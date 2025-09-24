Synchronicity

Kenny Gaudet is an artistic swimmer, but hearing him talk about his sporting injuries is more akin to a prizefighter documenting battle scars. There’s the black eye from accidentally kneeing himself in the face during a tuck, the fractured heel from slamming into a concrete wall, and the lacerated shins from going too hard on the deadlifts. He casually details near-blackouts while submerged underwater. Then there’s the time Gaudet’s longtime girlfriend and former duet partner, Claudia Coletti, gave him a concussion by landing on his head during an ambitious training routine. “It was difficult catching lift,” Coletti offers with a sheepish smile as he lounges in the dazzling Los Angeles sunshine.

Kenny Gaudet aims to be the first man to medal in Olympic artistic swimming © Brian Lowe

If you thought artistic swimming – until recently, better known as synchronised swimming – was just all frilly swimming caps, sequinned costumes and pearly-white grins, it’s time for a rethink. The sport is in the midst of a revolution, making waves in pop culture via music videos by the likes of Adele, Lizzo and Dua Lipa, and evolving into an aquatic pursuit so physically demanding that Gaudet has the bruises to prove it.

Artistic swimming is also pushing boundaries in diversity and inclusion. Beyoncé’s 2020 musical film Black Is King featured a spectacular synchro scene celebrating underrepresented Black swimmers. And what was once an all-female pursuit is now pulling younger men like 20-year-old Gaudet into its watery vortex. The US athlete has his eye set on the winner’s podium at the 2028 Summer Olympics, taking place here in LA, where he aims to make history as the Games’ first male artistic swimmer.

Gaudet hails from Florida; Coletti is Italian, born in New York and raised in Paris. But today they’re at the rooftop pool of the West Hollywood Aquatic Center, surrounded by sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills. Downtown shimmers on the horizon, a distant mirage of steel and glass barely visible across the ocean of skinny palm trees. At the far end of the pool, a meditation teacher drums a sound bath, signalling the start of the afternoon’s Aqua Gong session. A lifeguard, right on cue, strolls by and remarks, “This is so fucking LA.” Maybe so, but Gaudet’s journey to this moment has been anything but the Hollywood dream.

Artistic swimmer Kenny Gaudet © Brian Lowe

His route into artistic swimming began at just five years old, when he’d tag along to his older sister’s lessons. He didn’t stop there, signing up for the school cheerleading squad. But, simply for daring to enter spaces long dominated by girls, Gaudet became an easy target for ridicule. “My swimming coach got a lot of hate for having a guy in the team,” he recalls. “The negativity came from the parents of my classmates, who didn’t want me on their daughter’s team. It also came from coaches at other clubs across Florida; they thought my coach was wasting her time training a boy in a female-centric sport.”

Gaudet wasn’t one to back down, however, even if his newfound passion didn’t exactly love him back. In his early teens, he got in contact with Andrea Fuentes, the artistic swimming coach for Team USA, who invited him to a week-long training camp. It proved a game-changer for the young swimmer. “I sucked!” Gaudet admits with a laugh. “I went from training six hours a week to six hours a day.” His body simply wasn’t prepared. Lacking the flexibility, muscle and endurance of the other swimmers, he struggled to stay afloat and frequently found himself at the wall, gasping for air. “It was the wake-up call I needed. I realised that at this level it’s no longer for funsies.”

The Aqualillies, a glamorous aquatic entertainment group, doff a latex swimming cap to the golden age of Hollywood.

In 2021, aged 16, Gaudet made the bold decision to move to California under the guidance of Bill May, the trailblazing American – now in his mid-forties – who in 2015 shattered gender expectations by becoming the first male artistic swimmer to secure gold at the World Aquatics Championships. Gaudet’s move came at a charged moment for the competitive scene: four years earlier, synchronised swimming had undergone a transformation, being rebranded by the International Swimming Federation (FINA, now World Aquatics) as ‘artistic swimming’. Some athletes pushed back, arguing the use of the word ‘artistic’ undermined years of struggle to establish the sport as a serious, demanding discipline – one that requires its elite to cross-train for 10 hours a day.

Claudia Coletti brings grit and grace to the art of synchronized swimming. © Brian Lowe

Then, ahead of Paris 2024, came an announcement many had been waiting for: male artistic swimmers would be allowed to compete in the team event, albeit only two per team of eight. It was a step forward for gender equality, but the Games came and went, and the male swimmers in their shiny Speedos remained benched. What went wrong? “The teams and their captains were scared to take the plunge,” says Gaudet, still trying to make sense of it. “The men hadn’t been swimming as part of a larger group for as long as the women, so it was felt they needed more time to prepare,” he reasons, with a shrug. “But from my perspective, if you don’t take the risk, change will never occur.”

Today, alongside his competition on the international circuit and training for the Olympics, Gaudet is also part of the Aqualillies, a glamorous aquatic entertainment group that doffs its latex swimming cap to the golden age of Hollywood. The troupe has graced our screens in such films as 2016’s Hail, Caesar! and TV shows The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Glee, as well as music videos by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Foo Fighters and Lizzo. Not to be outdone, the Aquawillies – an all-male division – frequently steal the show at celebrity-studded pool parties, flipping somersaults while donning iridescent merman tails.

Back poolside, eight female Aqualillies are ‘land drilling’, using the balcony railing as a ballet barre to stretch and limber before entering the water. Among them are sisters Philicia and Tamar Saunders, both of whom appeared in Black Is King. The film’s lavishly choreographed scene – a swirling vision of fuchsia-pink costumes and cat’s-eye goggles – evokes the vintage opulence of Esther Williams, the champion swimmer who, during the 1940s and ’50s, turned ‘water ballet’ into splashy Technicolor aqua-musicals including Neptune’s Daughter and Million Dollar Mermaid. This time, however, there was an all-Black ensemble.

