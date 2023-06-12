SERVING WITH PURPOSE
What does tennis mean to you?
[Playing tennis at a young age] was, for me, about being around other young disabled people, having a laugh, something to look forward to every week. It gave me such a purpose. That’s so powerful. Sport has always been an escape from my problems. People think, “He’s living the best life,” but there’s been a lot of upset and heartache. I was that kid who hated being in a wheelchair, who thought his life was over and he’d never get to achieve anything. If I can use my platform to make a difference [for others], that’s just as much a win as any trophy.
How did the period of uncertainty about your eligibility affect you?
It’s not until it could be taken away that you realise how much you love what you do. It taught me a lot of lessons: to be present, to be mentally resilient. It’s made me a stronger person and given me a kick up the backside to have a plan B.
Have those changes stuck with you?
Big time. I used to be known as an emotional player. You wouldn’t have to guess how I was feeling on the court; it’d be obvious. Now, I’m so much more relaxed and constructive in my thoughts. The key point was just to control the controllables.
How did it feel winning the Australian Open in January?
This was the first time in my career when my emotions were completely expressed as I felt them. I burst into tears, almost uncontrollably. It was the hardest I’d ever worked. Mentally, it took me to a place I’d never been. Getting up at six, cold showers, up to six training sessions in a day, missing my birthday and my mum’s, not even letting my hair down at Christmas… it was exhausting. But the motivation and commitment were sky-high. And everything paid off. It was worth it.
What will it mean to you to play at Wimbledon this summer?
If you’re a British tennis player, it’s almost like the two weeks in the year when you’re given a real voice that people will listen to. Last year, I got to play in front of 10,000 spectators on Court One. That’s an opportunity for 10,000 people to spread the word about wheelchair tennis.
What impact can that have?
I met a seven-year-old girl in Norwich who had leg cancer and didn’t want to play wheelchair tennis – even though she’d played [the sport] on her feet – because she didn’t want to be seen in a wheelchair. I gave her mum two tickets to watch a game at Wimbledon last year, and [the girl] loved it. The following week, she went to one of the camps in Norwich. She’s now part of a weekly programme. That’s the power of visibility.
How hungry are you for gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics?
I look at where I’m at in my career and I’ve got a Wimbledon singles title and a gold medal to tick off the bucket list. Those are the two I dreamt of as a kid. I’m very grateful to have three silver medals already [two as a doubles player, one for singles] but I think it’s time to upgrade them.