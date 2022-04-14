4 songs that influence Heart frontwoman Ann Wilson

Hard rock used to be a man’s world – until Ann Wilson and little sister Nancy gave it a good smack in the face. Starting out as folk duo in suburban Seattle in the late 1960s, they turned into Heart, a rock-powerhouse that dominated the charts of the ’70s and ’80s.

Selling some 35 million records, they created classic hits such as Barracuda, Magic Man and These Dreams that came with flamboyant videos, big hair and little clothing.

Before celebrating Heart’s 50th anniversary next year and before the advent or the band’s biopic for Amazon Studios (written and directed by Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein) Ann – now 71 - is touring the US to promote her new solo-album, Fierce Bliss.

Here, she reveals four songs that “have influenced her a lot”.

Led Zeppelin – Stairway To Heaven (1971)

“One of the main ones in the beginning was Stairway To Heaven - because of the lyrics and the epic nature of it," says Wilson. "It starts out acoustic and gets as big as it can be, and it takes you on a real journey. I love that song. I think it’s timeless and ageless and beautiful. Do it get the lyrics? Yeah, but I don’t think you get it with your cognition; I think it’s a felt thing.”

The Who – Love, Reign O’er Me (1973)

“My second choice would be this Who song, off of the Quadrophenia album. I think that that’s one of Pete’s most gorgeous creations ever, and it’s so real - it’s just like this soul crying out for love in the most direct way. I just love that song and I love how powerful it is. I tend to like ballads that have super power, and ‘Love Reign O’er Me’ definitely has.”

Peter Gabriel – Don’t Give Up (1986)

“Another one I love from the past that influenced me a lot was Don’t Give Up, the version on Peter´s solo album that he sings with Kate Bush. That is such a beautiful duet, it’s hopeful and optimistic and soulful and makes me think, man, that song’s got it all. It sort of tears you up to listen to it, because it’s so sad but then so beautiful.”

James Blunt – You’re Beautiful (2005)

“For a radio song in this era, it has the most substance I’ve heard in a long time. It’s simple and can mean whatever you want it to mean. I have a friend who’s a Buddhist monk. He texted me: ‘Have you heard this? I can’t believe it. He’s speaking to the one.’ And that’s an excellent song, when it can be that you’re talking to your friend or to God. Either one. That’s universality.”