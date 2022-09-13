How Airton Cozzolino is riding the winds of change

Airton Cozzolino: I was kind of unlucky. I didn’t have my real dad to help me with going to school. My mum tried, but she was working all the time. There was this Italian guy with a surfing and kitesurfing school. After passing him every day, one day he gave me a banana and a plate of paste. He said, “You must eat. You can’t be in the water all day.” He was worried about me. He had to travel back to Italy, but he came back the next year when I was a bit older, and we met again. Then he started to teach me kitesurfing. He came every year to Cabo Verde, and every year we had more connection. One time, I told him, “My dream is to get out of here.” I’d seen many videos of the world’s beautiful waves, and I didn’t want to get stuck there [on Cabo Verde]. He said, “OK, I can help you with that.” My mum was stoked. If I was happy, my mum was happy. He was helping her, too, and my siblings. To bring me to Italy was difficult because I didn’t have a father to sign [the forms] and allow me to go; it’s not easy to get out of Cabo Verde. So Libero and my mum came up with the idea of him adopting me. Since the day I travelled with him to Italy for the first time, I felt he was my father. Everything became natural.