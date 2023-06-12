SERVING WITH PURPOSE

At 25, Alfie Hewett is the best in the world in both singles and doubles tennis. In 2021, Hewett and his doubles partner Gordon Reid became the first pairing to win all four Grand Slam titles in one year; in singles tennis, he has conquered the French, Australian and US Opens and won silver at the Rio 2016 Paralympics. The only goals he has yet to realise: winning a Wimbledon final and bringing home Paralympic gold. This is a position Hewett never expected to be in. He was six when it transpired that the “growing pains” in his legs were symptoms of the hip disorder Perthes disease. As the pain got worse and walking more difficult, a wheelchair became necessary. Hewett felt, he says, like his life was over.