How Airton Cozzolino is riding the winds of change
What was it that first made you fall in love with surfing?
I think it was the freedom. It was feeling so connected to the ocean, even though at first I didn’t even know how to swim well. Before, I was playing around with my friends on the street. I was doing football, skating and fishing, but nothing made me happy like surfing. I was so much in love that I was escaping school! But that’s not the message I want to give to young kids. I always say, “Go to school – it’s really important. And then, after, you go surfing.”
How did surfing lead to you meeting your adoptive father, Libero Cozzolino?
I was kind of unlucky. I didn’t have my real dad to help me with going to school. My mum tried, but she was working all the time. There was this Italian guy with a surfing and kitesurfing school. After passing him every day, one day he gave me a banana and a plate of paste. He said, “You must eat. You can’t be in the water all day.” He was worried about me. He had to travel back to Italy, but he came back the next year when I was a bit older, and we met again. Then he started to teach me kitesurfing. He came every year to Cabo Verde, and every year we had more connection. One time, I told him, “My dream is to get out of here.” I’d seen many videos of the world’s beautiful waves, and I didn’t want to get stuck there [on Cabo Verde]. He said, “OK, I can help you with that.” My mum was stoked. If I was happy, my mum was happy. He was helping her, too, and my siblings. To bring me to Italy was difficult because I didn’t have a father to sign [the forms] and allow me to go; it’s not easy to get out of Cabo Verde. So Libero and my mum came up with the idea of him adopting me. Since the day I travelled with him to Italy for the first time, I felt he was my father. Everything became natural.
What have you learned from him?
I learned respect – how to respect the local community when you go to new places. In surfing, there are many people who go somewhere, get in the water, and try to steal waves from the locals. That’s when you have problems. From my father, I learned how to respect new places. Say cheers to everyone, be cool to everyone, smile to everyone.
How has Cabo Verde shaped who you are today?
It’s home. If I wasn’t born in Cabo Verde, I couldn’t be who I am now. Training there, you can be the most complete rider. In one day you can train on flat water, left breaks, right breaks, big waves, small waves… I’m really happy and lucky to be training in Cabo Verde. Now I do everything: big air, wave, freestyle strapless… That’s because I was born in a place where I can do it all.
Why do you ride strapless, and what difference does it make?
The difference is that I’m connected to the wind. I’m doing the same stuff the wakestylers do with straps. For me, it’s more difficult because I have nothing connecting my feet. I have to use the wind power and technique to keep the board at my feet. It’s not easy, but I like the challenge. I always want to compete with the strap guys. I want to show them it’s not impossible. If you do kitesurfing, it’s something unique. You’re connecting with Mother Nature, with the wind, with the ocean, with all the kitesurfing communities… It’s something unique to be able to fly high and get the perfect wave with your kite. It’s unexplainable.