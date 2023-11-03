St. Johann in Salzburg: Winter the Austrian Way

Under an hour’s drive from Mozart’s birthplace sits scenic St. Johann in Salzburg - and a symphony of tranquillity and snow. This is a place where city meets countryside; where traditional Austrian architecture and modern cultural offerings meet deep, rolling valleys and high-rising mountains, where “ski-in, ski-out” is common and where stylish hotels are backed up by mouth-watering restaurants serving delicious local delicacies and so much more.

St. Johann in Salzburg is, first and foremost, a family-friendly resort. The hotels are specially equipped and furnished with families in mind, and on the slopes, there are four first-class ski schools between St. Johann in Salzburg and Alpendorf, too - ready to serve anyone from absolute beginners to those looking to fine-tune their carving turns and better their technique.

Stay in the Alpendorf district is the touristic heart of St. Johann in Salzburg, sitting pretty just 3km from the city centre, with the Snow Space Salzburg ski area quite literally on the doorstep. You won’t need a bus or car to reach the slopes here. It’s ski-in, ski-out here - regardless of where you stay. You can reach the cable car on foot from every single house in Alpendorf, and that’ll take you right into the heart of Snow Space’s 210km of pistes, which are spread out amongst 12 peaks and five valleys - with far-reaching mountain views on offer to boot.

Family in St Johann in Salzburg © Chris Perkles

Highlights in the Alpendorf area include runs beneath the 1,755m Hirschkogel with views over the trees to the 2,287m Höllwand and 2,100m Heukareck. You can then explore the entirety of the ski area on the 12 Peaks Trophy challenge, which includes 10,000m of vertical downhill, and was made possible by the new circuit created by the connection of Snow Space Salzburg to the Shuttleberg Flachauwinkl-Kleinarl and the World Cup resort of Zauchensee.

This is an intermediate paradise, with an abundance of snaking red runs, many of which can be connected for long downhills. There are also six black slopes - three of which are known collectively as the Infernal Trio, reaching gradients of 70%, so there’s a lot to test your skills.

The snowpark is also at the heart of the winter sports area here. The park was designed by QParks with fast learning and progression in mind. A lot of the elements are rebuilt throughout the season, so the park may look a little different each time you visit, too.

Weather to dream for in Salzburg © Chris Perkles

The Snow Space Salzburg ski area is also in the heart of the Ski Amadé region, which combines the five regions of Salzburger Sportwelt, Schladming-Dachstein, Gastein, Hochkönig and Grossarltal to offer a remarkable 760km of pistes, service by 270 lifts. So in the event that you’ve cruised the vast 210km on your doorstep and fancy more - it’s there waiting for you.

Off the pistes, you can also ski tour on the local mountain, Hahnbaum - with two ascent options that will take you through comfortable climbs and more intense steep ascents, up to a height of 1,101m - with an overall ascent of just over 400m. This is a great place for a first ski tour, though appropriate caution and safety equipment should, of course, always be used. The Hahnbaum is also a hot spot for tobogganing and winter hiking, while a more demanding ski tour - running around 6.5k and 1,000m uphill can be found in Alpendorf, starting at the Heizwerk touring car park and running up to the Gernkogel at 1,776m. From the summit you can see the Tennengebirge, Hochkönig Massif and right down the Salzach Valley. You’ll pass through alpine pastures, snow-blanketed forests and slide by the Hubertus Chapel before taking the skins off and sliding away for your hard-earned downhill.

Winter in St-Johann in Salzburg © Art of Sights

There are 14 cross-country skiing trails dotted about this ski area too - from beginner-friendly runs down in St. Johann in Salzburg to more challenging routes in Alpendorf. Or if you want to unclip entirely, there are 50 winter hiking trails waiting to show you the beauty of the local nature. For a slow and gradual walk, stroll along the Salzach promenade, by the river Salzach, which flows through Pongau, Salzburg and out to the Danube. The full length of the promenade is 25km, but you can bite off as little or as much of it as you want. A longer hike is the Hedeggweg, starting at the St. Johann railway station and ascending to Hedegg Farm at 981m.

Back in town, take a romantic horse-sleigh ride through the tranquillity of St. Johann in Salzburg, away from busy roads, sipping on a hot drink and wrapped up in a warm blanket.

When it’s time to dine, pick up all the local specialities you like from Pongau’s local farm shop, Pongauer Bauernladen. This is as sustainable as it gets - farm to table. Or head to any one of the many scenic mountain huts to gorge on Käsespätzle, the Austrian mountains' indulgent answer to mac and cheese, or pofesen, a local take on French toast with sweet plum jam. End your night with a schnapps tasting at the Hedegg Distillery, perched 1,000m above sea level in St. Johann in Salzburg.

Winter holidays, St. Johann in Salzburg © Mirja Geh

From the mountain tops to the ski turns to the dinner table, St. Johann in Salzburg truly is winter the Austrian way. There’s family-friendly ski runs, marked ski touring trails and an abundance of off-piste activities - plus, the option to combine your trip with a cultural city stay in Salzburg.

Fact Box Lifts: 69 Pistes: 210km Nearest Airports: Salzburg (64km), Innsbruck (188km), Munich (231km) Elevation: 759m-1980m Highest Mountain: Gamskogel (2,188m)