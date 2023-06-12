4 tracks that inspire Albert Hammond Jr

In April this year, Albert Hammond Jr – guitarist and singer-songwriter with Grammy-winning New York City rockers The Strokes, and a solo artist since 2016 – played with the band in Minneapolis.

After the show, they listened to one of his playlists. First there was a track by minimalist composer Philip Glass, followed by Nick Lowe’s 1978 hit I Love the Sound of Breaking Glass, which prompted Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti to ask if there was an intentional theme. “I was like, ‘No, but I should keep this going – it seems fun,’” recalls Hammond Jr, now 43. To mark the release of his fifth solo album, Melodies on Hiatus, here he does exactly that.

Nick Lowe: I Love the Sound of Breaking Glass (1978)

“While renovating my house, I stayed in Villa Carlotta, this cool apartment building in LA where a lot of musicians and actors stay. I became friends with the musician Joy Downer, and she had this on her playlist. I was like, ‘Wow, what is this?’ I love Nick Lowe, but I wasn’t aware of [this song]. It’s so cool when you discover a song you didn’t know by someone you like.”

Blondie: Heart of Glass (1978)

“In our early days, we got referenced to some bands I didn’t really listen to until other people said it – [bands] like Blondie. Blondie are great, and it’s so cool to see them still play. When you’re younger, you want to live fast, die young. Then you get older and you realise it’s so exciting to keep creating and changing, and what you lose with age you gain in wisdom and ability.”

Philip Glass: String Quartet No. 3 (1985)

“I do sauna and ice baths with friends every Sunday. One time in the sauna, this [track] came on and, even though I’m a huge Philip Glass fan, I didn’t know it. I fell in love with it instantly! It’s a song I usually put on every playlist, because it cleanses the palate of anything, and it’s fun to listen to when you’re driving at night. It’s inspirational for creating, too, if you’re in a lull period.”

Julian Casablancas: Glass (2009)

“This is a song from [Strokes singer] Julian’s first solo record that I’ve always loved. He’s amazing at melody, Even if I don’t know what he’s saying sometimes, the word combination with the melody always brings melancholy. He’s really good at hitting you with little things that reflect your life. So regardless of what he’s saying, you’re having thoughts about your own life.”