Aga Pomaranska: Pump up the jam

Aga Pomaranska only took up the fast and furious mountain bike discipline as a way of keeping fit during the first lockdown. Here, the 38-year-old shares her journey from complete beginner to battling it out at the 2022 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships.

If you’ve never encountered a pump track before, it’s one of the most exciting things you can experience on two wheels. An infinite loop of rollers (wave-like structures made up of a series of curved ramps and dips) and near-vertical berms, the course’s design enables riders to propel themselves around it using gravity and on-bike positioning alone. Instead of pedalling, you ‘pump’ the bike. And at the sharp end of proceedings, the speed and skills of the competitors are mind-boggling.

Aga Pomaranska had immersed herself in mountain biking since moving from Poland to Edinburgh in 2006 but she had never ridden a pump track. “I bought a secondhand hardtail, started with some easy cross-country trails in the Pentlands and around Edinburgh and I was pretty much hooked,” says the 38-year-old. “Every spare moment I had I was on the bike. It progressed from that to going to Glentress, the Peebles, and gradually just developing my skills on the bike and trying harder and harder trails, eventually even going into downhill riding.”

The graphic designer for Endura’s custom department had walked past the city’s Skelf pump track numerous times but tended to stick to the wilder trails on the Scottish capital’s outskirts. That was until 2020, when a global pandemic and travel-limiting lockdown forced her to look closer to home for her adrenaline-fuelled fix.

Fast forward a little over two years, and she recently competed at the 2022 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships having won the UK qualifier. Here’s her path from her first drop-in to battling it out against the best in Chile.

Aga Pomaranska at the 2022 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships © Dan Griffiths

Starting from scratch

Pump tracks can be ridden on a BMX or dirt jump mountain bike – a front-suspension-only design that has 26” wheels and is built for aggressive riding. Pomaranska didn’t have one in her collection, so set about building one up. “I've never ridden a race BMX, and because I come from mountain biking, that's the way I went,” she explains.

It wasn’t just the bike that had to start from the ground up though. The first time she rode the pump track, she soon realised it was completely different from anything she’d attempted before. “It's a different style and I very quickly found out that I needed to go to the basics and learn some skills.”

She was soon using her legs – compressing down when entering the dips of rollers before releasing them on the up – and turbocharging the pump with her upper body. The timing started to come, and she was quickly flowing around the course rather than getting bucked off like a pogo stick.

“I feel like I'm better. On my full-sus, I feel like I didn't have a technique – the bike was doing a lot of the heavy lifting. But I still have a goal to be better at jumping and to have a good technique,” says Pomaranska. Her skills honed on the pump track have translated back onto the trails as well: “I look for those little dips and berms that I could use to go faster and to flow a bit more. Before I don't think I would even notice them.”

38-year-old Aga Pomaranska has gone from pump track novice to competitor © Dan Griffiths

Embracing the community

Pomaranska might not have stuck it out at the pump track if it wasn’t for a group of inspirational and like-minded women called Grrrlshred Edina. Set up by Claire Frost in 2017, the collective holds weekly sessions at the Skelf, where girls and women can come together to hang out, ride the pump track and support each other.

“When I started going down [to the Skelf], it was mostly guys riding. Everyone was super nice and friendly but it can be a bit intimidating – I'd wait for my turn a bit longer,” she says. “It was the fear of making a mistake and looking silly. But I met Claire, got to know the girls and we then had our own group, so it definitely made it easier and more fun.”

This connection would also see her enter the 2022 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship qualifier, with Frost one of the organisers. “I didn't think I would want to enter the qualifier, but it was nice to boost the numbers in a way and support Claire,” she explains. “I thought ‘okay, I'll do it without any expectations – I know I'm not going to win. There was a lot of people I knew from the pump track that were going to be there and it's a place I know – it was more like a ride with friends.”

She soon proved that she had a competitive edge though, beating former elite BMXer and the 2019 UK pump track champion Dasha Polakova in the final to take the win and secure a spot at the world finals in Chile. “I was absolutely shocked – I literally didn't think about the consequences of the possibility of winning. It was a huge surprise,” she adds.

Pomaranska immersed herself in mountain biking on moving to Edinburgh © Dan Griffiths

Always learning

Between her qualifier win in June and the finals in November, Pomaranska spent any spare moment she could at the Skelf, perfecting her pump and building her strength and endurance ready to take on the world’s best.

“The first couple of weeks I was terrified because I knew there's no chance I can compete with them, but I thought I’d do my best [so I] know that I've done all I could to prepare,” she says.

Arriving in Chile’s capital, Santiago, ahead of the finals, she was soon confronted by how different the race was going to be though. A longer and more difficult track, much hotter conditions and a field of internationally-renowned pros who have spent half their lives perfecting their pump technique would have put most people off, but Pomaranska wasn’t fazed.

“I've never seen anyone riding this fast on the pump track, so that was a real eye-opener. I knew I'm not there yet – I'm not sure I'll ever be – but I relaxed. I thought all I want to do is enjoy the track, enjoy the experience and try to ride as best as I can.”

Come finals, decked out head to toe in Endura kit, including a custom jersey she’d designed herself and then handmade for her by colleagues in the company’s custom clothing division, she certainly didn’t stand out as someone only competing in their second-ever pump track race. She was on the pace with her first race run too, flying over bigger jumps than she’d ever encountered in Scotland, but a mistake on the final berm saw her brake hard to avoid a crash.

“I couldn't believe it because that didn't happen in practice – I'd never had issues with those berms. But when I think about it, I was maybe going too fast for my skills into the turn.”

Her second and final run didn’t see an improvement in time, securing her 26th place overall – a respectable finish in a world championship for someone with two years of experience. She sees it as a great learning curve though and has returned to Scotland with a list of things to improve on.

“I definitely doubted the point in me doing it but then it would have been a bigger failure if I gave up without even trying,” she concludes. “I'm glad I did it – everyone was nice and supported each other. It's also the first time I've seen this level of riding. I could compare myself to that and it gave me a better idea of what is needed to go faster – definitely more training, riding, and racing.”