Amber Anning: From heartbreak to historic gold on the track

To prepare for her first professional athletics season, Amber Anning wrote a letter to herself to read before races. “I spoke about how proud my younger self would be,” the 24-year-old says. “I wrote, ‘All of the hard work and training you’ve done – don’t let it get away based on you not having belief.’”

In March this year, the 400m runner carried the letter in her training bag to the European Athletics Indoor Championships in the Netherlands where she was one of Team GB’s big medal hopes. But disaster struck when Anning was disqualified for a lane infringement in her opening heat. After that, she added something to the letter: “The last thing I put in was, ‘You are going to stand on a podium and hear your national anthem – go get what’s yours.’”

Just two weeks after Anning’s disqualification at the European event, her prediction came true and God Save the King played out in Nanjing, China, as she took gold at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. “I had no idea that I was making history until the interviews afterwards,” she says of the victory, which made her the first British woman ever to win a world indoor sprint title. “It was really special. It gives you a taste of, like, I want to keep feeling this. It’s a good feeling being on top!”

The 400m is a hard race… the lactic acid is just crazy Amber Anning

After picking up two bronzes in the women’s and mixed 4 x 400m relays at the 2024 Paris Olympics and coming fifth in the individual event – setting a new British record of 49.29s in the process – this was the breakthrough Anning had been waiting for.

A “very energetic” child, Anning was born in London but spent her early childhood in Australia where she was immersed in surfing, rollerskating, dance, netball and athletics, trying everything from cross country to multi-eventing. Once the family returned to the UK and settled in Brighton and Hove, athletics and netball vied for Anning’s focus, but ultimately track won out, and in 2020 she made the move to train in the US, first at Louisiana State University and then at the University of Arkansas.

“The biggest differences are the weather and the facilities,” she says of life in the States. “Having warmer weather, it’s easier to have quality sessions, there’s less chance of injury and you can be more consistent with training. The competition is also a different level – there are a lot more girls to compete against. It makes you up your game because you have to. They’re running fast, and if you want to be the best you have to compete against the best.”

Flying the flag: Anning celebrates Paris 2024 relay bronze © Alamy

This August, Anning will defend her British title at the UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham. And her sights are firmly set on the World Outdoor Championships in Tokyo in September and beyond. “My main goal is to be the first British woman to break that 49-second barrier,” she says. “I know that it’s going to take 48 to medal at the LA Olympics in 2028. And for the relays I want to push our times and get up there on the top spot. We’ve done a really good job of picking up the bronzes and the silvers.

It would be nice to beat the Americans on home soil, let me just say that!”

Your world title followed disappointment at the European Championships. How did you pick yourself up after that setback? Amber Anning: The fact that I had the relay two days afterwards… getting that silver medal and the British record was a nice high after the low. Also, I was like, “I’ve just done this for the team, but I need to do this for myself.” I was giving myself rest and recovery, giving myself grace. But also I had something to deal with on a bigger level: to really put my name out there, I had to embrace the low and know that a high could come from it.

What’s your pre-race ritual? How do you calm those nerves? Amber Anning: I’ve actually started wearing make-up! I’ve never really worn it, ever, but I wanted to do something different this year. I wanted to enjoy the process of getting ready to compete. So before I leave the hotel I’m having a great time in my bathroom, playing music, glamming up, taking pictures. I’m just trying to not think about the race. People do say, “You look good, you run good.” For the bus journey, I listen to music. But I don’t warm up with music at the track. As soon as my headphones are off, it’s game time. So it starts off really high-energy, but then I’m really locked in and it’s lower-level to conserve energy for the race.

Your manicure is looking good today… Amber Anning: Nails are becoming a massive thing! [US champion sprinter] Sha’Carri Richardson is a prime example – hers are so long but so expressive. It really shows her personality. I make sure before any championship that my nails are done – you don’t want a chipped nail when [the cameras] zoom in on you on the start line.

“The 400m is a hard race… the lactic acid is just crazy”, Amber Anning 2025 © Getty Images

What’s going on in your head mid-race? Amber Anning: My coach says, “Amber, once you switch off your brain, you are going to become a very dangerous athlete.” But right now I have a million-and-one thoughts going through my head, and I feel like that is the hardest thing. You have a section in the race where you have so much time to think. I’m trying to get to that stage where I’m so confident in my race pace and my plan that I know my legs will get me where I need to be.

There was a scary moment in the middle of the world title race when you and the US athlete Alexis Holmes jostled for position. What were you thinking when you were knocked off your stride? Amber Anning: It happened pretty quickly. I was confused, but I was like, “You don’t have time to be confused! The race is yet to be won.” I didn’t have time to think; I just had to get back into it and work out what to do to make sure I finished in first position. I didn’t expect it to be that close coming into the break [when the athletes converge into the inside lane]. I thought I’d have a clearer run-in. But I trusted myself and my speed enough to know that even if the race didn’t go the way I’d planned, I’d be able to get it done.

How much has working with a sports psychologist helped you? Amber Anning: So much! After a long year of competing collegiately in America, I was quite tired and fatigued and I knew that what was going to get me through the rounds was my mental state. Confidence and belief are the things we’ve really tried to home in on. I definitely felt like in my Olympic final last year the lack of belief in myself – that I could go out there and give it all – was probably the reason why I fell short.

