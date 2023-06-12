SERVING WITH PURPOSE

Get the Mag
Alfie Hewett eager for gold.
He’s the world number one in men’s wheelchair tennis, but so far the Wimbledon singles title and Paralympic gold have eluded him. Now he’s ready to cross them off the list…
Written by Jessica Holland
At 25, Alfie Hewett is the best in the world in both singles and doubles tennis. In 2021, Hewett and his doubles partner Gordon Reid became the first pairing to win all four Grand Slam titles in one year; in singles tennis, he has conquered the French, Australian and US Opens and won silver at the Rio 2016 Paralympics. The only goals he has yet to realise: winning a Wimbledon final and bringing home Paralympic gold. This is a position Hewett never expected to be in. He was six when it transpired that the “growing pains” in his legs were symptoms of the hip disorder Perthes disease. As the pain got worse and walking more difficult, a wheelchair became necessary. Hewett felt, he says, like his life was over.
He’d been an active kid, so his mum sent him to a weekend camp at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, a centre for disability sports. Among the sports he tried was wheelchair tennis. “I was useless,” Hewett admits, “but I found the challenge rewarding.” On returning home to Norwich, he joined a weekly local club and became hooked. A visit to the London 2012 Paralympics proved pivotal: “That was a groundbreaking year. From then on, I wanted to work my way up.” After topping the junior rankings, he began competing against adults and won his first senior singles title aged just 14.
Incredible success followed, though not without further bumps in the road. In 2019, the International Tennis Federation announced it was changing its classifications for wheelchair tennis, and Hewett was ruled ineligible to play on beyond the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Two long and stressful years later, the decision was reversed, allowing the participation of any athlete who is unable to play on their feet. Since then, Hewett tells The Red Bulletin, he has doubled down on training and come back stronger, with a fresh appreciation for every opportunity to make his mark.

What does tennis mean to you?

[Playing tennis at a young age] was, for me, about being around other young disabled people, having a laugh, something to look forward to every week. It gave me such a purpose. That’s so powerful. Sport has always been an escape from my problems. People think, “He’s living the best life,” but there’s been a lot of upset and heartache. I was that kid who hated being in a wheelchair, who thought his life was over and he’d never get to achieve anything. If I can use my platform to make a difference [for others], that’s just as much a win as any trophy.

How did the period of uncertainty about your eligibility affect you?

It’s not until it could be taken away that you realise how much you love what you do. It taught me a lot of lessons: to be present, to be mentally resilient. It’s made me a stronger person and given me a kick up the backside to have a plan B.

Have those changes stuck with you?

Big time. I used to be known as an emotional player. You wouldn’t have to guess how I was feeling on the court; it’d be obvious. Now, I’m so much more relaxed and constructive in my thoughts. The key point was just to control the controllables.

How did it feel winning the Australian Open in January?

This was the first time in my career when my emotions were completely expressed as I felt them. I burst into tears, almost uncontrollably. It was the hardest I’d ever worked. Mentally, it took me to a place I’d never been. Getting up at six, cold showers, up to six training sessions in a day, missing my birthday and my mum’s, not even letting my hair down at Christmas… it was exhausting. But the motivation and commitment were sky-high. And everything paid off. It was worth it.

What will it mean to you to play at Wimbledon this summer?

If you’re a British tennis player, it’s almost like the two weeks in the year when you’re given a real voice that people will listen to. Last year, I got to play in front of 10,000 spectators on Court One. That’s an opportunity for 10,000 people to spread the word about wheelchair tennis.

What impact can that have?

I met a seven-year-old girl in Norwich who had leg cancer and didn’t want to play wheelchair tennis – even though she’d played [the sport] on her feet – because she didn’t want to be seen in a wheelchair. I gave her mum two tickets to watch a game at Wimbledon last year, and [the girl] loved it. The following week, she went to one of the camps in Norwich. She’s now part of a weekly programme. That’s the power of visibility.

How hungry are you for gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics?

I look at where I’m at in my career and I’ve got a Wimbledon singles title and a gold medal to tick off the bucket list. Those are the two I dreamt of as a kid. I’m very grateful to have three silver medals already [two as a doubles player, one for singles] but I think it’s time to upgrade them.

Wimbledon runs from July 3 to 16; wimbledon.com