“It was gorgeous to see all the different shades of people in the pool,” Philicia says of the group, which featured US swimmers as well as a younger team who’d flown in from Jamaica. “Beyoncé got in the water with us, directing the shots and making sure we were all comfortable.”

Tamar Saunders also appears in Beyoncé’s musical film “Black Is King.” © Brian Lowe

"Black Is King" was undoubtedly a cultural milestone, inspiring a swell of younger swimmers from the African diaspora, and yet the process of assembling the pool of talent was a revelation in itself. “It wasn’t easy finding artistic swimmers of colour for the film, which made it clear that we need a stronger network,” Philicia reflects. As children growing up in LA, she and Tamar had joined the Synchro Swans – the first African American synchro team in the US – after spotting them practising at their local pool. “We were lucky,” she says. “It’s about having access to pools and seeing that it’s available in your community.”

Under the tagline ‘Bold, Dynamic, Hip’, the Saunders sisters became part of the Black Swans artistic swimmers, performing at events including Juneteenth celebrations to “show Black and Brown folks that we exist”. Traditionally, artistic swimming hasn’t been a particularly diverse sport, but Tamar believes the situation is evolving. “Parents reach out with questions like where to get skin-coloured outfits and how to protect textured hair in the water,” she says, snapping on her swimming goggles, “and friends ask me how they can get involved.” Artistic swimming is at long last deemed cool. “You know you’ve made it when you become an internet meme,” she laughs.

The crowd responds toevery twist and turn with wild shrieks, as if at a Taylor Swift concert.

Philicia and Tamar slip into the pool, joining the other Aqualillies as they weave through the water like a pod of dolphins. Legs scissor above the surface in perfect unison. Following an unspoken signal, the swimmers rise to the surface and splay out onto their backs. Arms and legs unite, forming a starburst pattern that from the sidelines resembles a kaleidoscope slowly shifting in the light.

Warm-up on the rooftop of the West Hollywood Aquatics Center. © Brian Lowe

Artistic swimming’s delicate balance between sport and spectacle dates back to its origins. In the early 20th century, Australian athlete Annette Kellerman, considered to be the mother of synchronised swimming, became a star in risqué aquatic films. Among her best-known movies was 1916’s "A Daughter of the Gods", in which she made history with Hollywood’s first nude scene, her strategically placed mermaid hair covering much of her body.

Few understand this high-wire act between aesthetics and athleticism better than Aqualillies swimmer Nadine Brandl. Bobbing in the water, the Viennese-born athlete explains that after an illustrious athletics career in which she scooped more than 45 Austrian national championship titles and competed in two Olympic Games – 2008 and 2012 – she leapt into a sparkling second act as a Las Vegas performer.

Nadine Brandl (far left) from Vienna is a star of the troupe. © Brian Lowe

Following a five-year run in Le Rêve at the Wynn Las Vegas – a show staged in an aquatic arena filled with more than a million gallons of water – Brandl joined the cast of Cirque du Soleil’s water-themed O at the nearby Bellagio. Her decades of intensive training, which began at the age of 13 and included five pool hours a day alongside academic studies, paid dividends in this new razzle-dazzle world. “You need to know how to make something graceful and beautiful, even when it feels ugly in your body because your muscles are starved of oxygen,” she says, her wheat-blonde hair slicked back into a tight ponytail.

Brandl also cultivated a flair for optical illusions – a skill she now channels in viral TikTok posts that have topped 11 million views. “[O] was very visual, and I learned how to hold the viewer’s attention,” she says. “I like to play with underwater movements and reality.” Flipping the camera upside down, some of her clips make it look as if she’s walking on water. “People often think it’s green screen or AI because it doesn’t appear humanly possible. I take that as a compliment. I try to use my online platform to educate people that these are skills that can be learned.”

Kenny Gaudet and mixed duet partner Claudia Coletti in their element. © Brian Lowe

An almighty splash emanates from the corner of the pool. Gaudet and Coletti are choreographing an electrifying routine beneath a flutter of triangular bunting flags. For their grand finale, Coletti disappears under the surface, then, with a burst of power, launches Kenny clean into the air like a human missile. It’s athletic prowess that demands attention – even the Aqua Gong crowd are momentarily distracted from their Zen reverie.

Gaudet wraps things up – Paris is calling; another competition awaits. As he dries off, another of the American’s passions is revealed by his tattoos, which include characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender, How to Train Your Dragon and Pokémon. Gaudet’s devotion to animation extends beyond the ink: he and Coletti themed their routine at the 2022 FINA Artistic Swimming World Series around Attack on Titan, an anime about humanity’s post-apocalyptic struggle against towering monsters. “It’s very intense,” he says, pulling out his phone to show a clip from their mixed free duet. “So we went hard, with acrobatic lifts to express the story.”

Huddled around the small screen, it’s hard to tell where one body ends and the other begins. The crowd responds to their every twist and turn with wild shrieks, as if at a Taylor Swift concert. In many ways, that’s not far from where modern artistic swimming is heading. These days, Gaudet feels less pressure from the critics. “I still get the occasional comment from people asking if we’re the ones with the rose caps, like Marilyn Monroe,” he says, rolling his eyes. “But I tell them, ‘No, we’re the ones throwing people through the air. The ones upside down underwater, holding our breath for 30 seconds while lining up perfectly for seven other swimmers. The ones wrecking our bodies to compete at the top of this hardcore sport.’”

And with that, he and the other Aqualillies glide off into the balmy LA sunset, poised to push artistic swimming to its limits.

