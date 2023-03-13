Cut from the same cloth

When Becky Hutner first entered the film industry, making documentaries about climate change weren’t part of the plan. The Toronto-born filmmaker was making a name for herself as a content creator in the travel and lifestyle industries when, in 2011, she took an editing job on a documentary that would change her career – and her entire world view – for ever.

“I worked on a film called Revolution about climate change, the collapse of the oceans and the mass extinction we’re going through, and it knocked me sideways,” says Hutner, 42. “I truly went through a period of grief, and I’ve seen the world through a sustainability lens ever since. My priorities shifted, and I started looking for a way to use my filmmaking skills to contribute to the narrative around the issue.”

Hutner’s search ended when, two years after moving to London in 2015, she met Amy Powney, the protagonist of her debut feature, Fashion Reimagined. A young fashion designer with a fascinating backstory, Powney was raised off-grid in rural England by activist parents, so she was acutely aware of her industry’s impact on the environment. When her brand, Mother of Pearl, was named joint winner of the 2017 BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, Powney decided to use the £100,000 prize to create a line that was truly sustainable, right back to the cotton fields and wool farms producing the raw materials.

It’s here that Fashion Reimagined joins Powney on her exploration of the fashion industry, looking at its environmental impact through her unique gaze. The work went on to be selected for numerous international film festivals and nominated for four awards, including Best Debut Director (Feature Documentary) at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards.

Here, Hutner tells us what first inspired her to share Powney’s story, and why we all have a responsibility to the planet…

Why did you choose to make your debut film about Amy Powney? I first met Amy in 2017 when I was assigned to cover the Vogue Designer Fashion Fund. She said she was about to embark on this mission to create a sustainable collection at Mother of Pearl, and that was a lightbulb moment for me. I knew this was the story I had to tell, and how I could contribute. I hadn’t met anyone else doing what Amy was setting out to do.

Why was the collection at Mother of Pearl so different? It’s hard to believe in 2023, when there are many more sustainable fashion designers, but in 2017 I didn’t know of anyone else trying to create a collection that was completely traceable back to the cotton fields and wool farms. Amy had such high aspirations and such a holistic view of sustainability, and she wanted it to be totally traceable and organic, with resources, chemicals and the water footprint kept to a minimum. Also, animal welfare had to be sound right across our supply chain, with a labour force that was paid a fair wage. It was an incredible list of standards, and very ambitious.

How important was Amy’s off-grid background to your story? Within a few minutes of meeting Amy, you know she’s special and different. Her story – a girl grows up in a caravan with no money and no connections but ends up taking on the fashion world – is so strong and universal. She made an incredible career for herself, from starting as an intern at Mother of Pearl to becoming creative director and joint owner. That’s so impressive. Then she decided to revolutionise the whole industry.

It’s a story about rebellion, right? Absolutely. Amy is a rebel in every possible way, and she’s not afraid to speak her mind. I love her for it.

There’s the sense of responsibility to the greater good, which is common to your work and hers… It was an overarching theme for this whole project. For several years, I’ve felt guilty about not using my skills as a filmmaker for the greater good and not contributing to this issue, which is so urgent. Getting to tell this story was a gift from the universe, so I felt a crushing responsibility. It felt like a huge risk for Amy, too – she was so generous with her time, and this film would have a big impact on her. I had a huge responsibility to tell the best version of this story.

What did you learn from making this film? I was in the fashion world for years, yet I had no idea about the scale of its environmental impact. It’s a major contributor to climate change, and the foremost source of ocean microplastics. We think of plastic bottles, bags and fishing nets, but our synthetic clothes shed during washing and that plastic ends up in the ocean. Then there’s the way garment workers are treated, and the fact that fashion has the second highest fresh-water consumption of any industry. We’re producing 150 billion garments per year, and three out of five end up in a landfill within a year. These stats are unbelievable. I continue to learn every single day.