [still] need to cover your bills, you need to make a living, you need to change and the same negative people were around.”

Fortunately, unlike most of his peers, he had stayed on at school for fear of disappointing his gran and therefore had some academic qualifications he could fall back on. A girlfriend at the time told him how university was free in Scotland, and that with his results, he could get onto a course. “I ended up applying for a business and marketing degree – I kind of had an idea of how to run a business,” he laughs. “I wasn't sure exactly what I wanted to do but I knew I could use that degree broadly.”

He initially felt out of his comfort zone, but when the opportunity to study in France arose for his second year, he grabbed it with both hands. “I didn't speak a word of French but it was the one chance for me to completely remove myself from this environment.

“In France, it was the first time I felt like I could be myself and people actually liked me for it rather than that facade that I had to put on to get by in Cumbernauld.”

Returning to Scotland feeling comfortable in his own skin, Raja was scrolling through the then-new social media app Instagram one day and saw a photo of Buachaille in Glencoe. “I thought it was Iceland,” he says. “I saw the comments and people were talking about it being in Scotland. I didn't actually believe it. I looked at directions on how to get there and it was only an hour-and-a-half an hour from Glasgow. I was like 'why have I never seen that?'.”

After saving up for driving lessons and a car, his first outing was to track down this mysterious mountain in the Scottish highlands. “I was in awe the whole drive; swerving all over the road trying to look out the window. I got to Glencoe and there's a big stretch of road and the Buachaille is just right in front of you. It's the image that a child would draw if you asked them to draw you a mountain – a perfect snowcapped pyramid peak. I pulled over and sat there with a coffee just staring up at it.

“I knew nothing about outdoor climbing and walking but I just wanted to climb it immediately. I think it was the sheer juxtaposition to everything I'd seen in the decades prior in Scotland. I couldn't believe that that was on my doorstep. I was compelled to explore it and it just really captured my imagination from that day.”

Mountaineer, photographer and Berghaus ambassador, Adam Raja © Matt Pycroft/Coldhouse

Leaving a legacy

Raja has been returning to Buachaille and other peaks around Scotland ever since, progressing from summer hill walking to winter mountaineering. He also started taking a camera with him, documenting his trips and sharing on Instagram to show friends and family back in Cumbernauld. His photos soon caught the attention of outdoor brands, and he has managed to turn his passion into a full-time job. Now, he wants to use his position and influence in the industry to help others from a similar background experience the outdoors.

“There are so many benefits that I have got from the outdoors. I have no doubt that it would have impacted my life in a positive way; I don’t know whether that would have totally changed my circumstances, but I think I would have had a better quality of life than I did.”

He’s now involved with Berghaus’ access collective – an initiative from the clothing and accessories brand that aims to help people from underrepresented communities experience the great outdoors – and his current outreach projects include trying to improve access to climbing centres in Glasgow for people of colour and those from deprived backgrounds.

“To have such a meaningless barrier – the colour of your skin or the community that you're in, a culture that you're from – shouldn’t prevent you. Everybody's not [going] to reap the same benefits I have, but if I can help open the door in any way for someone that hadn't considered it, I think that's what's important.”

