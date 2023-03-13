Forget the Wimbledon trophy, the Ashes urn, or even the modern Olympics – the oldest actively contested prize in international sports is the America’s Cup. Since 1851, the cup, informally known as the Auld Mug, has passed hands between the victors of what has become yacht racing’s pinnacle event – a test of boat design and construction followed by an open-water race between the cup’s defenders and its challenging team (or teams). These days, merely entering the race can cost a team the GDP of a small country. And yet there’s no prize money, simply the prestige and pride of possessing this trophy and the right to host the next race. All this for a trophy that was valued at £100 when it was first contested.

It’s doubtful that, in 1848, Garrard & Co of London knew the import of what they were building. To the official Crown Jeweller, the commission would have seemed trivial: an off-the-shelf, ornate sterling-silver ewer (a jug, in layman’s terms), likely one of many made at the same time. In today’s money, those 100 sovereigns would fetch somewhere around £17,000 – a handsome sum, but hardly extravagant. It was bought by Henry William Paget, a British Army officer who’d fought in the Battle of Waterloo, who in turn gifted it to the Royal Yacht Squadron (RYS). They offered the £100 Cup, as it was called at the time, as the prize for their 1851 Annual Regatta – an open-entry yacht race around the Isle of Wight, off England’s southern coast. Their intention was to rekindle interest in yacht racing and attract American contenders. It worked.

On August 22, 1851, 15 yachts, cutters and schooners assembled on the waters of the Solent, off the isle’s seaport of Cowes. The 53-nautical-mile (98km) circumnavigation course was called The Queen’s Track, and Queen Victoria herself was observing from the nearby royal yacht. One of the vessels in particular stood out: a sleek, 30m-long schooner, America, commissioned by a syndicate of five New York Yacht Club (NYYC) members to show off US shipbuilding excellence. They hadn’t travelled so far with the intention of winning such a paltry prize, but rather in the hope of entering into yacht races with high-stakes wagers in the realm of tens of thousands of pounds. However, after sitting on anchor for weeks with no takers, the best offer they got was this open regatta. So, they entered with an eye towards besting the home-advantaged Royal Yacht Squadron. It worked. The starting gun sounded, and almost 11 hours later America reappeared on the horizon.

Legend has it that Victoria queried her signal master about whether the yachts were visible. He replied “Yes” and that America was leading. Victoria, it’s said, then enquired about the runner-up. His answer established the tone for today’s zero-sum game. “Your Majesty, there is no second.”

The Auld Mug

To shoot this high-resolution photo of the America’s Cup, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron kindly allowed photographer Rick Guest access to its headquarters. “You come up a staircase into this large atrium and there it is, in a box on this plinth,” says Guest. “And it’s really big.” This caused logistical challenges for his photographic technique, known as multifocal compositing. “You shoot lots of photos at a very shallow depth of field, but by pushing the focus back through the object in lots of slices you capture all of it with the best part of the lens,” he explains. “Then you composite the images so that it’s pin-sharp front-to-back. There are about 80 frames in that shot.” The result is an image of the trophy at a level of detail never before captured. “The cup is incredibly impressive,” he says of being in its presence. “Part of the joy is that it’s not some modernist take in the shape of a sail or something. It’s a proper trophy, as it should be.” And there was one further challenge. “I assumed it was just a fire alarm,” he says of the siren that went off mid-process, “but then this wooden box dropped from the ceiling, covering it, like something from Mission: Impossible. I’ve got a couple of shots with it going through the photo frame. But the Kiwis treat the cup with such incredible reverence. You can see they’re in awe of it.”

The Deed of Gift

On 37 West 44th Street in Midtown Manhattan resides the New York Yacht Club Building. Built in 1901 and designed by Whitney Warren – the architect behind the city’s fabled Grand Central Terminal – it’s a work of art, but in its basement lies an equally valuable heirloom, the America’s Cup Deed of Gift. Handwritten on two sheets of bonded letter paper, in copper ink that has rusted to brown over time, the document is stored in a basic stationary binder – “People expect it to be in a leather-bound book,” the archivist tells us – and can, surprisingly, be handled with bare hands (gloves increase the risk of tearing). The NYYC is resolute that this is the original DoG; however, the scoring out of the original date supports the historical anecdote that this is Schuyler’s personal copy (he rewrote the DoG twice more, in 1882 and 1887 – all three are in the same binder). Whether this really is the original DoG, it’s irrefutable that this letter laid down the rules of the world’s longest-running yacht race. The NYYC says it hasn’t allowed a photographer into its archive since 1901, but it kindly shared this high-resolution image with The Red Bulletin. Nyyc.org

The RYS’s £100 Cup headed to Manhattan, but the schooner America remained in England, flipped just 10 days later for a profit of $5,000 (around £162,000 today). She would change hands and names many times over the next 90 years, even serving as a blockade runner in the American Civil War, before meeting an inglorious fate in a nondescript US shipyard in 1942 when a shed roof collapsed on her during a heavy blizzard. Three years later, she was scrapped. The destiny of the £100 Cup, however, would prove far less ignominious.

