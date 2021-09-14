© David Goldman
Fashion
Into the wild
Camping gear to give you an outside edge.
(Main image) SNOW PEAK Recycled Nylon Ripstop Down Jacket, snowpeak.co.uk; RECEPTION SC Long-sleeve Tee, reception-clothing.com; 686 Anything Cargo Pants, everywear-eu.686.com; MONTANE Basecamp Cap (in hand), montane.com; POLER Hal One-person Tent, poler.co.uk
MONTANE Mountain Squall Cap, montane.com; Paynter JACKET CO Six Mile Tee, paynterjacket.com; CARHARTT W’ Page Carrot Ankle Pants, carhartt-wip.com; RAB Shredder Belt, rab.equipment; GARMIN Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch, garmin.com; ORTLIEB Light-Pack Two 25L Rucksack, ortlieb.com
Left to right: Ronin wears GRAMICCI Watch Beanie, gramicci.co.uk; KAVU Etch Art Long-sleeve Tee, urbanindustry.co.uk; DU/ER Live Free Adventure Pants, shopduer.com; NIKE Air Max Essential Shoes, nike.com; MIZU M8 All Stainless Water Bottle (in hand), mizulife.eu
Holly wears GRAMICCI Padding Jacket, gramicci.co.uk; PAYNTER JACKET CO Six Mile Tee, paynterjacket.com; HELLY HANSEN Ocean Pants, hellyhansen.com; GARMIN Fenix 6S Pro Solar Watch, garmin.com; MERRELL Moab Speed Shoes, merrell.com
Abbas wears SNOW PEAK Indigo Blue C/N Parka, snowpeak.co.uk; GRAMICCI Bonding Knit Fleece Knee Patch Pants, gramicci.co.uk; OBEY Cooper II Socks, urbanoutfitters.com; Shoes, model’s own
Camping equipment, left to right: EXPED AirMat Lite 5 No Pump Mat, exped.com; RAB Solar 2 Sleeping Bag, rab.equipment; OSPREY Tempest 24 Hiking Daypack, ospreyeurope.com; HEIMPLANET The Cave Tent, heimplanet.com; MIZU Tumbler 20 Insulated Cup, mizulife.eu; BIOLITE CampStove 2+ and CampStove KettlePot, uk.bioliteenergy.com; SNOW PEAK Stainless Vacuum-insulated Mugs, snowpeak.co.uk; OPTIMUS Titanium Three-piece Cutlery Set with Carabiner Clip, optimusstoves.com; TENTREE Cotton Intarsia Blanket, tentree.co.uk
POLER Napsack and Hal One-person Tent, poler.co.uk
HEIMPLANET The Cave Tent, heimplanet.com; ORTLIEB Light-Pack Two 25L Rucksack, ortlieb.com; MONTANE Prism Booties, montane.com; MIZU M8 All Stainless Water Bottle, mizulife.eu
GRAMICCI Utility Jacket, Back Satin Cargo Pants and GRAMICCI X TAION Inner Down Jacket, gramicci.co.uk; PAYNTER JACKET CO Six Mile Tee, paynterjacket.com
SNOW PEAK Thermal Boa Fleece Pullover, snowpeak.co.uk; PAYNTER JACKET CO Six Mile Tee, paynterjacket.com; SMARTWOOL Intraknit Merino 200 Leggings, smartwool.co.uk
TENTREE Kurt Wool Beanie, tentree.co.uk; HELLY HANSEN Ocean Crew Neck Jumper, hellyhansen.com; 686 Anything Hybrid Cargo Shorts, everywear-eu.686.com; STANCE OG Snow Socks, stance.eu.com; NIKE Air Max Essential Shoes, nike.com
MONTANE Pac Plus XT Jacket, montane.com; KAVU True Fade Tee, urbanindustry.co.uk; VANS Authentic Chino Loose Pants, vans.co.uk; STANCE X TSA OG Wool Socks, stance.eu.com; DANNER Mountain Light Hiking Boots, outsidersstore.com; CASIO G-Shock GA900HC-3AV Watch, g-shock.co.uk
GRAMICCI Boa Fleece Jacket, Talecut Skirt and Shell Jet Cap, gramicci.co.uk; PAYNTER JACKET CO Six Mile Tee, paynterjacket.com; TENTREE Selkirk Juniper Socks, tentree.co.uk; SNOW PEAK Field Mesh Shoes, snowpeak.co.uk