Competitive edge: Anning battles through 400m heats and final © Alamy

Hard gains What does it take to run 400m in 49.29 seconds? Tempo training Anning runs every single day – on an ‘off’ day, she does tempo runs over 200m and 400m, meaning running slightly below (around 65-75 per cent) her max speed Over-distancing During the winter months ahead of the season’s start, she builds strength by running, at speed, up to 1km – further than her signature distance Weights She lifts three times a week Personal training She has two sessions with her PT per week Swimming The weekend means one or two sessions at the pool Recovery Physiotherapy and a weekly massage keeps her body in optimum shape

Part of the reason you moved from Louisiana to Arkansas was to focus more on your training than the college experience. Is it hard to find balance Amber Anning: You know what: life is about balance. You can’t be too serious with this sport, and as I’m speaking to more professionals I’m realising they do a really good job of enjoyment. They know when to switch on, but they also know when to switch off. That’s something I need to do a better job of. At LSU, I was too switched off – enjoyment was taking over the focus from track. But in Arkansas there was not much going on, so I was fully focused because I didn’t have that life outside of track. That’s good, too, but I want the middle ground. After the World Indoors, I celebrated with [Team GB’s 60m champion] Jeremiah Azu and [60m finalist] Amy Hunt. We were on the 61st floor of a hotel, we had a glass of champagne, and we played cards. I don’t normally drink during the season, so it was nice to have a glass!

How do you usually decompress when not training? Amber Anning: I’m getting into reading a lot more. I used to read a lot about the psychological side of sports, but now I’m transitioning back into fantasy series. And I’m rewatching Gossip Girl at the moment. I’m also a big foodie. It’s hard, because you want to eat a lot of different stuff, but as an athlete you do have a restricted diet. I want to post my meal prep a little bit more online and show a day in the life of what I eat. It’s part of being a professional athlete – cooking clean and fuelling my body in the correct way.

You’ve said in the past that you don’t really like the 400m – is that true? Amber Anning: The 400m is a hard race – there’s so much going on. The lactic acid is just crazy. It’s not something I necessarily like doing! But 400m runners always say, “The event picked me; I didn’t pick the event.” I just happen to be pretty good at it, and it’s getting me far, so I love that part of it. But the training is gruelling.

I want to be the first British woman to break 49 seconds Amber Anning

How did athletics win your heart over netball? Amber Anning: I was on the England pathway for netball and it got to the stage where I had to pick. What I loved about track was the fact that you have the individual success but you still have the team aspect of the relays. You get the best of both worlds. With netball, I sometimes felt like I could be the best player and we would still lose. You’re relying on other people, whereas with track you’re out there and it’s down to you to get the job done. I liked the accountability. I wanted that sense of control.

Was there ever a back-up plan in place if athletics didn’t work out? Amber Anning: It’s always been this. I don’t really agree with back-up plans. I feel like you go for what you want and you will be steered in the right direction regardless.

“I want to be the first British woman to break 49 seconds”, Amber Anning © Alamy

Who are your sporting idols? Amber Anning: [Jamaican multi-medal-winning Olympian] Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Usain Bolt and, on the British side, Christine Ohuruogu. Christine is the most decorated 400m runner of our time. Also, Allyson Felix [the most-decorated female Olympian in track-and-field history]. As a woman, in terms of what she went through with her pregnancy and to come back… seeing how females are pushing the barriers. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is 38. She’s been going for so long, she’s had a kid, she’s setting up businesses, and she’s really changed the narrative for women to stay in this sport for longer. We can go through a pregnancy and come back and be at the top of our game. It’s just phenomenal.

With the women-only Athlos series, Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track format [see panel, left] and the Netflix show Sprint, there’s a drive to introduce new audiences to athletics. What’s your take on these ideas? Amber Anning: We need it. I’m surprised it hasn’t happened earlier, but better late than never. The sport needs to be a little bit more exciting. Everyone is watching when it’s the Olympics, but then people don’t really know what’s going on in between. We have championships every single year – track never stops. So this is what the sport needs. I’m hoping to be a part of all of them!

Picking up pace

While every four years audiences worldwide are glued to the athletics at the Olympics, it’s long been a concern that interest drops off in between Games. But the dawn of a new era for the sport has seen the launch of two fresh formats designed to bring in new fans, build buzz, and offer big-money incentives to athletes usually dependent on sponsorship.

Athlos

A new, invitation-only track-and-field meet that champions women athletes – and ensures they’re compensated for their talents – Athlos was launched last year by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The inaugural event in September brought together 36 elite athletes, including US Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas, Kenyan 1,500m world-record holder Faith Kipyegon and Team GB’s Daryll Neita, to race in New York for a share of the $663,000 [£500,000)prize pot. Boasting a celebrity-studded red carpet and a performance by Megan Thee Stallion, the meet pulled in three million viewers and will return this October to cap off the outdoor season.

Grand Slam Track

The innovative brainchild of US sprint legend Michael Johnson, the Grand Slam Track series is all about the world’s best track athletes going head-to-head. As well as competing in their specialist event, each runner must also compete in a secondary race (eg, running the 100m both flat and over hurdles). With $12.6 million (£9.5m) in prize money up for grabs over four meets in Kingston (Jamaica), Miami, Philadelphia and LA, the format has attracted top competitors including Team GB’s Matthew Hudson-Smith, who won silver in the 400m at the Paris Olympics, and US 400m hurdles superstar Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.