Once home, the syndicate members – the NYYC’s first commodore John C Stevens, his brother Edwin A Stevens, vice commodore Hamilton Wilkes, civil engineer George L Schuyler and winery heir J Beekman Finlay – initiated the process of giving their prize to the still-nascent yacht club. However, a legal document – a deed of gift conveying ownership of the item, plus any governing terms and conditions – was needed to cement the deal. Rumour holds that the cup spent the next six years rotating between syndicate owners’ homes, with talk of even melting it into five medals.

In 1852, Schuyler sent John Stevens a package containing the deed of gift. Dated May 15, 1852, it was signed by three of the syndicate members. John and Edwin Stevens were asked to add their signatures and present the completed deed to the NYYC. However, for reasons unknown, Commodore Stevens failed to do so before his death in 1857. His copy of the America’s Cup Deed of Gift (DoG), considered the original artefact, remains lost.

Just one month later, Schuyler presented his own copy of the DoG to the NYYC, slightly edited and re-dated July 8, 1857. The club accepted Schuyler’s facsimile and began notifying overseas yacht clubs that the “Cup won by the America” (the original Deed’s only mention of an ‘America’s Cup’) would be contested in a perpetual “challenge cup for friendly competition between foreign countries”. Sailing would never be the same again.

It would be 13 years before any foreign yacht club accepted the challenge. After that, the NYYC proceeded to defend the cup for the next 132 years, authoring sports history’s longest winning streak via exceptional sailing and distinctly partisan rules (not least a clause – added in 1882, following the first four America’s Cup contests – that stated that “vessels must proceed under sail on their own bottoms to the port where the contest is to take place”; a clear handicap for challengers who had to manufacture yachts sturdy enough to cross the Atlantic, while the home defenders were free to construct much lighter yachts). With each victory, the trophy’s gravitas grew.

One of the more particular aspects of the America’s Cup is that, unlike most other sports, there is no governing body. Instead, according to the wording of the DoG: “The club challenging for the cup and the club holding the same may, by mutual consent, make any arrangement satisfactory to both as to the dates, courses, number of trials, rules and sailing regulations, and any and all other conditions of the match.”

As the trophy has grown in notoriety, so too has it in physical stature. Originally 69cm tall and weighing 3.8kg, these days it towers at 1.1m and weighs almost 14kg.

In other words, the ‘Defenders of the Cup’ and the ‘Challenger of Record’ (the first yacht club to challenge the holders) must agree amongst themselves as to the rules – known as the Protocol – of each upcoming competition. This has led to some heated disputes, such that independent juries have been appointed to arbitrate negotiations – the independence of those juries sometimes even being called into dispute. Frank Packer, Australian media tycoon and chairman of the Australian syndicate that challenged the 1970 America’s Cup, likened protesting to the New York Yacht Club to “complaining to your mother-in-law about your wife”. And should the two teams fail to reach a compromise, the rules default to those contained in an 1887 revision of the Deed, as has happened twice in history (1988 and 2010).

And what if interpretation of the Deed’s own wording – written as it is in the legalese of its day – should fall into contention? As a registered trust document of the State of New York, disputes are superintended by no less than the New York Supreme Court. And if that doesn’t settle it, the matter goes to the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court. Yes, spats over this trophy have been taken this far, and at massive expense.

But then, this is a contest that over its 166 years has drawn a fabled roster of business titans to stake their fortunes and reputations in pursuit of this silver ewer. Few have won it. Scottish self-made tea merchant Sir Thomas Lipton famously lost the challenge five times; Sir Thomas Sopwith – the aviation pioneer behind the Royal Air Force’s most famous WWI fighter biplane, the Sopwith Camel – entered and lost twice; even Ellison’s Oracle team suffered three defeats (although his 2010 victory was achieved under the 1887 Deed of Gift rules).

Today, the cup is encased in bulletproof

The Auld Mug, too, has experienced its own ups and downs. In 1997, protester Benjamin Peri Nathan entered the Auckland clubhouse of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron (RNZYS), then reigning defenders, and asked to see the trophy. He carried a shoulder bag containing a sledgehammer. Smashing through the relic’s glass case, he connected steel with silver multiple times, nearly destroying the cup. It was sent back to Garrard & Co in London to be restored, the work taking three months.

The cup is now back with the RNZYS (they won it again in 2017 and retained it in 2021), and its current custodians have ensured the same fate can never befall it again. Today, the cup is encased in bulletproof glass, with a safety shield that drops down the second the alarm sounds, and it is only handled while wearing white gloves.

As the trophy has grown in notoriety, so too has it in physical stature. Originally 69cm tall and weighing 3.8kg, these days it towers at 1.1m and weighs almost 14kg. Two additional tiers have also been added to its pedestal to accommodate the expanding roll call of winners engraved onto it. The cup’s original mahogany base, too, has been replaced by a carbon-fibre one, the whereabouts of the original unknown.

Today, when the cup ventures out into the world, it travels in a manner befitting an object of such storied history – in first or business class in a bespoke Louis Vuitton trunk gifted on its 150th birthday, in 1998. And it does travel.

Since 1997, the America’s Cup has been contested on European and North American waters, as well as off Bermuda and New Zealand, and has traded hands three times – to the Swiss (2003), USA (2010), then back to the Kiwis (2017).

Not bad for a 175-year-old relic.